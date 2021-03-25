WESTOVER — The Harmony softball team has just five letterwinners returning for the 2021 season, but the Lady Owls also have a group of newcomers to the program that head coach Melissa Mastrine is excited about.
Harmony welcomes back seniors Hailey Boring, Traci Hauser, Emmalee Neff, Emily Rorabaugh and Hannah Smith, and that quartet will be an important core for the Lady Owls to build around.
“With a fairly young and inexperienced team (as far as varsity play goes), I am relying heavily on my seniors to step up and be examples,” Mastrine said.
“I am returning five letterwinning seniors this season and I am relying on them for their leadership, and they have not disappointed. From Day 1, they have taken the underclassmen under their wings; working with them on individual skills and really gelling as a team.”
Hauser, who will see much of the time in the circle, has been instrumental as the Lady Owls look to replace the graduated Tori Hauser behind the plate.
“Traci will spend the bulk of the time on the mound this year,” Mastrine said. “She has been amazing helping me break in two of the underclassmen as potential catchers, both having little to no prior experience in that position.”
Rorabaugh, Neff and Boring will also fill important roles.
“Emily Rorabaugh and Emmalee Neff will return at first and third base, respectively,” Mastrine said. “I also expect a lot of productivity from them at the plate this year. Hailey Boring will serve as a utility player of sorts depending on day. She knows the game and is able to make seamless transitions between positions defensively when necessary.”
Unfortunately for the Lady Owls, they won’t have the services of their fifth senior, at least not in the field.
“Sadly Hannah Smith will be sidelined this season with an injury and will take up a managerial position,” Mastrine said. “It’s nice to have her around because she has an eye for the game and will be another set of eyes in the dugout to help out myself and Ms. (Jenni) Fox.”
In addition to Smith and Tori Hauser, Harmony will also need to replace Izzy Amsdell, who was one of two players that lost their senior season in 2020.
“Tori was my catcher, and I was really looking forward to one more season with her catching for her sister Traci,” Mastrine said. “They were a strong duo. Izzy was my starting second baseman and was just coming into her own on the field. I was excited to see what her senior year had in store for her before she was robbed of it.
“I think the worst part about last year was not having any closure with the team, especially the seniors. When we left the gym on March 13th, we didn’t know if we’d be back or what the future held.”
But a season later, the future looks bright. according to Mastrine, who sees plenty of promise within the underclassmen despite not having played varsity ball.
“I am blown away by the amount of individual talent I have in my new team members this year,” she said. “On one hand, it’s great to have so much individual talent, but on the other hand it makes my job as a coach harder as I try to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together to form a cohesive team. These girls are high energy and their love for the game is infectious.”
The newcomers will fill several important roles, starting behind the plate where either sophomore Delia Meagher or freshman Aarlyn Sward will play. Whichever girls doesn’t win that battle will most likely find another spot on the field.
Sophomore Kara Davis looks to have the inside track at replacing Amsdell at second base, while classmate Sydney Winings will likely play shortstop and could see some time in centerfield.
The rest of the outfield pieces will consist of freshmen Jaylee Beck and Tyra Peace, junior Kara Davis and sophomore Ziane Patterson.
As for goals this season, Mastrine says the most important thing is for the Lady Owls to enjoy themselves.
“As with any year, the main goal is to have fun,” Mastrine said. “I would consider this year a success if we improve as a team from the first day of the season to the last. Again, I am very excited about the amount of talent I have on the team this year.”
Harmony is set to open the season Friday at Purchase Line.
Roster
Seniors
*Hailey Boring, *Traci Hauser, *Emmalee Neff, *Emily Rorabaugh, *Hannah Smith.
Junior
Katie Dotts.
Sophomores
Kara Davis, Delia Meagher, Ziane Patterson, Sydney Winings.
Freshmen
Jaylee Beck, Tyra Peace, Aaryln Sward.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
26—at Purchase Line, 4 p.m. 31—Northern Cambria.
April
1—at Conemaugh Valley, 4 p.m. 6—St. Joseph’s Academy. 8—at Blacklick Valley, 4:15 p.m. 12—at Ferndale, 4:15 p.m. 14—at Penns Manor, 4 p.m. 16—Moshannon Valley. 19—West Branch. 21—at Williamsburg. 22—Bishop Carroll. 23—at Moshannon Valley. 26—at West Branch. 27—Homer-Center. 28—at Glendale.
May
3—Blacklick Valley. 5—Glendale. 6—Curwensville. 11—Purchase Line. 13—at Northern Cambria, 4:15 p.m.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted