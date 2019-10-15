HYDE — The first time the Clearfield girls soccer team played Penns Valley this season, the Lady Bison lost a forgettable 5-0 decision.
Tuesday night at the Bison Sports Complex, the Lady Bison were looking to show they’re not the same team that were shut out on the road in mid-September.
Clearfield proved just that, running to a 2-2 double overtime tie with the Lady Rams.
“I want to win, and we had opportunities to win,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “I think we can beat that team. We played a little spurty in the first half and I thought we played better in the second half.
“They’re a good team. But I’m very happy how we played. I really thought we’d come out of here with a ‘W’, but I’m not dissatisfied. I think the girls should be very happy with how they played.”
After failing to score in the first meeting with the Lady Rams, Clearfield wasted little time getting on the board Tuesday evening.
Elle Smith made a run down the left wing and sent the ball into the middle of the field just outside the 18 where her teammates connected several more passes before the final one ended up on the right foot of Madison Davis, who fired the ball to the upper corner over the the keeper’s left shoulder to make it 1-0 just 1:36 into the game.
“I think that put them in shock,” Winters said. “They were taken back a bit by that. They had an easy game with us down there the first time. Not this time.”
Penns Valley found the equalizer at 11:57 when Hannah Montminy sent a bullet from the left wing outside the box to the far post, where it ricocheted off the inside of the bar and found the back of the net.
Neither team could find much footing on offense after that and the game went to the half tied at 1-1. Clearfield held a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal over the first 40 minutes.
But Penns Valley came out of the half as the aggressor and quickly took control in the Lady Bison end.
Montminy put her team on top 2-1 just 2:34 into the half when she got loose in the box and walked the ball into the corner of the net as she shielded a Lady Bison defender, while finding a way to slide it past Clearfield keeper Hayley Moore.
Smith had an equally impressive goal at 65:45, dancing through most of the Penns Valley defense before breaking in all alone on Lady Ram keeper Kylie Auman and depositing the ball behind her to knot things up at 2-2.
“They’re soccer players,” Winters said of Montminy and Smith when asked about their highlight-reel goals. “They play all year long. They’re both on club teams. They’re just soccer players.”
Smith nearly gave the Lady Bison the lead moments later on a play that looked eerily similar to her goal, but her shot went just wide of the net.
Montminy also had a couple chances to put her squad back on top, but Moore was there to deny her each time. Moore and Auman each made six saves in the game.
“Hayley’s been doing a really nice job,” Winters said.
In the overtime periods, Clearfield had a couple golden opportunities, but couldn’t quite find the back of the net.
Emma Hipps and Cara Turner each ripped quality shots that Auman stopped, and the Lady Bison had the ball sitting just outside the 6 off a Riley Ryen free kick, but it was the Lady Ram netminder that came out of the scrum with the ball.
“Their back line was susceptible,” Winters said. ‘We had places we could go. Emma made a couple real nice runs and Elle was tearing it up down there. She had a couple opportunities that were just wide.”
Penns Valley ended up with 10 shots on goal to the Lady Bison’s 8 and had at least a half dozen more shots that were just wide of or over the goal.
“Penns Valley is very well coached,” Winters said. “Their coach does a nice job. Their give-and-go is really good. They know where to go.”
Clearfield is now 11-4-1 overall and 7-4-1 in the Mountain League.
Penns Valley is 7-8-2 overall and 7-4-2 in league play.
The Lady Bison are back in action Thursday at Central before returning home Friday to host Philipsburg-Osceola for a 7 p.m. kick.
Clearfield 2, Penns Valley 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Madison Davis, C, (Elle Smith), 1:36.
2. Hannah Montminy, PV, (unassisted), 11:57.
Second Half
3. Montminy, PV, (unassisted), 42:34.
4. Smith, C, (unassisted), 65:45.
Shots: Penns Valley 10, Clearfield 8.
Saves: Penns Valley 6, Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 6.
Corner kicks: Penns Valley 5, Clearfield 6.