HYDE — Last season looked like a building year for the Clearfield softball team with just two returning letterwinners and six freshmen in the starting lineup.
Instead, the young, but talented Lady Bison won their first District 9 title since 2007, picked up two PIAA playoff wins and advanced to the PIAA semis for the first time in program history.
Clearfield was 7-7 in the rugged Mountain League and ended the season with a 14-10 record, but won eight of its last 11, including 4-of-5 in the postseason.
So despite just three seniors on this year’s squad, the still very-young Lady Bison are looking to build on last year’s breakout season behind nine returning letterwinners.
“Going into last year we had two returning letterwinners,” third-year head coach Derek Danver said “This year with nine is a completely different ball game.
“But at the same time we have a really young team. We have a large number of tenth graders, but they all started as freshmen, so they’re experienced. We look for them to have big years, and we have high expectations.”
Seniors Casey English, Kyra Mollura and Alyssa Twigg, junior Morgan Cheek and sophomores Olivia Bender, Alexis Benton, Kylee Hertlein, Emma Hipps and Lauren Ressler make up the core group of letterwinners and the majority of the starting lineup.
Hipps is back for her second go around in the circle after a rock-solid freshman campaign that saw her toss 17 complete games and strike out a program single-season record 241 batters, while putting up a sparkling 1.87 ERA. She compiled just a 13-9 record, but allowed two or fewer runs in 16 of her 22 starts.
“Emma is coming off a very impressive season,” Danver said. “She’s very talented, a very athletic girl. She’s been putting in a lot of hard work, and I’m looking for her to have a huge year. She gives us the ability to be in any game. Whether we’re scoring runs or not, if she’s in the circle we’re not giving up many runs either. She is definitely a huge part of the team.”
Hipps was at her best in the PIAA semifinals in a 1-0 loss to Bald Eage Area in a game that saw her throw 68 of her 73 pitches for strikes.
“We got beat a number of times last year 1-0 and we lost in extra innings a number of times simply because we couldn’t push a run across the plate,” Danver said. “It was frustrating at times, but when you sit back and look at it we really only had one girl that had any past varsity offensive experience.”
Now with a large group of returning letterwinners that are now familiar with Mountain League pitching, Danver expects the offense to take a leap forward this season.
“We have a team coming back this year where every girl has at least a year under their belt with the bat and that is going to make a huge difference,” Danver said. “Before last year, they hadn’t seen this caliber of pitching every game. Maybe they had seen it here or there, but having that year under their belt is definitely a huge advantage.”
Hipps was the Lady Bison’s biggest offensive threat last season with a .408 batting average to go with nine double and six home runs, while knocking in 17 and scoring 26 runs.
Karly Rumsky, the lone senior starter last season that is now playing at Penn State DuBois, was also a key to the offense, hitting safely in 16 of 24 games and scoring 19 runs. She was 7-for-17 in the postseason and the undeniable clubhouse leader.
“She was a huge part of the team leadership-wise and as a player,” Danver said. “She is going to be a big loss. She was the older girl who took all of these younger girls under her wing last year and kind of led them and showed them the way at the varsity level.
“It’s time for one of the younger girls to step up. A lot of them are still sophomores, but it’s not too early for some of them to step up and be leaders like she was.”
Her graduation also leaves a big void in centerfield.
“Karly is going to be hard to replace in the outfield, but we have a number of options and we’re going to keep evaluating,” Danver said.
Among those options are returning corner outfielders Benton and Cheek. Also in the mix for the third outfield spot are Mollura, sophomores Alexis Bumbarger and Madison Wanamaker and freshman Alaina Fedder. Twigg also made the switch from infield to outfield and is competing for time.
“We know that Cheek and Benton are going to be out there,” Danver said. “We just don’t know where they are going to be and we don’t know who the third one is going to be yet. But it’s going to be a battle for the other outfield spot.”
The rest of the lineup is pretty much set.
Bender, who batted .346 with six doubles and 18 RBIs last season, returns behind the plate to be the familiar receiver for Hipps.
“They are kind of a battery that has been together since they were pretty young and they’ve had a lot of success together, so we’re going to stick with it,” Danver said.
Ressler will be back at first base, Hertlein returns to play second, English is at third base and Mollura looks to fill the starting shortstop position once again. Ressler hit .338 with 15 RBIs a season ago. The versatile Fedder could also see time at SS or 3B.
With all the returning talent, the goals are certainly high for the Lady Bison.
“Obviously wining another district championship is going to be one of our goals,” Danver said. “Winning a Mountain League championship is going to be one of our goals. Once we’ve reached those goals, we’ll look further.
“In the back of our minds, we have some goals higher than those. But we don’t want to overlook the short-term goals before we look long-term.”
Back as varsity assistant is Harlen Funk. Mike Norris will serve as a volunteer assistant. Nikki Funk and Sandy Bailor are back to reprise their roles as head coach and assistant for the jayvee.
Clearfield opens its season at Bald Eagle Area in a rematch of the 2019 class 4A PIAA semifinal.
“I think we’ve made ourselves a little bit of a rivalry with that state semifinal game last year,” Danver said. “We definitely have our eyes on that one. They only lost one player as well, so they’re going to be loaded.”
Seniors
*Casey English, *Kyra Mollura, *Alyssa Twigg.
Juniors
Kendra Billotte, *Morgan Cheek, Lita Rauch.
Sophomores
Mackenlie Aughenbaugh, *Olivia Bender, *Alexis Benton, Alexis Bumbarger, Alyssa Carlin, Alexis Cole, Abigail Goodrow, Audrielle Goodrow, *Kylee Hertlein, *Emma Hipps, *Lauren Ressler, Eowyn Rose, Alexis Seyler, Madison Wanamaker, Alexis Witherow.
Freshmen
Alaina Fedder, Meadow Haile, Alaina Moore, Lucy Norris, Chloe Rowles, Annalyn Smith.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
23—at Bald Eagle Area. 26—at Huntingdon. 31—Philipsburg-Osceola.
April
3—at Tyrone. 6—Penns Valley. 8—at Central. 9—at Bradford, 4 p.m. 14—Bellefonte. 17—Bald Eagle Area. 20—Huntingdon. 21—Punxsutawney. 23—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 28—Tyrone.
May
1—at Penns Valley. 4—Central. 6—at Hollidaysburg. 7—at Bellefonte. 12—at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m.. 13—Altoona. 14—Brookville.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted