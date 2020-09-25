CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls soccer team survived a sloppy first half against visiting Brookville Thursday afternoon at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium before putting in a dominating effort over the final 40 minutes of play to earn a 6-3 victory.
Chloe Davis and Emma Rebar each netted a pair of goals to lead the Lady Tide, who celebrated the duo and classmates Hannah Bloom, Maura Bunnell and Emma Crittenden during halftime as part of Senior Day festivities.
The Lady Tide held a precarious 4-3 lead at the break but took the halftime talk from head coach Maddie Williams to heart as they controlled the final 40 minutes of play from start to finish.
“I’m very pleased with the second half,” Williams said. “We talked a lot at halftime about playing possession soccer, about staying calm when we have the ball at our feet and keeping the ball at our feet because the other team can’t win if they can’t score, and they can’t score if they don’t have the ball at their feet.”
The Lady Tide did not allow Brookville to get a second-half shot on goal, but enjoyed nine themselves, two that they converted into goals.
Rebar gave the Lady Tide some breathing room with a goal at 50:42 and Madison Sheeder added an insurance goal at 67:45, slotting the ball into an open net after taking a cross pass from Haylee Mullins.
The first half did not start out nearly as well for Curwensville, which had a defensive breakdown early on that resulted in Brookville’s Morgan Monnyer scoring the game’s first goal at 2:32 on the contest’s first shot.
Davis evened the score and gave the Lady Tide a lead not long after when she netted a pair of goals in a span of 74 seconds.
Her first was a Howitzer from the 25-yard line that eluded the Brookville keeper at 6:18, while her second tally came from very close range at 7:32. Davis carried the ball about 40 yards, dribbling into the goal box and right to the keeper, who was hugging the near post, before sneaking the ball by her for a 2-1 advantage.
The Lady Tide were unable to keep the momentum, however, as Brookville scored the next two goals after being set up by Curwensville fouls.
Alayna Haight netted both of them. She scored on an indirect kick from just outside the box after a teammate touched it to her and she blasted it over Bunnell’s head at 11:41. Haight then scored on a penalty kick at 14:46 to give Brookville a 3-2 advantage.
Curwensville tied the game at 3-3 at 18:37 when Breanne Spencer found a loose ball near the 6 after a scrum in front of the net and knocked it past the keeper. The play was started by a corner kick, which Curwensville had seven of in the game.
Rebar gave the Lady Tide a 4-3 lead with a hit from the 18, beating a Brookville defender to the ball before booting it by the keeper.
The Lady Tide kept the 1-goal advantage until the half, when they were able to talk things over and fix a few of the mistakes that plagued them earlier in the game.
“We’re happy that we were ahead on the scoreboard, but I don’t think there were many girls coming off the field that were happy with the way the first half went,” Williams said. “We had conversations at halftime and they knew right away what they needed to do to fix it.
“But it was a little bit of buzzy bee soccer in the first half.”
Not the second, however, which may have been the Lady Tide’s best half of soccer this season.
“I’ve really been trying to stress to the girls this year to play every game like it’s the last game you’re going tp play because it very well might be,” Williams said. “We need to continue to reiterate that and make sure they understand that’s not just a euphanism, it’s very real. The season could end tonight, and there is nothing we could do about it. But I think, after that second half, if their season did end tonight they would be very happy with the way we played.”
And happy to send the seniors out with a win on their day.
“The senior class is the heart and soul of this team,” Williams said. “This team truly cares about one another and that starts at the top. Our goalie and captain Maura Bunnell played a phenomenal game, and always does. We can really rely on her. Chloe Davis and Emma Rebar, our other two captains, control our offense and bring a lot of fun to the team.
“And Emma Crittenden and Hannah Bloom are the most reliable, most genuinely happy girls and they bring a lot of positive energy to the team and are so supportive and encouraging. I don’t think I could have asked for a better group of seniors.”
Curwensville (2-1) is back in action Oct. 1 at Punxsutawney.
Curwensville 6, Brookville 3
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Morgan Monnyer, B, (unassisted), 2:32.
2. Chloe Davis, C, (unassisted), 6:18.
3. Davis, C, (unassisted), 7:32.
4. Alayna Haight, B, (Avery Gilhousen), 11:41.
5. Haight, B, (penalty kick), 14:46.
6. Breanne Spencer, C, (unassisted), 18:37.
7. Emma Rebar, C, (unassisted), 28:16.
Second Half
8. Rebar, C, (unassisted), 50:42.
9. Madison Sheeder, C, (Haylee Mullins), 67:45.
Shots: Brookville 5, Curwensville 18.
Saves: Brookville 10, Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 2.
Corner kicks: Brookville 2, Curwensville 7.