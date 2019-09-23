HYDE — Elle Smith scored a pair of goals seven minutes apart early in Clearfield’s game against Central Monday afternoon at the Bison Sports Complex and the Lady Bison defense did the rest in a 2-1 victory over the visiting Lady Dragons.
Smith scored twice in a dominant opening 20 minutes for the Lady Bison, who used crisp passing and great ball movement to keep the game on Central’s side of the field.
The first score came at 7:32 when Smith won a ball about 25 yards from the visitor’s goal, took a touch that helped her split two defenders and moved into the box where she fired a shot past Central’s Ella Garner.
The Lady Bison continued buzzing like bees around a hive, nearly adding another goal moments later, but Madi Davis’ shot was just wide of the net.
“The first 20 or 30 minutes were really good,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “Abby Ryan won everything out of the air. We passed well. At one time we passed the ball back and forth across the field, we switched it back and forth three times and got a shot.”
Clearfield kept up the pressure and Smith scored her second goal on her second shot after taking a pass from Riley Ryen, who played the Lady Bison sniper into the box where she deposited her 14th goal of the season and 12th in the Lady Bison’s last three games.
“It’s coming,” Winters said of Smith’s shot. “And that is going to open up opportunities for the other girls too.”
But after the field seemed to tilt the Lady Bison’s way most of the first half, Central stayed the course and began to make some quality runs into Clearfield’s zone.
A late run resulted in a free kick from just outside the goal box when Alyssa Bartley was hipchecked off the ball after getting a step on a Lady Bison defender.
Central set up the free kick from the left of the box like a corner and sent a high ball into the box where Lady Bison keeper Hayley Moore and Lady Dragon Leah Johnston tussled for it.
The ball caromed back to Bartley, who struck it with her shin and got it by Moore to make it 2-1 with 1:02 left in the half.
After outshooting the Lady Dragons 8-2 and owning a 3-0 advantage in corner kicks in the first half, Clearfield found the going a little tougher in the second 40 minutes of play.
The passes weren’t connecting as easily and the Central defenders were sending the ball out of danger before the Lady Bison were able to generate an opportunity.
“They were really packing it in the second half and we weren’t able to get the ball through,” Winters said.
It looked like Central was about to tie things up early in the second half when Bartley broke in 1-versus-1 on Moore, but the Central striker tried to move the ball from her left foot to her right for a better shot and was unable to keep control, giving the Clearfield defense a chance to recover.
Clearfield had two chances later in the half.
The first came on a deep cross from Emma Hipps to the head of Amanda Hazel, who just sent the ball over the crossbar.
“That cross from Emma over to Hazel had some potential,” Winters said.
Hazel hit the outside of the post on a shot a little later in the half when she tried to one-time a cross pass from Smith.
Clearfield had a 5-4 edge in shots in the second half, but both Garner and Moore kept the ball out of the net.
Moore recorded 10 saves on the day, while Garner notched five.
“They’ve beat some good teams,” Winter said of Central. “They’re a good team. Their defense keeps them in it. We scored two today but I was hoping to get a couple more on the board.”
The Lady Dragons, who have double overtime victories over both Huntingdon and Penns Valley, fell to 4-5 overall and 4-3 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield, which improved to 5-3 overall and 3-3 in the Mountain League, host the Lady Bearcats on Wednesday.
Huntingdon topped the Lady Bison 5-2 earlier this season.
Clearfield 2, Central 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, CL, (unassisted), 7:32.
2. Smith, CL, (Riley Ryen), 14:28.
3. Alyssa Bartley, CE, (Leah Johnston), 38:58.
Shots: Central 6, Clearfield 13.
Saves: Central (Ella Garner) 5, Clearfield (Hayley Moore) 10.
Corner kicks: Central 0, Clearfield 4.