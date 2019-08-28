PHILIPSBURG — For the fourth time in the past six seasons, the Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team has a new head coach.
Tom Petro takes the rains from Olivia Sidorick after her two seasons at the helm and hopes to energize a program that has gone through a lot of changes in coaching staffs and not had the consistency needed to win a lot of games.
The Lady Mounties were 0-16 last year and currently on a 31-game skid. P-O also recently had a 43-game losing streak that lasted from Oct. of 2013 through Sept. 10, 2015.
“This is a talented bunch of young ladies,” Petro said. “They just need to learn how to use that talent without giving up so easily. That’s a major weakness the program’s had for quite some time. Losing has become normal and I want to break that habit.
“I’ve been encouraging these girls ever since we started having an open soccer night here and there and been trying to teach them how to better themselves.”
Petro, who has played soccer for 33 years, started coaching when he was 19, heading the West Branch Renegade’s U-8 team and then moving on to U-6 before getting out of coaching for a number of years.
He got back into coaching in 2010 at the varsity level under Shawn Inlow, when Inlow took over the boys soccer program at P-O for his second stint. Petro was Inlow’s assistant from 2010 to 2017 and then moved to volunteer assistant last season so he could also help out with the boys and girls middle school programs.
Petro also has a daughter on the team who has been involved in the sport for a number of year, so he was quite familiar with most of the roster when he took over.
“I’ve actually watched the majority of these girls grow up around the sport,” he said. “Pretty much all of the sophomores as well as the juniors and our senior Meg Kosut, I have watched all of them play.”
One thing Petro has that many of his predecessors did not are good numbers.
P-O has 24 on the roster this year, which is quite a difference from the past several injury-riddled seasons that saw the Lady Mounties to struggle to put 11 on the pitch at times.
“When you have numbers like this, it’s a good problem to have,” Petro said. “It’s a very good problem to have. We are fortunate to have these numbers and they might even grow next year
“I don’t want to say I’m looking toward to next season already, but I have been watching the girls at the middle school level and they are going to have an important role in this program. They (middle school) are going to be tough to beat this year.”
With the larger number, Petro has also brought back the JV program.
“We are going to have a junior varsity team,” he said. “I don’t want to have some girls sitting in the sides and not getting any experience. We are very fortunate to have the numbers that we do. So the junior varsity girls will get a lot of experience as well. “
Petro has inherited 12 letterwinners in Kosut, juniors Jocelyn Hutton, Autumn Riggleman and Riley Yurky and sophomores Schenley Farrell, Abby Jones, Savannah Miller, Ashley Petro, Ruby Pinto, Natalie Shaw, Audra Tibbens and Madison Vaughn to help him rebuild the program.
“To me it doesn’t matter if you are 0-16 or 16-0, the next season you are always going to rebuild something,” Petro said. “There will always be something different. There are going to be changes and you have to adapt to those changes.
“A lot of these girls played certain positions last year and I made it very clear to them that they might not be playing those same positions this year. If it something that is going to benefit the team, that’s where they are going to be.”
Petro says he has a pretty good idea on what girls will fill what roles when the Lady Mounties open the season on Tuesday, but he isn’t ready to spill the beans just yet.
“We have some very good threats on offense. We have some great defensive players. But I’m not ready to name who is going to be where yet,” Petro said. “I want that to be a surprise for our opponents.
“But I can honestly say that each and every girl on this team has a certain talent that is going to benefit this team.”
As for goals, the Lady Mounties are keeping it simple — win.
“The girls want to start winning some games,” Petro said. “That’s what we are working on. (Assistant coach) Emilee (Hoffower) and I are going to give them the tools to go out and be successful in this sport. How they use those tools is totally up to them. If they use them, trust me, they are going to achieve their goals.”
P-O hosts Tyrone on Tuesday.
Roster
Senior
*Megan Kosut.
Juniors
Paula Garcia, *Jocelyn Hutton, Autumn Riggleman, *Riley Yurky.
Sophomores
*Schenley Farrell, *Abby Jones, *Savannah Miller, *Ashley Petro, *Ruby Pinto, *Natalie Shaw, Zoie Stephens, Karissa Taylor, *Audra Tibbens, *Madison Vaughn.
Freshmen
Sarah Bock, Alexis Clark, Megan Hofe, Madelinn Howell, Lillian Maxim, Paige Rishel, Miki Romano, Kate Yoder, Shaylee Yurky.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
3—Tyrone. 5—at Central, 4 p.m. 9—Huntingdon. 11—at Clearfield, 6 p.m. 16—at West Branch, 4 p.m. 17—Penns Valley. 19—at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m. 23—at Bellefonte, 6 p.m. 25—at Tyrone, 4 p.m. 28—Moshannon Valley, 11:30 a.m. 30—West Branch.
October
1—Central. 3—at Huntingdon, 6 p.m. 7—Clearfield. 9—at Penns Valley, 6 p.m. 12—at Moshannon Valley, 11:30 a.m. 15—Bald Eagle Area. 17—Bellefonte, 4 p.m.
Matches begin at 5 p.m. unless noted.