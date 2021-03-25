HYDE — The Last time the Clearfield softball team played a varsity game was in June of 2019 when it lost a heartbreaking 1-0 decision to Bald Eagle Area in the PIAA Semifinals.
The Lady Bison had nearly all the pieces back last season and were primed to make another deep playoff run. Unfortunately, Clearfield never got that chance when the COVID-19 pandemic robbed it and all high school sports teams of a chance to compete in 2020.
“It hurt,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “Truthfully, I was heartbroken for the girls. Obviously coming off the finish they had in 2019 they were anxious and ready to go. They worked super hard all off season with goals set even higher than where they ended the year before.
“More so, though, it hurt because I know high school sports can be one of the best times in your lives. Seeing not only my players, but all spring sport athletes lose that season was extremely unfortunate and I felt for all of them.”
Despite the loss of the 2020 campaign, the Lady Bison are still in good position to make noise in the postseason once more. Clearfield lost just three seniors to graduation and return eight letterwinners, including six girls that started most, if not all, games in 2019.
Senior Morgan Cheek and juniors Olivia Bender, Alexis Benton, Kylee Hertlein, Emma Hipps and Lauren Ressler were big keys to the Lady Bison success in 2019 and will be counted on to lead in 2021.
“We did lose some very crucial players, but we are fortunate that we have a good nucleus still around from the 2019 season. We had five freshman and a sophomore start all five playoff games that year. We will definitely be looking for big things out of them this year. They have all grown since the last time we have seen them on the field, and they have worked continuously since then.”
In addition to that core, the Lady Bison also welcome back junior Alexis Bumbarger and sophomore Alaina Fedder as letterwinners and both will play key roles, as could three freshman newcomers.
“Alexis is going to be playing a lot of different positions,” Danver said. “She has accepted that role and is going to be a big part of the team’s success.
“We consider Alaina a newcomer even though she is a returning letterwinner. She would have started last year, but unfortunately that year of experience was taken from her. We have yet to see her in a Bison uniform, but she will be an important piece, offensively and defensively.
“And our three freshmen, Sam Campolong, Ruby Singleton and Anna Twigg will all see some time at the varsity level. All three have put in a ton of work this offseason with 6 AMs and after-school cages. They are all fighting for positions and challenging the older girls. This team has more depth than any I have coached so far.”
That said, it all starts in the circle where Hipps will likely get a majority of innings after a record-setting freshman campaign that saw her set the new Lady Bison mark for strikeouts.
“If you look at championship teams, they will all have one thing in common — a pitcher,” Danver said. “And we have a stud. Emma gives us the opportunity to win any game against any team. After an outstanding freshman season, she is ready to prove herself again and lead this team to reach goals. Not only do we have Emma day-in-and-day-out, we have the pieces around her to to be a championship caliber team.”
Two of those pieces are Bender and Fedder, who will spell Hipps in the circle. But their main positions will be catcher for Bender and shortstop for Fedder.
Ressler and Hertlein will reprise their roles at first base and second base, respectively, while third base could be a committee approach.
“We could have a number of different girls seeing time at third base with Campolong, Twigg, Bumbarger and Cheek coming in from left field to take some reps there,” Danver said.
The outfield will also have several girls vying for time, including incumbent corners Cheek and Benton.
“We will see Bumbarger, Benton, Cheek and Singleton out there and Alexis Cole and Twigg could also see some time.”
While the Lady Bison seem set defensively, they will be looking for more consistency with the bats.
“We are going to mix things up in the batting order,” Danver said. “We lost a number of games, including the state semifinal, because we couldn’t score runs. We have a lot more experience at the plate now and I think that will make a huge difference. But we could be moving some players around trying to find an optimal order. That said, out Top 5 will likely be Hipps, Ressler, Bender, Fedder and Benton in any order.”
As for goals, Danver says the team has yet to formally discuss them, but thinks he pretty much knows what they will be.
“We haven’t sat down as a team to discuss our goals, but that will be coming up before opening day,” he said. “I know what goal I would like to set for the team, but I let that up to the players to make the goals. I think we are on the same page with that though, and I know that just being happy to play this season isn’t going to be enough for them.”
Clearfield opens the season Tuesday, hosting Philipsburg-Osceola.
Roster
Senior
*Morgan Cheek
Juniors
*Olivia Bender, *Alexis Benton, *Alexis Bumbarger, Alexis Cole, *Kylee Hertlein, *Emma Hipps, *Lauren Ressler.
Sophomore
*Alaina Fedder
Freshmen
Sam Campolong, Ruby Singleton, Anna Twigg
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
30—Philipsburg-Osceola.
April
1—at Central. 5—Bald Eagle Area. 8—at Tyrone. 13—Bellefonte. 16—Huntingdon. 17—at Portage Tournament, 11 a.m. 19—at Penns Valley. 22—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 23—Punxsutawney. 27—Central. 30—at Bald Eagle Area.
May
3—Tyrone. 6—at Bellefonte. 7—Hollidaysburg. 11—at Huntingdon. 12—at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m. 14—Penns Valley. 18—at DuBois.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted