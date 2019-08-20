HYDE — Despite having just four girls on the roster this season, an experienced and talented Clearfield girls golf team has some big aspirations for 2019.
Seniors McLain Alt and Kate Barnes and junior Christina McGinnis are returning letterwinners, while senior Kayleigh Bowser is back on team after taking a season off.
“We have four great athletes who are very experienced,” Clearfield head coach Leslie Palumbo said. “Practices have been fun. We just get to tweak things. They are coming to me and saying that they want to work on certain things. It’s neat to have the girls come to you and say, ‘I want to work on second shots’ or ‘I want to get my approach down.’”
While the experience and talent is there, Clearfield is lacking depth and needs to stay healthy to achieve it’s goals.
Palumbo says she would like to see the sport introduced to area youth at a younger age to help it grow at the high school level.
“It’s a great sport for girls, however, it’s not very common to grow up golfing unless your family does,” she said. “It’s not like soccer where we have a big rec league or football where they grow up playing peewee.
“Years ago we had a pro that ran clinics and that is why girls like Kate and Kayleigh and my daughters Josie and Raquel grew up playing and coming to Friday clinics. It seems since we’re not doing that any more, we are falling shorter in numbers. So it’s my goal for this spring to get the word out there and maybe try to get something like that going.”
In the meantime, Palumbo will focus on the four girls she has and hope they can meet their goals.
One of those goals is to improve upon a Mountain League season that saw the Lady Bison feature the second (McGinnis) and third (Josie Grice) best golfers.
“I have high hopes for Mountain League to have more than two in the Top 5,” Palumbo said. “We had two last year go to the banquet and get all-star status, so I’m hoping for more than two this year to top last year.”
And most importantly, Palumbo hopes to have the girls in contention to score as a team in the District 9 Meet at season’s end.
“Our main goal is always to go to districts and take a team,” Palumbo said. “Last year is the first time in a long time that I can remember taking a group of four girls that can compete. That was awesome. We did fairly decent last year.”
The Lady Bison placed fourth out of seven teams and McGinnis was fifth overall in individual scoring. Palumbo says McGinnis has been working extremely hard on her game this summer.
“Christina has been playing great,” Palumbo said. “She’s been doing the ladies league all summer.
“And she’s been coming out every day on her own. She has found an inner motivation and she just wants to make herself the best. So she likes to come up here when it’s quiet and she walks and plays and kind of tweaks herself and works on something or she will come to me and let me know she wants to work on something like her drive.”
Clearfield opened its season Tuesday with a win against Curwensville.
The Lady Bison are back in action Aug. 28 at Philipsburg-Osceola in the season-opening Mountain League meet.
Roster
Seniors
*McLain Alt, *Kate Barnes, Kayleigh Bower.
Junior
*Christina McGinnis.
*Returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
28—Mountain League meet at Philipsburg-Osceola.
September
4—at Holidaysburg. 5—at Coudersport Invitational, 9:30 a.m. 11—Mountain League meet at Penns Valley. 16—Mountain League meet at Bellefonte. 18—at DuBois Tournament, 10 a.m. 19—Kane, 3:30 p.m. 24—at Curwensville, 3:30 p.m. 25—Mountain League meet at CCCC.
Matches begin at 3 p.m. unless noted