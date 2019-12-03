HYDE — The Clearfield girls basketball team only lost one player from last year’s squad — but it was a big loss in Alayna Ryan, who sits fourth on the Lady Bison career scoring list with 1,165 points.
Ryan averaged 20.5 points per game last season to go along with 6.3 rebounds, 5-8 steals and 3.8 assists.
And while replacing that production can seem a bit daunting, Clearfield head coach Joey Castagnolo, who is beginning his 21st season at the helm of the Lady Bison, says his squad is up to the challenge.
“Last year we relied on Alayna for everything,” Castagnolo said. “The girls relied on her. Now we’re learning to deal with playing without her and it’s working out well. The girls are passing the ball well and we should have team balance in scoring.”
That should come as no surprise since the Lady Bison return eight letterwinners for the season.
Unfortunately junior Paige Rhine will be unable to suit up this year as she recovers from an injury suffered during volleyball, but the Lady Bison still have seniors McLain Alt, Tesa Miller and Adrian Rowles, juniors Megan Durandetta and Kylie VanTassel and juniors Olivia Bender and Emma Hipps to build around.
“Our letterwinners are very versatile,” Castagnolo said. “Megan Durandetta, our 3-point shooter, is someone we’ve been working with to go inside. We are working on versatility so everybody gets a chance to play in their strong spots and in other spots to get other people time and work in our freshmen.
“And our letterwinners are not timid. They are not afraid to do other things now. Some of these kids when they were younger, they were afraid to do some things. But they’ve worked together and they’ll sacrifice being out of position for the team.”
Clearfield’s starting five will be VanTassel at point guard, Durandetta at shooting guard, Hipps as small forward and Miller and Bender in the post.
Miller (6.6), Durandetta (5.3) and Hipps (3.8) are the team’s leading returning scorers and who the Lady Bison need to take the next step to provide Clearfield the offensive punch they need to compete this season.
“Tesa wasn’t counted on as a scorer last year,” Castagnolo said. “This year, we’re counting on her to score. We’re counting on Emma to score. She was a freshman last year, but we need her to step up her game. Megan has to keep scoring like she can.”
Rowles and Alt will provide key minutes off the bench as will junior Kirstie VanTassel, sophomore Lauryn Kitchen and freshmen Abby Ryan and Riley Ryen.
“Our freshmen and (Lauryn) will provide us with great team speed,” Castagnolo said. “They are all really quick and can play defense, but they need to learn to become comfortable in the offense.”
With the large group of returning letterwinners and the influx of young talent, Castagnolo expects the Lady Bison to put together a solid season.
“I think we can have a winning season,” he said. “We just have to work as a team scoring-wise and we have to get better rebounding the ball. I’m going to try and do some different things, but I still want to run the floor.”
Castagnolo will once again be assisted by Annie Weaver. Margo Castagnolo and Rachel Thompson are volunteer coaches.
Clearfield opens its season Friday at the Brookville Tournament. The Lady Bison play North Clarion at 3 p.m.
Roster
Seniors
*McLain Alt, *Tesa Miller, *Adrian Rowles.
Juniors
*Megan Durandetta, Ally Gaines, *Paige Rhine, Kirstie VanTassel, *Kylie VanTassel.
Sophomores
*Olivia Bender, *Emma Hipps, Lauryn Kitchen.
Freshmen
Alaina Fedder, Abby Ryan, Riley Ryen.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
6—at Brookville Tournament (vs. North Clarion), 3 p.m. 7—at Brookville Tournament, TBA. 11—Bald Eagle Area, 6:30 p.m. 13—Huntingdon. 17—at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6:30 p.m. 20—Tyrone. 27—at Curwensville.
January
3—Punxsutawney, 6 p.m. 6—St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 7 p.m. 8—Penns Valley. 9—at St. Marys. 10—Central. 14—at DuBois. 15—at Bellefonte. 17—at Bald Eagle Area, 6:30 p.m. 22—at Huntingdon. 24—Philipsburg-Osceola, 6:30 p.m. 27—Curwensville. 28—at Tyrone. 31—Penns Valley.
February
5—at Central. 7—Bellefonte.
Games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted