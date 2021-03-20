The Clearfield girls swimming team had a solid showing at the PIAA class 2A Championships Friday at Cumberland Valley High School.
The five Lady Bison swam several personal bests and learned plenty in their first trip to the biggest stage in the state.
The girls were all seeded 16th in their individual events and in the one relay (400) they were entered in, and that’s where they finished in each of them.
Sophomore Emma Quick started the day for Clearfield with a 2:30.77 in the 200 IM — her second-fastest career time.
“Considering the two-week layoff in training, I’ll take that,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said.
Freshman Danielle Cline was next up in the 100 fly, and she put up a 1:06.22, a new personal best.
The first of two Lady Bison seniors, Josie Narehoood, was next to hit the pool in the 500 free. Narehood registered a time of 5:56.34, which wasn’t quite what she had hoped for, but Morrison said she was certainly proud of the effort.
“Josie and I both thought we were a little better prepared,” Morrison said. “She was a little off. I think it was the inexperience, and I think the sitting around may have affected her. The sitting around waiting for your turn is hard. It’s very different.
“But I think she absolutely gave me her best effort. It wasn’t her best time, but it was a good performance. She was just a little off, but I was real proud of her effort.”
The Lady Bison ended the meet with a bang, swimming a 4:00.10 in the 400 free relay, setting several personal bests in splits, starting with Cline, who led off with a 57.3.
“Danielle had a tremendous meet,” Morrison said. “Maybe it was because there were no expectations and she wasn’t intimidated at all, because there was nothing that she knew about to be intimidated about. It was all new and I don’t think she felt any stress or pressure and she just went out and swam.
“I don’t know where that 57.3 came from, but when I find out I want to bottle it. That was fast. When she went 57.3 all she did was pump the other three girls up.”
It pumped them up enough to flirt with a sub 4-minute time, which was a big goal for the team.
“We got darn close,” Morrison said. “We just missed it. But they improved their time and that’s hard to do in a relay like that. It’s hard to hang on to. I was real happy with that swim. Beth (Struble) hit a personal best split. Emma hit a personal best split and (senior) Charlise (McSkimming) was close.”
The Lady Bison finished 45th in the team race, which was won by Villa Maria, but most importantly they performed well and built for the future.
“I think the seniors did well,” Morrison said. “And the freshman and sophomores did really well. There were no jitters, there were no nerves. I didn’t see any of that. I think they all did tremendous. And they had a ball. Lots to build on.”
The Clearfield boys competed in the afternoon and evening sessions, but the final results were too late to make press time.
Leif Hoffman had the best performance of the day, placing fifth in the 500 free.
Details will be in Monday’s edition of The Progress.