HOUTZDALE — Things didn’t look great for the Moshannon Valley Black Knights Friday night at CNB Bank Stadium against the Everett Warriors. A lost fumble on the first possession, followed by a couple three-and-outs and Mo Valley found itself with a 6-0 deficit. That got even worse when running back Niko Smeal left the game due to injury.
But from there, the Black Knights made adjustments and dominated the second half as they took down the Warriors 36-12 for its second win in a row.
Running back Levi Knuth ran for 142 yards and three scores on 22 carries — while adding another touchdown with an interception return.
“We figured a little bit out and they were being super aggressive,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “So we took their aggression and played it against them. Levi (Knuth) ran the ball extremely hard.”
The Black Knights also did damage on defense, picking off Everett three times and recovering two more fumbles.
“Our whole secondary is underclassmen and they’re making plays. The kids are getting a little confidence. They’re learning how to win and they’re looking good right now.”
After being down 6-0, the Black Knights finally got going towards the end of the second quarter as Knuth and the Black Knights got the ground game going. A six-play, 59-yard drive was capped off with Knuth going into the end zone with 1:49 left in the first half, as Michael Kephart’s PAT gave the home team a 7-6 advantage.
Everett would storm back and marched down the field, thanks in part to quarterback Ian Klahre moving his team downfield. But as the Warriors got down to the Mo Valley 5-yard line, the snap went over the head of Klahre for a 19-yard loss. From there, Klahre was picked off by Michael Kephart as time in the first half expired.
The Warriors hit a lot of short passing plays in the first half as Klahre was 13-of-19 for 177 yards. But in the second half, Everett started out the third quarter on the ground with running back Calvin Iseminger gaining hard-earned yards. It was a seven play, 54-yard drive entirely of Iseminger that put the Warriors back on top with a 16-yard score, albeit a failed two-point conversion gave them a 12-7 lead with 6:05 left in the third quarter.
But from there, Mo Valley outscored Everett 29-0 and shut down anything the Warriors threw at them.
After Tanner Kephart had a 53-yard kickoff return, the Black Knights only needed five plays before Knuth cashed in from nine yards out, putting Mo Valley back on top 14-12 with 3:29 left in the third.
Just three plays after that, Knuth hauled in a tipped pass by Klahre for the interception and took it 38 yards for the score, giving Mo Valley a two possession lead at 21-12 — with two scores in a span of 50 seconds.
A three-and-out by Everett gave Mo Valley great field position at the beginning of the fourth quarter. That drive ended as Knuth found pay dirt for the fourth and final time on the night from three yards out with 9:52 left in the game. The Black Knights went for two and freshman quarterback Jalen Kurten found Michael Kephart in the end zone to go up 29-12.
The Black Knights added its final score after getting the ball once again at the Warriors’ 24-yard line as Everett punter Brandon Mills — who was rock solid prior to the fourth quarter kick — shanked one that went just nine yards. That’s when the Black Knights let freshman Tanner Kephart get some run. After Knuth lost a yard on two carries, it was all Tanner Kephart from there, gaining 25 yards on four carries and capping it off with a four-yard score with 6:12 left in the game to give a 36-12 lead.
“Tanner Kephart came in there as a freshman and ran the ball just as hard (as Knuth),” Keith said. “You can’t ask for anything more.”
Mo Valley ended up making another defensive stop on the next drive as Jacob Ball picked off a pass from new quarterback Seth Calhoun.
Both teams then traded back possession to make up the 36-12 final score.
With the win, the Black Knights moved to 2-6.
Keith said he was proud of how his team battled back after adversity in the first half.
“When we went down, we didn’t give up,” Keith said. “We got a little spark and they got excited and I told them that when they play with emotion and they get excited, they play so much better when they’re flat.”
MOSHANNON VALLEY 36
EVERETT 12
Score by Quarters
Everett;6;0;6;0;—;12
Mo Valley;0;7;14;15;—;36
First Quarter
E—Brandon Mills 57 pass from Ian Klahre, (pass failed), 2:22.
Second Quarter
MV—Levi Knuth 7 run, (Michael Kephart kick), 1:49.
Third Quarter
E—Calvin Iseminger 16 run, (run failed). 6:05.
MV—Levi Knuth 9 run, (Michael Kephart kick), 3:29.
MV—Levi Knuth 38 interception (Michael Kephart kick), 2:39.
Fourth Quarter
MV—Levi Knuth 3 run, (Michael Kephart pass from Jalen Kurten), 9:52.
MV—Tanner Kephart 4 run, (Michael Kephart kick), 6:12.
___
;E;MV
First downs;14;16
Rushes-yards;29-38;39-183
Comp-Att-Int;13-27-3;2-11-0
Passing Yards;194;18
Total Plays-Yards;56-232;50-194
Fumbles-Lost;5-2;1-1
Punts;5-30.8;6-24.2
Penalties-Yards;4-28;3-30
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Everett—Calvin Iseminger 12-48, Jacob Price 5-9, Ian Klahre 9-2, Gaven Brown 1-1, Seth Calhoun 1-(-3), Team 1-(-19).
Moshannon Valley—Levi Knuth 22-142, Tanner Kephart 8-30, Niko Smeal 7-12, Cameron Collins 1-0, Team 1-(-1).
PASSING
Everett—Ian Klahre 12-of-23, 177 yds., 1 TD, 2 INT; Seth Calhoun 1-of-4, 17 yds., 1 INT.
Moshannon Valley—Jalen Kurten 2-of-11, 18 yds.
RECEIVING
Everett—Brandon Mills 4-105, Calvin Iseminger 6-47, Jacob Price 3-42.
Moshannon Valley—Levi Knuth 1-12, Niko Smeal 1-6.
INTERCEPTIONS
Everett—None.
Moshannon Valley—Michael Kephart, Levi Knuth, Jacob Ball.