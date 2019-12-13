HYDE — A young Clearfield girls basketball team had a rough outing against a senior-laden Huntingdon team Friday evening at Bison Gymnasium.
The Lady Bison committed 34 turnovers and shot just 5-of-42 (11.9 percent) from the field in a 67-20 loss to the Lady Bearcats.
“We couldn’t buy a basket,” Clearfield head coach Joey Castagnolo said. “I told the girls I’m going to try to find something over the weekend to help us improve on offense ... some kind of drills or something.
“We’ve been in a shooting funk since the first game of the season.”
Clearfield’s best shooting quarter was its first when Tesa Miller had a pair of buckets and the team was 2-of-11 from the floor.
But the visitors got a big start from Allie Troup, who scored eight of her game-high 14 to lead Huntingdon to a 19-5 opening frame.
The Lady Bison only made one field goal in the second quarter and Huntingdon extended its lead, despite also having a tough time with its shot. The Lady Bearcats were just 4-of-12 in the second, but led 31-8 at the half.
Clearfield had 22 turnovers at the break, while the Lady Bearcats lost the ball 13 times.
Huntingdon outscored the Lady Bison 17-7 in the third and finished things off with a 19-5 final stanza.
“I thought we played pretty good defense,” Castagnolo said. “They did hit a couple threes near the end of the third quarter and early in the fourth that made it look bad. But until then we were playing pretty tough defense.”
Lexi Troup (12) Kynnedy Miller (11) and Kait McElroy (10) were all in double figures for Huntingdon, which ended the game shooting 48 percent (26-of-54) from the field.
Tesa Miller led the Lady Bison with seven points and seven rebounds. Olivia Bender added five points and five rebounds.
Clearfield (0-4 overall and 0-2 in the Mountain League) are back in action Tuesday at Philipsburg-Osceola.
Huntingdon—67
Miller 4 0-2 11, R. Kyle 4 0-0 8, Reamer 2 2-5 6, McElroy 5 0-1 10, A. Troup 6 2-2 14, L. Troup 3 5-7 12, E. Kyle 1 0-2 3, Burkey 1 0-0 2, Bilich 0 0-0 0, Patrick 0 1-2 1. Totals: 26 10-21 67.
Clearfield—20
Durandetta 0 0-0 0, Ky. VanTassel 1 1-1 4, Hipps 0 4-6 4, Bender 2 1-2 5, Miller 2 3-6 7, Alt 0 0-0 0, Ryen 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Fedder 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 0 0-0 0, Ki. VanTassel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 9-15 20.
Three-pointers: Miller 3, L. Troup, E. Kyle. Ky. VanTassel.
Score by Quarters
Huntingdon 19 12 17 19—67
Clearfield 5 3 7 5—20