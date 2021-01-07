HYDE — A young Clearfield girls basketball team struggled through much of the 2019-20 season, starting four underclassmen with several freshmen and sophomores logging meaningful minutes before ending with a 5-17 record.
But the playing time those youngsters got last year gives 22nd year head coach Joey Castagnolo hope that the Lady Bison can put together a successful 2021 campaign.
“I’m hopeful we can get a .500 season and be competitive every game,” he said. “However the District 9 playoffs go down, we hope to be a high seed. I really think if this group can jel and keep playing together without any interruptions, I think we’ll be alright.”
Obviously not having any interruptions may be a tall task in the age of COVID-19 as the Lady Bison were already shut down for a few days early in the preseason after scrimmaging a team that had a player test positive.
And there have been plenty of things to overcome and adapt to for players and coaches alike.
“It’s been difficult,” Castagnolo said. “The amount of paperwork you have to fill out every day has been a distraction to the coaching. Luckily, my new assistant has helped a lot because she’s in the school system so she gets all the paperwork and we take care of it during practice or I take it home.”
Mandy Wolfel joins the coaching staff this season as Castagnolo’s assistant. Volunteer coaches Margo Castagnolo and Rachel Thompson reprise their roles from a season ago.
And the Lady Bison welcome back six letterwinners in seniors Megan Durandetta and Paige Rhine, juniors Emma Hipps and Lauryn Kitchen and sophomores Alaina Fedder and Riley Ryen.
Also back is senior Allyson Gaines.
“We have some senior leadership,” Castagnolo said. “And we have Emma Hipps, who is our on-floor leader, even though she’s a junior. I think those girls will help us adapt to certain situations.”
There could be a lot to adapt to this winter as the Lady Bison try to navigate through an unprecedented season with plenty of changes.
“Just one small example is we have to sit on the other side of the scorer’s table now because they don’t want the teams crossing coming out of the locker room,” Castagnolo said. “That is just a little minor adjustment, but it could really wreck some of the girls and their routine. Something simple like that could be an issue. We need to be able to adapt better than the other teams.
“How are these young girls going to adapt to the atmosphere? There won’t be any spectators. You can have two people per player at home games, but none on the road. A lot of kids feed off people being in the stands, and some get nervous. It’s going to be a real experience.”
Clearfield is also missing some contributors from last season, losing three players, including leading scorer Tesa Miller, to graduation and having several potential returning letterwinners decide not to come out for the team. Miller averaged 8.3 points per game.
“I know we lost some talent from the girls who didn’t come out, but Paige coming back is going to help a lot,” Castagnolo said.
Rhine was unable to play her junior season due to an injury she sustained during volleyball, but Castagnolo says he expects her to be a major presence in the paint that should also open up the floor for the Lady Bison’s outside game.
“Paige had to sit out her junior year and she’s back, and she is going to be a force inside,” he said. “I can gamble on my zone defenses and have her clean up anything around the post area because of her presence inside, which I’m really looking forward to.”
Rhine will start at one post spot, while either Fedder or freshman Cayleigh Walker will play beside her. Hipps will play the three, Durandetta will reprise her role at shooting guard and Ryen will step in at point guard. Hipps (6.7) and Durandetta (6.6) are the leading returning scorers.
“I’m looking for my two sophomores to step it up,” Castagnolo said. “They got some minutes last year but this year Riley is going to be my starting point guard and Alaina and freshman Cayleigh Walker are battling it out for the last open position.”
Gaines, Kitchen and freshman Alayna Winters will come off the bench.
“We have a short bench, but I like our attitudes,” Castagnolo said. “All the girls know what their roles are and they’re going to log a lot of minutes.”
Castagnolo says something that he really likes about his group is they are winners and he hopes that spills over into basketball.
“We have six girls from the soccer team and we’re trying to get their influence from winning,” he said. “Emma is a successful soccer player sand softball pitcher. They have winning attitudes.”
While Castagnolo is hopeful his Lady Bison can put together a winning season, he says it’s been tough to talk about goals with so much uncertainty swirling about.
“It’s hard to have a goal when you don’t really know how many games you’re going to play,” he said. “We’re just going to take it one game at a time. “
Clearfield was scheduled to open its season today, hosting Bellefonte, but COVID-19 cases within the district have postponed athletics through Jan. 12.
Roster
Seniors
*Megan Durandetta, Ally Gaines, *Paige Rhine.
Juniors
Emily Daubs, *Emma Hipps, *Lauryn Kitchen.
Sophomores
*Alaina Fedder, Abby Flanagan, McKenna Lanager, *Riley Ryen.
Freshmen
Jaylee Gill, Cayleigh Walker, Alayna Winters.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
January
8—Bellefonte, ppd. 9—at Tyrone, ppd. 13—at Brookville. 15—at Penns Valley, 16—Philipsburg-Osceola, 3:30 p.m. 18—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 19—at DuBois. 21—Central. 25—at Bald Eagle Area. 28—Tyrone.
February
1—at Bellefonte. 4—at Huntingdon. 8—Penns Valley. 10—at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m. 16—at Curwensville. 23—Punxsutawney.
Varsity games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted