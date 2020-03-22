Coming off a breakout season that saw the program capture several historic firsts — winning season, postseason victory and trip to the USCAA Small College World Series, excitement ran high for the Penn State DuBois softball team entering the 2020 season.
And for good reason.
The team lost just a couple players from that squad that reached the World Series and added a host of new talent that provided some new potential starters and a whole lot of depth.
And, those newcomers saw plenty of action alongside the veterans in the team’s season-opening trip to Florida before the season was suspended and later officially canceled on Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic currently affecting the country, and world.
The Lady Lions went 4-3 in that trip, capturing a pair of wins against Delaware Valley (4-3, 12-7) to go along with a 6-0 victory against North Central University from Minnesota and a 5-2 triumph vs Rogers Williams University from Rhode Island in what was ultimately the team’s final game of the season on March 11.
Sophomore pitcher Lizzy Scott went 4-0 on the trip, earning her PSUAC Pitcher of the Week honors before the season was ultimately called off.
Scott tossed a no-hitter in the win against North Central, striking out 10 while facing just two over the minumum (1 hit batter, 1 error). She tossed a total of 28 innings in Florida with 32 strikeouts, eight walks and a 2.25 ERA (9 earned runs). She allowed five of those earned runs in the second win against Delaware Valley.
She also hit .412 (7-for-17) on the trip.
Scott wasn’t alone in having a strong trip. Junior outfielder Cierra O’Shell (Glendale) hit .500 (5-for-10) with three RBIs and five runs before severely injuring her knee in a collision at first baseball in the final game of the trip. She was expected to miss the rest of the season.
Freshman outfielder Aspen Bishop (Clearfield) had an even more torrid start to her PSU DuBois career and she posted a .565 average (13-for-23) with two home runs and seven RBIs in seven games.
Any excitement that trip had built was quickly dashed when the team learned that season had been suspended indefinitely before ultimately being canceled a week or so later.
That decision not only ended the Penn State DuBois career of the team’s lone senior infielder Samantha Samantha (Punxsutawney) but also that of sophomore catcher Kayleigh MacTavish (West Branch) and possibly sophomore Brooke Harvey (Northwest).
Satterlee is the lone player left — along with assistant coach Lauresa Gulvas — from the program’s inaugural season four years ago. That season also was cut short when injuries forced the cancellation of the season mid-year when the program only eight players. Current head coach Jason Kern took over the program late that offseason.
MacTavish must transfer to the main campus next year for her accounting major, while Harvey may be able to gradute early in three years. MacTavish and Scott, who graduated from West Branch High School together, didn’t have time to realize their games in Florida, including the no-hitter, would be their last as pitcher and catcher.
Other players careers also are in limbo to a point because the NCAA is discussing give spring sport athletes an extre year of eligibility now, and there are unknows as to how that could impact teams/players moving forward.
“I was very pleased with how we played in Florida, and we were very excited for what we could do this season,” said Kern. “We knew about some of the stuff going on, and the day we were suppose to come home we were gathered in the airport and our flight was delayed for over an hour.
“We’re sitting at the Orlando Airport in the food court and awaiting word from Penn State on what’s going on with our season. That’s when I got the word from my boss Ken Nellis (PSU DuBois Athletic Director) saying the season is suspended indefinitely until further notice.
“Before we boarded the plane, I brought the whole team together, and that’s when I had to break the news to the players and coaches about season. As I’m breaking the news, I’m thinking about Sam (Satterlee) who wasn’t with us because she was flying home on a different flight with her parents.
“I looked up an made the mistake of looking at Brooke Harvey and Kayleigh MacTavish, and they just have tears coming down their face. I very seldom break down when I’m talking to the team or anywhere in general, but at that moment I couldn’t even get the words out because I felt so bad for all the girls, especially Sam, Brooke and Kayleigh.
“I just couldn’t get the words outs. Thank God for one of my assistant coaches, Koren McCullough (a senior on last year’s team). She took over for me and talked, because in that moment it hit me what it meant to these girls and student athletes.
“Being college students and a little older, they understand the dangers of this virus and the necessary steps that need to be taken. First and foremost, we want to make sure they are safe and do everything we can to take precautions against the virus.
“I think Penn State has taken all the necessary steps, and I applaud them for it. Does that make it any easier to accept (softball-wise), not really. At first, it was a why is this happening to us kind of feeling when we found out the news. Then it was, ‘Oh we’re not alone in this,’ It’s everybody from Division I down — every spring sport, every college student is going through this.
“I think next year’s college athletics will be one of the most competive you’ll see in a long time. Just for the simple fact they’ll have a year off and a season taken from them. I believe every athlete in college gives 100 percent, but i think you’ll see them dig down a little deeper and find a little extra after this.”
As for now, Kern and all the players are uncertain when some of them may see each other again with students taking online classes and coaches not allowed to hold face-to-face talks with players. Kern also has has a couple out of state players who are now back home doing their studies.
He said when the time is right, one final team gathering is necessary to help everyone move on some.
“When all of this is said and done, and we’re over that curve and start getting out of the danger zone, my plan is to get everyone together (including out state girls) for a team dinner/function to celebrate Sam being a senior and Kayleigh leaving and Brooke possible too,” said Kern. “They never got that recognition and deserve it.
“I don’t know when that’s going to be, but we’ll all know when the right time is as we move through this. For now, we’re making sure everyhone is with their families and safe.”
Several of the team’s veterans also commented about the current state of things and the season being canceled. Below are their feelings:
Kayleigh MacTavish, Soph., West Branch: “At first, the news was that our season was postponed. We were all in the airport at the time waiting on our delayed flight back home from Florida. We were concerned but still calm,” said MacTavish. “Then the news came about the entire season being cancelled. For me, I was in shock at first trying not to think about it. As I continued to think about it I got really upset. I knew what kind of team we had. We had a strong core of last years team with some great additions.
“This was proven in Florida. We battled in some tough games. We had a seamless batting lineup. I couldn’t pick one person from the lineup that I thought couldn’t get on base. Our lineup reminded me of our lineup in high school in 2015 when we won our district. You would get to 7-8-9 and still have deadly hitters. Not only was our hitting great but we also had great pitching. We also added depth which we didn’t have last year.
“For me specifically, this news was and is still heartbreaking. I’ve played ball since I was 5 years old. It’s been a great part of my life and has taught me many life lessons along the way. Not knowing these last few games were my last was tough to swallow. I keep asking myself if I left everything on the field. I always play with everything but not knowing the games were my last made me doubt myself. Also not knowing they were my last games made me feel even worse. I felt robbed of the few games I had left. Overall, our trip to Florida was great which made the news harder to take.
“In the airport, I was holding myself together pretty well until Lizzy made eye contact with me and said those were our last games together. This was really upsetting because Lizzy and I have been playing softball together since 4th grade. The next season will be her first season of softball without me on her team. I will definitely miss everyone on our team because we are more than that.
“I also understood how Sam felt when we got the news. The moment I started playing on this team, Sam was always there for everyone. She was clearly the leader on this team. I hope that with time the league will let Sam and I be eligible for an extra season. If not, I have been blessed with the time I’ve had to play softball.”
Lizzy Scott, Soph., West Branch: “I think it’s great that the university is looking out for the students and staff, but it was crushing to hear we couldn’t finish our season,” said Scott. “We had big things coming this year, and I believe we were going to go even farther than we did last year.
“Although, the most heartbreaking part of the news was not knowing that our last game in Florida was the last time I was going to throw a pitch to Kayleigh in a game or share the field with Sam. I’ve been playing softball with Kayleigh since third grade, and I’ve known Sam for the last three years so it was really hard.
“It was and still is hard for all of us to come to terms with. Next year we are going to come back even stronger and I can’t wait.”