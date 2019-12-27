CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield girls basketball team used a staunch defensive effort Friday evening at Patton Hall to pick up a 49-16 victory over host Curwensville.
The Lady Bison forced Curwensville into 34 turnovers on the night, getting 11 in the first quarter to jump out to a 13-2 advantage.
“We wanted to control the tempo by the press,” Clearfield head coach Joey Castagnolo said. “Not necessarily to get steals, but to get them speed up in their game so they would be out of rhythm, and it worked perfectly.
“We didn’t get many steals on the press, but they turned the ball over a lot in their half-court offense.”
Curwensville head coach Bob Desmett attributed the Lady Tide’s rough start to both the Clearfield defense and Christmas break.
“I told the girls yesterday to not be sleeping until 10 or 11 because that would just make them sluggish,” Desmett said. “This time of year is hard to keep the team focused.
“And I told the girls that Clearfield was one of the better 1-5 teams they were going to see.”
Olivia Bender had a quick start for Clearfield, scoring seven of her 11 points in the first frame.
Meanwhile, Clearfield’s half-court defense was making life miserable for the Lady Tide.
In addition to the 11 first-quarter turnovers, Curwensville managed just six shots from the field and weren’t able to connect on any of them. Alyssa Bakaysa’s two free throws were the Lady Tide’s only points.
“You can’t play a team like Clearfield and not take care of the ball,” Desmett said. “You have to take care of the ball. You have to take care of every aspect of the game and we didn’t take care of any of them.”
It didn’t get any better in the second quarter for Curwensville, which went 0-for-10 from the floor and was held scoreless,
Clearfield scored 13 more in the second to take a 26-2 advantage to the break.
“We played as a team on defense,” Castagnolo said, “Everything was clicking.”
“When you are only scoring two points in half and 16 in a game, it’s tough to win,” Desmett said.
The Lady Bison upped their lead to 34-4 after three quarters of play. Megan Durandetta drained a 3-pointer — the 100th of her career — to highlight the frame.
Clearfield outscored the hosts 13-12 in the final quarter to set the final. Bakaysa had six in the frame and led Curwensville in points (8) and rebounds (10).
Emma Hipps led a balanced Lady Bison attack with 11 points. Bender (10), Durandetta (9) and Tesa Miller (9) were right behind her on the stat sheet. Miller led Clearfield on the boards with eight rebounds, while Kylie VanTassel recorded four steals and three assists.
“We had balanced scoring,” Castagnolo said. “Everybody is averaging about the same. It doesn’t matter who scores. We just want to take care of the basketball and win the game.”
Clearfield improved to 2-5 with the win. Curwensville slipped to 2-3.
The Lady Tide are back in action Thursday at DuBois Central Catholic.
Clearfield hosts Punxsutawney Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.
Clearfield—49
Durandetta 3 0-1 9, Ky. VanTassel 0 0-0 0, Hipps 4 5-6 13, Bender 5 1-4 11, Miller 4 2-5 10, Ryan 1 2-2 4, Alt 0 0-0 0, Fedder 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 1 0-0 2, Ki. VanTassel 0 0-0 0, Gaines 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-18 49.
Curwensville—16
Condon 1 0-4 2, Swindell 1 0-0 2, Jacobson 0 0-1 0, Witherite 1 0-0 2, Bakaysa 3 2-2 8, Henry 0 0-0 0, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Cossar 1 0-0 2, Pentz 0 0-0 0, Weber 0 0-0 0, Caldwell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 2-7 16.
Three-pointers: Durandetta 3.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 13 13 10 13—49
Curwensville 2 0 2 12—16