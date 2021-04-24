HOUTZDALE — The Curwensville softball team got a scare in Friday’s game against Moshannon Valley.
Starting pitcher Joslynne Freyer got injured during her at bat in the top of the first inning and did not go to the circle in the home half of the frame.
But Freyer was able to shake off the injury and return for the second, tossing four innings and earning the win as the Lady Tide took care of the host Damsels 13-1 in five.
“She’s tough,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “She wanted to come back in. She said. ‘I’m warmed up and ready to go, and she was. She’s a tough kid.”
Curwensville jumped on top 1-0 in the top of the first when leadoff hitter Abby Pentz belted a home run off Damsel starter Alyssa Anderson.
But the joy in the dugout after Pentz’s fourth big fly of the year soon turned to worry when Freyer was hurt during her at bat.
Logan Sheeder took to the circle fin the bottom of the frame and tossed a scoreless inning, Curwensville added an unearned run in the top of the second and Freyer returned to the lineup and pitched 1-2-3 innings in both the second and third.
“One thing about this team is every hurdle that’s been presented to them, they find a way to get over it,” Leigey said. “Whether it’s player that didn’t come out for the team or COVID or whatever, it just seems like they find a way.
“We had to put Logan in and she pitched a good inning and if Joslynne couldn’t have come back we would have kept rolling with Logan. That’s the thing with this team, they’re have been a lot of obstacles, but they just hurdle over them.”
The Lady Tide added four runs in the top of the third, getting an RBI double from MacKenzie Wall, and run-producing singles by Maddie Butler and Taylor Simcox. Curwensville also scored another unearned run on Mo Valley’s second of three errors in the game.
“We can’t give teams four or five outs an inning,” Mo Valley head coach Gary Godin said. “We’re not built to do that. We’re not a bad team. it just seems like when we give up that extra out in an inning, it always comes back to bite us.”
Curwensville upped the advantage to 7-2 in the top of the fourth when a Wall single chased home Nora Young, who was courtesy running for Freyer, who hit a two-out triple.
The Damsels got to Freyer in the bottom of the fourth.
Casey Ream broke up the Lady Tide’s no-hit bid with a single, but was erased from the base paths when Leigha Anderson hit into a fielder’s choice.
Abby Gibson followed with an infield single and Madeline Gresh drilled a double to the left-center gap to score Anderson.
But Freyer escaped the inning with no further damage with a popout and strikeout.
“Mo Valley’s top four or five hitters are good,” Leigey said. “I told Joslynne, ‘if we let them get going, there’s going to be trouble. We didn’t want them hanging around. If there’s’ a crack, they’re going to slip through.
“Gary’s a really good coach. He gets his kids ready no matter what parts he has.”
Curwensville put the game away with a 6-run fifth. The Lady Tide sent 10 batters to the plate, getting three hits, drawing two walks and getting helped along by an error and a hit batter.
Rylee Wiggins walked to open the inning and Taylor Simcox followed with her second base hit of the game.
Pentz drew a walk to load the bases for Sheeder, who was hit by a Gabriella Moore pitch, knocking in Wiggins.
Freyer then reached on an error with two runs scoring on the play.
Wall then delivered a 2-run single to make the score 12-1.
After a flyout, Shyanne Rudy singled and Butler reached on a fielder’s choice, plating the 13th and final Lady Tide run.
Mo Valley got a one-out infield single from Bubb in the bottom of the fifth and Ream reached on an error to put the Damsels in business. But Freyer got out of the inning with two groundouts, ending the game.
Freyer tossed four innings and allowed one run on four hits, while walking one batter and striking out three.
Wall paced the Curwensville offense, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and 4 RBIs.
Harzinski and Simcox both added two hits and an RBI. Freyer and Pentz scored two runs, while Butler knocked in two.
Harzinski and Pentz were also robbed of extra base hits thanks to big plays in the Damsel outfield by Gilson and Kalie Fleck, respectively.
“Abby and Kalie made some nice plays,” Godin said. “Our outfield did a nice job. But give Curwensville credit, they have a nice team.”
Curwensville improved to 7-2 overall and 1-0 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Lady Tide return to action today, traveling to North Star for a double header.
Mo Valley slipped to 0-8 overall and 0-3 in the MVL. The Damsels travel to Claysburg-Kimmel ion Tuesday.
Curwensville—13
Pentz cf 3211, Sheeder p-2b 3101, Freyer p 3211, Young cr 0100, Wall ss 4234, Harzinski 1b 4121, Rudy 3b 2110, Butler c 4112, Wiggins 2b-lf 2100, Simcox rf 3121. Totals: 28-13-11-11.
Moshannon Valley—1
Bubb ss 2010, Ream 3b 3010, L. Anderson rf 3100, Gilson lf 3010, Gresh 1b 2011, Pedmo 2b 2000, A. Anderson p-c 1000, Hertlein cr 0000, Fleck cf 2000, Domanick c 1000, Moore p 1000. Totals: 20-1-4-1.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 114 16—13 11 2
Mo Valley 000 10— 1 4 3
Errors—Butler, Freyer; Ream, Bubb, Pedmo. LOB—Curwensville 7, Moshannon Valley 6. DP—Moshannon Valley. 2B—Wall; Gresh. 3B—Freyer. HR—Pentz (solo, 1st). HBP—Rudy (by Moore), Sheeder (by Moore); Bubb (by Sheeder). WP—A. Anderson 4, Moore 1. PB—Domanick 2.
Pitching
Curwensville: Sheeder—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Moshannon Valley: A. Anderson—3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Moore—2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Freyer. LP—A. Anderson.
Time—1:28.