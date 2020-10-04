PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team put a halt to a 58-match skid Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Stadium with a 6-1 victory over shorthanded Moshannon Valley.
The win for the Lady Mounties was the first for the program since a 2-0 decision over West Branch on Oct. 17, 2016.
“It does feel very good, it feels phenomenal to get that first win after 58 straight losses,” P-O head coach Tom Petro said. “But much respect to Mo Valley. I know what they’re going through with the injuries and short numbers. That’s what we had last year. They didn’t quit. There was no quit in them.”
The Damsels, who have been playing with no subs all season, were without injured senior captain Sydney Bubb as well as senior Grace Spencer who had a prior commitment. Freshman Julie Kohute was also out with injury, so Mo Valley had to play 9 versus 11 the entire game.
Even with the disadvantage, the Damsels were down only 1-0 at the half and 2-1 with 16 minutes to play in the game.
But the Lady Mounties scored three goals in 1:59 to distance themselves on the scoreboard.
“It’s hard when the other team is playing with an advantage,” Mo Valley head coach Carlee Freeberg said. “They automatically have two open girls at all times, and that makes it tough on our defense. So we have to ask the entire offense to come back and help on defense, and sometimes we just make silly mistakes when we’re tired and have no subs.
“We’re asking our girls to play all over the field and give it all they’ve got because it’s just the reality of where our team is.”
P-O got on the board quickly, taking a 1-0 lead when Schenley Farrell scored off a rebound shot. Chloe Matson’s original hit was knocked away by Damsel keeper Kate Fox, but Farrell crashed on the shot and found an open net for a 1-0 lead.
The game remained tied the rest of the half as the Damsels were able to overcome the numbers disadvantage and keep P-O off the board despite an 11-0 shot differential through the first 40 minutes.
The Lady Mounties took a 2-0 lead at 47:12 when Matson finished a shot after Kendra Smith chipped the ball over the defense to the 6.
But Mo Valley had a surge of momentum following the Matson goal and was able to get several quality shots off against P-O keeper Kinley Bender, who was able to stop Sarah McClelland on a pair of breakaways before the Damsel got a shot by her at 53:29 to cut the deficit to 2-1.
“There were several times that Sarah McClelland almost made my heart stop when she had her breakaways,” Petro said. “She’s good. She’s very good as well as a lot of other girls on that team.
“I believe the goal was a wake-up call. As soon as Sarah got that goal, we had to make a couple adjustments. All the girls went out and did their jobs.”
At that point in the second half, Mo Valley held a 5-4 advantage in shots and had built some momentum.
“I think we got some excellent shots off,” Freeberg said. “It wasn’t like they were down in our end the whole time. We were getting down near their goal with nine girls. We were making it happen. It kind of solidifies that we can still get opportunities, even with just nine girls.”
But P-O regrouped and began regaining control of the midfield and pushing the ball back into the Damsel end where they were able to quickly put the game out of reach.
Matson scored off a rebound shot at 64:50, booting the ball past Fox, who had made the initial save on Liv Hutton’s direct kick.
Farrell made it 4-1 just 59 seconds later before giving P-O a 5-1 advantage a minute after that when she, Matson and Riley Yurky put together a pretty combination play.
Yurky and Matson worked a give-and-go down the left wing before Farrell finished a Matson setup.
“Between Scenley, Chloe and Riley, and Khendyl Sharrer ... they did an excellent job,” Petro said. “Khendyl was not used to playing that right-mid position. She took my advice very well after I sat down and explained the position (after coming out for a sub), and she was in the right spot at the right time every time the ball came to her.”
Maddie Vaughn put the exclamation point on the win when her long shot from about 30 yards out surprised Fox and found the back of the net at 79:57.
“It’s big for the program.” Petro said. “It’s big for each and every girl, especially for the seniors. The last time our seniors saw a win was in middle school. But finally breaking that streak for the varsity program is very big for us, and we’re going to keep looking to the future and keep improving.”
P-O (1-8) hosts Bald Eagle Area today.
Mo Valley, which slipped to 2-5-1, is back in action Oct. 13 at St. Joseph’s Academy.
Philipsburg-Osceola 6,
Moshannon Valley 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Schenley Farrell, PO, (Chloe Matson), 2:44.
Second Half
2. Matson, PO, (Kendra Smith), 47:12.
3. Sarah McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 53:29.
4. Matson, PO, (Liv Hutton), 64:50.
5. Farrell, PO, (unassisted), 65:49.
6. Farrell, PO, (Matson), 66:49.
7. Maddie Vaughn, PO, (unassisted), 79:57.
Shots: Mo Valley 5, P-O 24.
Saves: Mo Valley (Kate Fox) 16, P-O (Kinley Bender) 4.
Corner kicks: Mo Valley 3, P-O 8.