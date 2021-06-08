DuBOIS — The Clearfield softball team saw its season come to an end Monday in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs, as the Lady Bison couldn’t contain a potent Highlands offense in a 7-1 setback at Heindl Field.
The Lady Rams, the WPIAL runner-up, pounded out 13 hits against Clearfield starter Emma Hipps while scoring seven runs, six of which were earned. Highlands did most of that damage in the second half of the game, scoring five times between the fifth and sixth innings.
All those numbers matched or were new season-highs allowed by Hipps, who also struck out a season low three and walked just one. It marked just the fourth time in 21 games Hipps didn’t reach double digits in strikeouts.
Conversely, the Lady Bison offense struggled to give Hipps any support as they mustered just four hits — two each by Ruby Singleton and Alaina Fedder — against Lady Ram Jaycee Haidze, who struck out 10 and walked four.
Those four walks helped give Clearfield a couple scoring opportunities, but the Lady Bison just couldn’t come up with the big hit they needed. Clearfield stranded eight runners, five in scoring position.
“Hats off to them (Lady Rams),” said Clearfield coach Derek Danver. “They outplayed us today and hit the ball well. I knew they were a good team and a good-hitting team.
“They just faced a pitcher who is going to Virginia Tech last game, so they’re use to good pitching. And, they were able to put the bat on the ball today and outplayed us.”
The first couple innings were a pitchers’ duel between Hipps and Haidze.
Hipps worked around a one-out triple in the top of the first, while Haidze stranded runners on the corners in the bottom half after Singleton hit a leadoff single and Lauren Ressler reached on an error with one out.
Neither scored in the second either before Highlands grabbed the lead with a run in the third when Joie Beacom reached on an error with out before scoring on a single by Riley Pointkowski, who led all players with three hits.
The Lady Rams tacked on a second run in the fourth as Abbie Deiseroth led off with a single and scored on a double by Kylie Zourelias. Hipps stopped the damage there, though, eventually stranding runners at second and third.
Clearfield tried to counter in the bottom of the fourth.
Fedder singled with one out, then took second on a wild pitch as Alexis Benton struck out. Alexis Bumbarger then drew a two-out walk, but Haidze struck out Morgan Cheek to end the threat.
Highlands then seized control with a three-run fifth and two-run sixth to push its lead to 7-0.
Haidze and Jess Cekada had RBI singles in the fifth, while Deiseroth plated a run with a sacrifice fly. Haidze was back at it in the sixth, as she helped her own cause again, this time with a RBI triple, while Deiseroth scored a run with a single. Haidze and Deiseroth each had two hits and two RBIs.
Clearfield finally broke through against Haidze in the bottom of the sixth.
Ressler got things started with a leadoff walk. After a strikeout, Fedder singled again, while a walk by Benton loaded the bases. Bumbarger then plated a run with a groundout, but that’s all the Lady Bison would get as Cheek grounded out herself to end the inning with runners on second and third.
Hipps worked around a one-out double in the seventh to keep it a 7-1 game, but all Clearfield could muster in its half of the seventh was a one-out single by Singleton as Haidze struck out the side to finish off her complete-game effort.
Clearfield, which finished the season with a 15-6 record, returns its entire team for next season outside its lone senior — Cheek.
“A lot of the nucleus of the team we had two years ago (when they reached the state semifinals) we still have now, and we’re going to have again next year,” said Danver. “I appreciate everything Morgan has done over the past few years for us. She had a great career, and we’re going to miss her.
“We don’t want to start looking forward to next year yet, but the future could be bright.”
HIGHLANDS 7,
CLEARFIELD 1
Score by Innings
Highlands 001 132 0 — 7
Clearfield 000 001 0 — 1
Highlands—7
Beacom 2b 5210, Pointkowski lf 4131, Cambal c 4110, Haidze p 4222, Deiseroth 1b 3122, Zourelias 3b 4011, Cekada ss 4011, Williams cf 3020, Smalley rf 4000. Totals: 35-7-13-7.
Clearfield—1
Singleton cf 4020, Hipps p 4000, Ressler 1b 3100, Bender c 3000, Fedder ss 3020, Benton rf 2000, Bumbarger 3b 2001, Cheek lf 3000, Hertlein 2b 2000. Totals: 26-1-4-4.
Errors: Highlands 1, Clearfield 2. LOB: Highlands 8, Clearfield 8. 2B: Zourelias, Williams. 3B: Pointkowski, Haidze. SF: Deiseroth.
Pitching
Highlands: Haidze-7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps-7 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP: Haidze. LP: Hipps.