HYDE — The Clearfield girls basketball team defeated visiting Philipsburg-Osceola 53-22 on Saturday afternoon to even its Mountain League record at 1-1.
The game was tied 8-8 after one quarter, but the Lady Bison (2-1) outscored P-O 14-4 in the second quarter to take a 22-12 lead to the half before pulling away in the third and fourth.
Clearfield’s Megan Durandetta knocked down five 3-pointers to lead all players with 15 points. Cayleigh Walker added 11 points for the Lady Bison, while Emma Hipps and Lauryn Kitchen added 8 and 7, respectively.
Alayna Webster’s seven points paced the Lady Mounties (0-1).
The teams play again this evening at Philipsburg-Osceola.
Philipsburg-Osceola—22
Hutton 1 1-6 3, Potter 3 0-0 6, Sharrer 1 0-0 2, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Webster 3 1-2 7, Holencik 1 0-2 2, Reed 0 0-0 0, Wellings 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 2-10 22.
Clearfield—53
Ryen 1 2-2 4, Walker 4 3-8 11, Hipps 3 1-2 8, Rhine 0 0-0 0, Durandetta 5 0-0 15, Fedder 3 0-0 6, Kitchen 3 0-0 7, Winters 1 0-0 2, Gaines 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-12 53.
Three-pointers: Durandetta 5, Hipps, Kitchen.
Score by Quarters
P-O 8 4 5 5—22
Clearfield 8 14 17 14—53