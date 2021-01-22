HYDE — After leading for nearly the entire game, the Clearfield girls basketball team fell behind visiting Central by one point (50-49) with two minutes left to play as the Lady Dragons were in the midst of a 9-0 run.
But a young Lady Bison team featuring just two senior starters never wavered.
Emma Hipps drained a critical 3-pointer (one of her four in the game) and Clearfield made its free throws down the stretch to come away with a 60-56 victory Thursday evening at Bison Gymnasium.
“We didn’t panic at all when we got down by one,” Clearfield head coach Joey Castagnolo said. “The girls knew what to do. They took their time. They took the ball to the hoop and we got fouled.”
And the Lady Bison made their free throws.
Clearfield was 11-of-14 from the charity stripe in the final minutes and connected on 23 of its 29 tries in the game to stave off the Lady Dragon comeback attempt.
“When we were coming home from DuBois (after Tuesday’s game) ... we got blown out, but we were 9-of-11 from the foul line,” Castagnolo said. “I told the girls, ‘if there is a positive thing to take from this game, it’s the foul shots. It’s going to come back and we’re going to win a game with it,’ and we won tonight with it.”
Hipps and Cayleigh Walker both scored career highs for Clearfield in the win. Hipps netted 23 points, while Walker recorded 16 and added eight rebounds.
Hipps was key to the Lady Bison win from the opening tip. She scored seven points in the first to help Clearfield take a 14-12 advantage after one then added five more in the second as the Lady Bison went to the break with a 28-25 lead. She also had six rebounds and four steals and got the ball to the basket throughout the contest.
“Emma took the ball to the hoop, and she did all the little things,” Castagnolo said. “She is developing into a nice basketball player. It’s attitude. That’s what it’s all about.”
Clearfield extended it advantage to 35-27 in the third, but Central came back to make it a one possession game before a trey from Hipps took it back to 44-39 by the end of the frame.
The Lady Bison hit seven from behind the arc in the game, and all seemed to come when Central was on a small run.
“We hit some crucial 3-point shots at crucial times,” Castagnolo said. “We broke their back a couple times.”
Clearfield also got a big game in the paint from Paige Rhine, who pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds and blocked six shots. Her inside defense was a big reason the Lady Dragons shot just 27.4 percent from the field.
“We talked in pregame that we going to stretch the defense and have Paige stop the middle, and that’s exactly what happened,” Castagnolo said. “Paige defended well inside. She made us really good, so we could spread.”
Clearfield also was able to overcome foul trouble in the post as Rhine, Walker and Alaina Fedder were whistled for a combined 12 that caused the Lady Bison to have to move senior wing Megan Durandetta inside at times. She responded with seven rebounds to go with her 11 points.
“I made an adjustment and put Megan down low, and she had some nice rebounds,” Castagnolo said. “She’s a senior leader that will do anything for us to win.”
Riley Ryen added six points and dished out six assists to help the Lady Bison improve to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain League.
Kacie Kreider paced Central with 15 points and Leah Johnston scored 14. Bailey Houston added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Clearfield is back in action this evening, playing host to Penns Manor.
Central—56
Decker 0 0-0 0, Diehl 0 0-0 0, K. Kreider 5 1-2 15, Johnston 4 6-7 14, Longenecker 1 2-2 4, Rhykel 0 0-0 0, Dixon 2 0-0 6, Eliis 3 2-2 8, Houston 2 4-6 9, Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 15-19 56.
Clearfield—60
Ryen 0 6-8 6, Walker 5 6-7 16, Hipps 6 7-10 23, Rhine 1 2-2 4, Durandetta 3 2-2 11, Winters 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 23-29 60.
Three-pointers: K. Kreider 4, Dixon 2, Houston; Hipps 4, Durandetta 3.
Score by Quarters
Central 12 13 14 17—56
Clearfield 14 14 16 16—60