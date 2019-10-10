CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls soccer team came out in a 4-5-1 formation to try and slow the Clearfield offense Thursday afternoon.
It worked well in the first half with the Lady Bison scoring just once, but Clearfield was able to make some runs in the second half, after surviving an early Lady Tide surge, and pulled away for a 4-0 victory.
Elle Smith scored three times for the Lady Bison and Lydia Brown tallied one as Clearfield won for the third time this week and seventh in its last eight games to improve to 11-4 on the season.
“This was our third game this week and we had a real big win over Bellefonte (Wednesday) so to come back the next day and shut this team out was great,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “They’ve scored some goals this year and to shut them out ... it was just another team win.”
It certainly didn’t come easy for the Lady Bison, who found it difficult to generate solid scoring opportunities in the first half due to the Lady Tide defense, led by keeper Maura Bunnell and defender Tenleigh Bumbarger, who thwarted plenty of Clearfield’s advances with her speed.
“(Bumbarger) ended up getting hurt (later in the game), but she was a difference-maker back there,” Winters said. “She was so fast. She’s a really nice player. They definitely have some talented girls on that team.”
Clearfield did get 10 shots on goal in the half, but few had a lot of zip on them and Bunnell was able to turn all but one away.
The one that did get by her was scored by Smith, who was sprung into the box off a nice feed from the wing by Emma Hipps.
“We played a 4-5-1 and I thought it worked really well the first half,” Curwensville head coach Brian Spencer said. “We kind of plugged them up like we wanted.
“We were relying on our 4-5 and our girls in the back to keep the score down. We knew if we were going to have a chance it had to be a 1-0, 2-1 game.”
The Lady Tide came out of the halftime break and quickly took control of the game, keeping the ball on the Clearfield side for much of the first 10 minutes.
Curwensville kept sustained pressure and had the ball around the Lady Bison goal box, but was only able to generate a pair of shots, which were both turned away by Hayley Moore.
Clearfield’s defense and midfield were able to shrug off Curwensville’s early surge, got the ball back into the hosts’ end and quickly struck for its second goal of the game.
Smith was able to make a run through the middle of the Lady Tide defense and put a solid shot past Bunnell at 52:30.
Less than a minute later, Lady Bison midfielder Madi Davis rung a shot off the crossbar. Despite the near miss, the momentum was squarely back on Clearfield’s side.
“Once we lost that momentum, we were kind of stagnant,” Spencer said.
Clearfield continued getting pressure on the Lady Tide goal, resulting in four second-half corner kicks (they had seven in the game).
The Lady Bison cashed in on one of them when Lydia Brown fired a rebound shot past Bunnell at 66:37.
The ball off of Riley Ryen’s corner kick was alertly chested away from the far post by Brooklyn Knepp, but it found the feet of Brown, who also had two goals in Wednesday’s win over Bellefonte.
“Lydia woke up (Wednesday) against Bellefonte,” Winters said. “They had two girls on Elle, so our other girls said, ‘sure, we can shoot.’”
Smith finalized the scoring with a mesmerizing run through the Curwensville defense.
She took the ball at midfield and found her way around five Curwensville defenders to create a 1-on-1 opportunity against Bunnell, which she buried at 75:13. It was Smith’s 28th goal of the season
“I thought we did really well the first half, but in the second there were two times when (Smith) came right down through the middle, and we didn’t have anyone stop the ball,” Spencer said. “We have to get better in those moments. I think our strategy worked out really well, but credit them. They made a couple big runs when they needed to.”
“Everybody is passing the ball and possessing better,” Winters said. “And our back line ... when our back line wins the ball out of the air it doesn’t come out of the opponents’ end. That is one of the things we need to work on and make a little more consistent. But I was really happy with how the girls played.”
Clearfield is back in action Tuesday at Penns Valley.
Curwensville, which slipped to 9-7, hosts West Branch on Monday.
Clearfield 4, Curwensville 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, CL, (Emma Hipps), 14:49.
Second Half
2. Smith, CL, (unassisted), 52:30.
3. Lydia Brown, CL, (Riley Ryen), 66:37.
4. Smith, CL, (unassisted), 75:13.
Shots: Clearfield 21, Curwensville 2.
Saves: Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 2, Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 16.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 7, Curwensville 0.