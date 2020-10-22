HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team overcame an early deficit Wednesday evening at the Bison Sports Complex, taking down visiting Penns Valley 3-1 to clinch the Mountain League title.
Clearfield improved to 11-1-1 in league play. The Mountain title is the Lady Bison’s first since 2013.
“It was a physical game and that’s kind of what our girls needed,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “We got down, but the girls knew there was a lot on the line. Penns Valley has a good program.”
The Lady Rams got on the board first, converting their only corner kick of the half.
Nicole Denger took the kick and served it to the far post where an open Leah Beber got a head on it and tucked it into the net at 26:29.
“We didn’t mark somebody on a corner,” Winters said. “That is definitely something we can fix.”
The Lady Bison had several chances of their own on corners in the first half, but missed a couple strikes high and headers from Amanda Hazel and Emma Hipps were both stopped by Lady Ram keeper Kylie Auman, who had 10 saves in the game.
Clearfield got the equalizer at 33:06 when sophomore Elle Smith dribbled into the box from the left and then across toward the middle of the field before sending a strong, high shot over Auman’s head that hit the inside of the crossbar and ricocheted down and over the line.
With a 6-3 advantage in shots and a 1-1 tie on the scoreboard, Winters and his coaching staff made some halftime adjustments and eventually the Lady Bison came through with a pair of goals.
“We adjusted a little bit in the second half,” Winters said. “We went with three midfielders and just had Elle up top and that seemed to help us with possession.”
Smith gave the Lady Bison the lead at 61:50 off a Riley Ryen throw-in after Hipps helped open a shot for her by distracting the defense.
“The one time Elle scored was because Emma (Hipps) was in the box yelling for the ball,” Winters said. “So a defender stepped back and looked at Emma and it opened a lane for Elle. We tell these girls, ‘talk, talk, talk.’ It might not always get them the ball, but it could help out a teammate, and that was a perfect example of that.”
Smith’s goal was her 34th of the season and 71st of her career.
Hazel made it 3-1 at 68:53 when she finished a ball that was played into the box by Ryen on a direct kick.
Keeper Cayleigh Walker and the Lady Bison defense did the rest.
Walker made four saves and freshman Emily McCracken elevated her game to help shut down the Lady Ram offense.
“That was definitely the best I’ve seen Emily McCracken play on defense,” Winters said. “And Walker had another good night in goal. You can’t ask much more from a freshman keeper. She’s had a real good season.
Clearfield improved to 13-2-1 overall and finish the regular season Friday hosting Huntingdon before heading to the District 9 playoffs.
“Hopefully we can carry this momentum into playoffs,” Winters said.
Clearfield 3, Penns Valley 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Leah Beben, PV, (Nicole Denger), 26:29.
2. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 33:06.
Second Half
3. Smith, C, (Riley Ryen), 61:50.
4. Amanda Hazel, C, (Ryen), 68:23.
Shots: Penns Valley 5, Clearfield 13.
Saves: Penns Valley (Kylie Auman) 4, Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 10.
Corner kicks: Penns Valley 2, Clearfield 8.