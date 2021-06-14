CURWENSVILLE — Rossiter plated two runs in the top of the eighth inning Sunday afternoon to win the first game of a doubleheader with Kuntz Motor Company (Curwensville), 5-3.
Addison Neal, Isaac London and Pete Meterko led off the frame with consecutive singles. Meterko’s base hit scored Neal, who was 3-for-4 on the day. London scored later in the inning when he stole home.
Rossiter rapped 13 hits — all singles — while London held Kuntz to just five hits.
The Miners took an early 2-0 advantage, scoring a pair of unearned runs in the top of the first.
Neal led off the game with a single and stole second before scoring when London’s sacrifice bunt turned into an error for Kuntz Motors.
London, who reached safely on the infield error, scored on Kachmar’s 2-out single later in the frame.
Curwensville responded with three in the home half of the frame.
Spencer Hoover and Keegan Wilson sandwiched walks around a Jake Mullins single to load the bases.
London hit Matt Brown with a pitch to force home Hoover, and Tyler Lee plated Mullins with a single.
Rossiter turned a double play on Hunter Hipps’ flare into the outfield, but Wilson was able to score to give the hosts a 3-2 lead.
The score remained the same until the top of the fifth when Rossiter tied the game on an Anthony Maseto sacrifice fly. Daren Byers, who led off the frame with a single before stealing second, scored on the play.
That was the only run either team scored between the second and seventh innings as both London and Kuntz Motors relief pitcher Tyler Libby were in control.
After giving up two runs on two hits and two walks in the first, London only allowed four base runners the rest of the game with none getting past first. He struck out 11 and walked three to earn the win.
“He’s a good player,” Kuntz Motors head coach Ike Graham said. “He kept the ball down and had us off balance. We just didn’t come up with a lot of timely hits other than the first inning. He settled in and threw well.”
Libby entered the game in the third for Mullins, who had to to leave due to another commitment.
Libby tossed six innings of relief, giving up three runs on seven hits, while walking three batters and striking out three.
He worked out of jams in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings as Rossiter stranded seven in those three innings. The Miners left 13 on base in the game.
“Tyler came in and did exactly what we asked of him,” Graham said. “He threw strikes. He kept the ball down. His changeup was working well, keeping them off balance. He threw six solid innings and kept us right in the game.”
Libby’s best work came in the seventh.
After giving up consecutive singles to Kachmar and Maseto, he got the next three batters to fly out, keeping the game tied at 3-3.
Rossiter won the second game of the doubleheader 4-0. No other information was available at press time.
The Miners improved to 4-1, while Kuntz Motors dipped to 1-4.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday.
Rossiter hosts Brookville, while Kuntz visits the PGP Huskers at Lawrence Township Rec Park.
Rossiter—5
A. Neal c 4230, London p 2210, Meterko ss 5011, Byers cf 5110, Kachmar lf 5021, Maseto rf 4011, K. Neal 2b 3010, Limerick 3b 4000, Geer 1b 3010. Totals: 35-5-11-3.
Kuntz Motors—3
Hoover c 2100, Mullins p 1110, Libby p 3000, Wilson ss 2100, Brown eh 2001, Lee 2b 3011, Hipps 1b 3011, Tkakic rf 3010, N. Fegert lf 2000, Dixon ph 1000, C. Fegert cf 2000, I. Graham ph 1000, Sutika 3b 3010. Totals: 28-3-5-3.
Score by Innings
Rossiter 200 010 02—5 11 0
Kuntz 300 000 00—3 5 3
LOB—Rossiter 13, Kuntz Motors. DP—Rossiter. SAC—London. SF—Maseto. HBP—Brown (by London). SB—A. Neal 2, Byers, Meterko.
Pitching
Rossiter: London—8 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 11 SO.
Kuntz Motors: Mullins—2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Libby—6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
WP—London. LP—Libby.
Time—2:10.