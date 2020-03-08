CURWENSVILLE — A young Curwensville softball team that had just one starting senior fell just a little short of its goal last season, missing out on a trip to the District 9 finals by one game after suffering a 3-0 loss to Redbank Valley in the D-9 class 2A semis.
But the Lady Tide, who had six starters that were either freshmen or sophomores, still put together a 14-7 season.
And with 11 returning letterwinners, including eight underclassmen, Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey thinks his team is poised to take the next step.
“We were a game short of our goal last year,” Leigey said. “We were young, but pretty talented and we wanted to get to the (District 9) finals and we lost in the semis. This year our goal is to get there and win it. I’m hoping we can get to the finals and at least get a state playoff game.”
The Lady Tide’s returning letterwinners are seniors Bailey Bloom, Lauren Tozer and Alexzandria Zattoni, juniors Abby Pentz and Logan Sheeder and sophomores Alyssa Bakaysa, Maddie Butler, Joslynne Freyer, Ally Hess, Taylor Luzier and Mackenzie Wall. That group has been playing together for quite some time and Leigey feels they are ready to put together another solid season.
“We’re where we want to be, and the big thing is we don’t have that many seniors, so the next couple years should be bright,” he said. “These girls have played together quite a bit.
“We played a lot in the summer, we played a lot in the fall and we played the winter series down at Iron Horse. They’ve played a lot of games together as a unit. They know the pecking order of the 14 on the squad. We know what we’re trying to get to.”
Leigey already has a pretty good idea of who will start at what positions and what the batting lineup should look like. It’s a lineup that he thinks should be pretty potent.
The lineup is led by a quartet of returning Progressland first-team all-stars in Bloom, Freyer, Luzier and Pentz, and they will likely be the Lady Tide’s one through four hitters.
Luzier, who will roam centerfield, hit .471 as a freshman and had an on base average of .556 and a slugging percentage of .804. She also scored 15 runs and batted in 21 and will be looked upon to serve as the leadoff hitter this season.
“She had a real good freshman year,” Leigey said. “She’s our most athletic player and there are a lot of athletes on the team. She’s got speed, she’s got I.Q. She just plays really well.
“She can slap, she can bunt, she can hit for power. She’s pretty much got the whole package.”
Pentz, the starting shortstop, will bat second. She hit .474 last season with 11 doubles and five triples, while scoring 28 runs and knocking in 19. Pentz also added 10 stolen bases.
“Abby is probably the most competitive player on the team,” Leigey said. “She’s fierce running the bases. She’s all in.”
Freyer put up video-game like numbers with the bat as a freshman, leading the team in average (.556), OBA (.615) and SLG (.929). She also rapped 13 doubles, four triples and a home run, while recording 32 RBIs.
“Joslynne was off the charts last year as far as hitting goes,” Leigey said.
Bloom batted .348 with 22 runs scored and 17 RBIs and was also a stalwart behind the plate, catching then freshman Freyer in her first full year in the circle at the varsity level.
“Bailey is absolutely the leader of this team,” Leigey said. “She’s a four-year starter and an important key in our offense and defense.”
Wall, who will return to play third, and Sheeder, who is back to play second, are slated to bat fifth and sixth in the lineup. Sheeder was a Progressland second teamer last season after hitting .362 with 23 runs scored. Wall batted .367 with 20 RBIs.
Returning first baseman Tozer, who hits .390 with 18 runs scored and 15 RBIs as a junior, will bat either seventh or eighth and Butler is going to man right field and bat ninth.
The one position still up for grabs is left field, which will go to either Hess or Zattoni, while the other will be a key piece to a bench that can provide a little offense when needed.
“We have a little bit of pop off the bench if somebody is slumping,” Leigey said.
Bakaysa, who hit .533 in limited plate appearances last season, is another important bench piece, while senior Briana Swindell, junior Breanna Babcock and freshmen Teagan Harzinski and Shayanne Rudy will give the Lady Tide some depth.
Freyer returns for her second season in the circle after going 10-8 with a 3.89 ERA, striking out 126 batters in 111 1/3 innings of work. She’ll see the lion’s share of innings again this season and will be a big key to the success of the team.
“She’s our horse,” Leigey said. “We’re going to go as far as she can take us.”
Sheeder and Pentz will also see some time in the circle when Freyer needs a break or if she runs into trouble. Sheeder pitched in five games last season.
“Logan doesn’t have a lot of speed, but she can mess them up with her junk,” Leigey said. “Abby throws hard. She can throw a fastball and she can throw it for strikes. If we get in a tight spot where Joslynne is struggling, we can give a different look with one of them.”
Back as assistant coach again this season is Jason Butler. Nicole Rowles is the junior varsity head coach, while Shannon Siple (head coach) and Stephanie Fegert (assistant) will handle the junior high program.
Curwensville begins the season March 24, playing host to Johnsonburg.
Roster
Seniors
*Bailey Bloom, Briana Swindell, *Lauren Tozer, *Alexzandria Zattoni,
Juniors
Breanna Babcock, *Abby Pentz, *Logan Sheeder.
Sophomores
*Alyssa Bakaysa, *Maddie Butler, *Joslynne Freyer, *Ally Hess, *Taylor Luzier, *Mackenzie Wall.
Freshmen
Teagan Harzinski, Shayanne Rudy.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
24—Johnsonburg. 26—at DuBois Central Catholic.
April
1—Brockway. 3—at West Branch, 4:30 p.m. 6—at Kane. 8—Elk County Catholic. 13—Glendale. 17—at Moshannon Valley, 4:30 p.m. 21—at Sheffield (DH), 3 p.m. 23—at Johnsonburg. 25—at North Star (DH), 11 a.m. 28—DuBois Central Catholic. 30—at Brockway.
May
1—at Purchase Line, 4 p.m. 5—Kane. 7—at Elk County Catholic. 11—at Harmony, 4:30 p.m. 12—Clearfield.
Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless noted