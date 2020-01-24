HYDE — The first time the Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball teams played this season, the Lady Bison used a third-quarter surge to turn a halftime deficit into a win.
Friday at Bison Gym, Clearfield was at it again.
This time, the Lady Bison outscored P-O 18-7 in the third quarter to turn a slim 5-point halftime lead into a comfortable 16-point cushion heading into the fourth.
From there, Clearfield cruised to a 67-42 victory to sweep the season series.
The Lady Bison held a 27-22 lead at the break, despite shooting just 8-of-44 from the field and getting outrebounded 26-16.
The biggest reason for that was Clearfield’s defense, which forced the Lady Mounties into 21 turnovers in the first half.
“We tried to prepare for their press the best we could, but we just had too many turnovers, especially in the first half,” P-O head coach Brandon Myers said. “We’ll take being down five at halftime of this game after that many turnovers. But just like last time, it’s like we came out asleep in the third quarter.
The Lady Bison switched up their defense in the third quarter and did a much better job on the boards, holding a 12-3 edge in the frame with many of the rebounds turning into second-chance points.
“We weren’t as physical in the second half,” Myers said. “We just didn’t get the job done and (Clearfield) played really well.”
Tesa Miller scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half and had eight of her game-high 13 rebounds over the final two quarters.
Emma Hipps and Olivia Bender also crashed the offensive glass in the second half and both had putbacks in the third quarter to help Clearfield build the lead.
“I switched to a 1-3-1 in the second half and it threw them off,” Castagnolo said. “We played the 1-3-1 well and I thought that was the big difference to get them out of sync.”
The inside game of the Lady Bison opened up the three-point shot in the fourth quarter as Clearfield drained four in the final frame, which it won 22-13.
Megan Durandetta had a pair of treys in the fourth, while Riley Ryen and Kylie VanTassel each netted one.
“You could see the confidence grow in the girls,” Castagnolo said. “The girls wanted the ball. They wanted to shoot the ball because they had so much confidence. When these kids get confidence, we’re not a bad ball team.”
VanTassel led the Lady Bison in points with 17, setting a new career high. She also dished out four assists.
While VanTassel, Miller and the rest of the Lady Bison dominated the second half, P-O’s Kyleigh Kennedy owned the first two quarters.
Kennedy kept the Lady Mounties in the game with a first-half double-double, scoring 14 points and ripping down 10 boards. She finished the game with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.
“She’s a nice player,” Castagnolo said of Kennedy. “She uses the glass well.”
Sam Bainey was also key on the boards in the first half with nine of her 10 coming in the first two quarters.
But P-O was unable to take advantage of its work on the boards in the first half, thanks to 21 turnovers. The Lady Mounties had 31 in the game.
“Our defense keyed our offense,” Castagnolo said.
Meanwhile, Clearfield turned its woeful first-half shooting around by taking less threes and getting more points in the paint. Clearfield jacked up 24 shots from behind the arc in the first half, compared to 15 in the second. It ended the game 9-of-39 from behind the arc.
Clearfield improved to 4-13 overall and 3-7 in the Mountain League. P-O slipped to 3-14 overall and 0-10 in league play.
The Lady Bison host Curwensville Monday. The Lady Mounties visit Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—42
Potter 1 0-0 2, Kennedy 7 7-14 21, Bainey 2 2-4 7, Thorp 1 0-0 2, Bordas 3 1-2 8, Pinto 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 10-20 42.
Clearfield—67
Durandetta 3 0-0 9, Hipps 2 1-4 5, Ky. VanTassel 6 1-2 17, Bender 2 2-4 6, Miller 5 5-6 15, Alt 1 0-2 2, Ryen 2 0-0 6, Fedder 2 0-0 4, Kitchen 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 1-2 1, Ki. VanTassel 1 0-0 2, Gaines 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 10-20 67.
Three-pointers: Bordas, Bainey; Ky. VanTassel 4, Durandetta 3, Ryen 2.
Score by Quarters
P-O 12 10 7 13—42
Clearfield 18 9 18 22—67