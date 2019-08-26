CURWENSVILLE — Last season, Curwensville girls soccer head coach Brian Spencer was hoping his squad would improve from a 5-12-1 record to at least a .500 mark and a postseason berth.
The Lady Tide fell short of those goals, finishing the year at 4-12. But Curwensville was very competitive in most of those games and Spencer says it just needs to get more proficient on offense to turn some of those losses into wins.
“Last season we finished with a 4-12 record, which really isn’t indicative of how the team played,” Spencer said. “A double OT loss at (District 6 class A runner-up) West Branch showed the girls they could play with any team they faced, but we just didn’t put enough balls in the back of the net last season.
“I’m confident that the girls have worked hard and that we will show improvement throughout the lineup, but I really hope we see an increase in our goals per game. If we are going to get on the winning track, we must be productive offensively.
“I’m expecting more production offensively from (juniors) Chloe Davis (and) Emma Rebar and (sophomore) Breanne Spencer. We need to increase our production offensively and these girls will lead that charge.”
That trio is joined by seniors Hailey Sheeder, Sydney Spencer and Taya Witherite, junior Maura Bunnell and sophomores Tenleigh Bumbarger, Jordan Turner and Mackenzie Wall as a group of letterwinners that will make up the core of this year’s team.
“We have a rather large number of letterwinners and two girls have really taken on leadership roles,” Spencer said. Those two — Sydney Spencer and Maura Bunnell — are now captains.”
Bunnell returns to anchor the defense at keeper, where she recorded two shutouts and kept her team in lot of games last season. Bumbarger, Sydney Spencer, Wall, Witherite and juniors Hannah Bloom and Emma Crittenden will all see time at fullback in front of Bunnell.
The four letterwinners are slated to start.
“Defensively since we play a flat four, Tenleigh Bumbarger and Sydney Spencer will be in the center and they will be flanked by Taya Witherite and Mackenzie Wall,” Spencer said.
Breanne Spencer has moved to center midfielder this year and will have Davis on her left wing and Turner on her right.
Rebar is the only starter that will reprise her role up top, starting at right wing. The other two starting forwards may be freshmen Madison Sheeder and Haylee Mullins. Letterwinner Hailey Sheeder will also see time at forward.
The Lady Tide have a large influx of freshmen this year and have a total of 24 players vying for varsity playing time.
“We have a large group of nine freshman and some (Sheeder, Mullins and Tiffany Bloom) will see substantial varsity game minutes,” Spencer said.
With a large number of letterwinners, a nice group of newcomers and a team comfortable with Spencer at the helm, the third-year head coach is hoping the Lady Tide make some big strides this season.
“This is my third year as the head coach and I do feel we are headed in the right direction,” he said. “I hope we see the fruits of our labor this season and continue the progress we made last year defensively.
“Each season I hope we grow as a team. We need to build on our success from the past and learn from our mistakes. I ask the girls to compete everyday because you never know when your number might get called.”
As for team goals, Spencer says he would like to see his squad break the .500 mark in 2019.
“We have worked hard in the offseason and we even entered a team in the PaWest program and really made some huge strides,” he said. “We also had about 13 girls go to soccer camp this summer to help them grow individually as players and as a team.
“I’m really pushing the team for a winning season.”
Curwensville opens its 2019 campaign September 3 at Elk County Catholic.
Roster
Seniors
Sierra Malloy, *Hailey Sheeder, *Sydney Spencer,* Taya Witherite.
Juniors
Hannah Bloom, *Maura Bunnell, Emma Crittenden, *Chloe Davis, *Emma Rebar.
Sophomores
*Tenleigh Bumbarger, *Breanne Spencer, *Jordan Turner, Natalie VonGunden, *Mackenzie Wall.
Freshmen
Tiffany Bloom, Kristina Buckwitz, Cierra Caldwell, Megan Deemer, Brooklyn Knepp, Alaina McCracken, Haylee Mullins, Abby Rebar, Madison Sheeder, Jaiden Weber.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
3—at Elk County Catholic. 7—Ridgway, 10 a.m. 9—Redbank Valley. 11—at Brockway, 5 p.m. 12—at Bucktail Tournament, TBA. 14—at Bucktail Tournament, TBA. 17—at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m. 18—Punxsutawney. 24—Brockway. 26—Elk County Catholic. 28—Brookville, 11 a.m. 30—at Ridgway.
October
1—at West Branch. 5—at Punxsutawney, 11 a.m. 7—at Brookville. 10—Clearfield. 14—West Branch. 16—Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m.
Matches begin at 4 pm. unless noted