CURWENSVILLE — After falling behind visiting Rossiter 5-0 in the top of the third, Kuntz Motors responded in a big way Sunday afternoon at Sherman Fields,
The Twins put seven runs on the board in the home half of the third and tacked on five more in the fifth as they scored 15 unanswered in a 15-6 victory.
Kuntz Motors went quietly in the first and second innings against Rossiter starter Kevin London, who enjoyed 1-2-3 innings in each and got the first two batter out in the third.
But a walk to Josh Shaffer followed by a James Stiles base hit kickstarted a big inning that saw the Twins send 11 batters to the plate.
Spencer Hoover had an RBI single, Keagan Wilson drew a bases loaded walk and both Hunter Hipps and Matt Brown were hit by pitches to force in runs and knock London from the mound.
Shane Sunderlin greeted new Rossiter pitcher Branson Scarantine with a bases-clearing double to give Kuntz Motors a 7-5 lead.
“I think we’re making strides,” Kuntz Motors head coach Ike Graham said. “In year’s past we might have folded in that situation (down 5-0). But we have a good leadership group on this team and they took it upon themselves and hit the ball hard and we took advantage of a couple of their errors and walks and put seven on the board right away. Once we did that, I thought we were in control from there on out.”
The Twins added five runs in the fifth, thanks to two hits and two Rossiter errors.
Brown had an RBI groundout in the inning, Jayson Rowles clubbed a run-producing double and Tyler Lee hit a pinch-hit RBI single to key the 5-run frame.
Kuntz Motors extended the advantage by three more runs in the sixth.
Jake Mullins and Hoover led off with back-to-back singles in front of Wilson, who knocked in another run with a double.
Hunter Hipps had an RBI triple and Sunderlin smacked a two-out single to score the 15th Twins run.
Kuntz Motors used four pitchers in the victory.
Hipps went the first three, allowing five runs (just two earned) on five hits.
He walked two batters and struck out six. Jeremiah Farley tossed two scoreless innings, followed by Brown who pitched a scoreless sixth. Chase Graham closed it out, allowing a run in the seventh on an Addison Neal base hit.
“I don’t think any of our guys were as sharp as they had been other times this year,” Ike Graham said. “But we pitched to contact and played good defense. And guys like Keagan, Shane Sunderlin, Jake Mullins, basically the top five in the order have been carrying us this year.
“We’re starting to get some good stuff from the bottom half too. We got everyone in the game, so everybody is involved one way or another. Everyone is buying into their role and hopefully we keep improving.”
Rossiter scored five runs in the third after the first five batters to come to the plate reached base.
Zack Bennett led off with a walk before consecutive singles from Neal and Isaac London produced the game’s first run. Tyler Richardson followed with an RBI double and Ashton Stonebreaker walked.
Twins starter Hipps struck out the next two batters before a Kuntz Motors error prolonged the inning and allowed three more runs to score.
Kuntz Motors improved to 2-5 with the win. Rossiter slipped to 2-5.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday.
The Twins host Brookville, while the Miners entertain Sykesville.
Rossiter—6
Neal ss 5131, London rf 4111, Richardson 4121, Stonebreaker c 2100, Falgout 1b 4010, Kachmar lf-p 2110, W. Fegley 3b 4010, B. Fegley dh 2000, Geer dh 1000, London p 0000, Scarantine p 0000, Bennett cf 2100. Totals: 30-6-9-3.
Kuntz Motors—15
Mullins ss 2210, Hoover c 3321, Wilson 1b 2212, Hipps p-eh-lf 3312, Brown 3b-p-eh 3102, Sunderlin 2b-3b 3124, Rowles rf 4111, Libby rf 0000, Graham lf-p 2000, Condon rf 1000, Shaffer eh 0100, Farley p 0000, Lee ph 1011, Kunkle 2b 0000, Stiles rf 3110. Totals: 27-15-10-11.
Score by Innings
Rossiter 005 000 1—6 9 4
Kuntz Motors 007 053 x—15 10 2
Pitching
Rossiter: London—2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Scarantine—2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Kachmar—1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Kuntz Motors: Hipps—3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Farley—2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Brown—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Graham—1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Errors—Falgout, W. Fegley 2, Scarantine; Farley, Sunderlin. LOB—Rossiter 11, Kuntz Motors 4. 2B—Richardson; Rowles, Sunderlin, Wilson. 3B—Hipps. HBP—Kachmar, Geer; Brown, Hipps, Sunderlin. SAC—Hoover. CS—Bennett by Hoover; Mullins (by Stonebreaker).{/address}
WP—Farley. LP—London.