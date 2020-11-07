KNOX — The Keystone football team entered Friday night’s home matchup against Curwensville having not played in a month — largely due to COVID-19 issues — but the Panthers showed little rust from that layoff as they beat the Tide, 26-13.
The win was Keystone’s second this season against Curwensville, as the Panthers (4-2) beat the Golden Tide (1-6), 26-16, at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium back on Oct. 2.
Keystone senior Nick Weaver enjoyed a big night on the ground in that first win, rushing for 133 yards while scoring all four of the Panthers’ touchdowns. However, Keystone did it without Weaver Friday, as the senior running back was injured midway through the first quarter on just his fourth touch of the game.
With Weaver on the sideline, Keystone leaned heavily on fellow senior Taylar Altman and junior quarterback Bret Wingard to lead offense. Altman scored once on the ground, while Wingard tossed touchdown passes of 6 and 73 yards to Keenan Heeter and Logan Sell, respectively, in each half.
Keystone’s defense also forced three turnovers and stopped the Golden Tide offense on downs a couple times at key moments in the second half.
Meanwhile, Curwensville struggled to get its offense going for most of the game outside of an 80-yard touchdown run by Thad Butler with 8:52 left in the first half that helped give the Tide a 7-6 lead after Jake Mullins booted the extra point.
Curwensville got its passing game going a little in the fourth quarter while trailing 26-7, as QB Danny McGarry connected with Ty Terry for a 38-yard scoring strike to make it 26-13 with 9:38 to play.
The Tide promptly went with an onside kick, and Butler recovered it to give Curwensville some life. The visitors quickly drove from the Keystone 46 down to the 4, thanks in a large part to a long pass from McGarry to Michael Lezzer and a Keystone penalty that resulted in first-and-goal at the 5.
However, Curwensville couldn’t punch it into the end zone.
Chase Irwin ran for a yard on first down, before McGarry threw incomplete on second down. The Tide were then flagged for delay of game on third down, pushing the ball back to the Panther 9.
From there, McGarry threw two more incompletions as the Tide turned it over on downs with more than seven minutes remaining in the game. That proved to be Curwensville’s final scoring chance of the game, as the Panthers worked nearly seven minutes off the clock on its ensuing possession before punting with 18 seconds left.
Curwensville got the ball to open the game but quickly went three-and-out. However, the Tide caught a break when the punt bounced off a Panther and was recovered by Butler at the Keystone 42.
The Tide couldn’t capitalize though, as Weaver picked off McGarry two plays later. Keystone then went on a 60-yard scoring march capped by Wingard’s 6-yard TD toss to Heeter with 3:46 left in the first quarter. The kick was no good.
The Keystone defense came up big again in the next drive, as the Panthers got a strip sack — recovering the all at the Tide 16. Keystone couldn’t capitalize though, as the Curwensville defense stood tall and forced a turnovers on downs after the Panthers reached the 9. A holding penalty aided the Tide in that effort.
Butler then ripped off his 80-yard scoring run to give the Tide the lead early in the second quarter.
The teams then traded interceptions by Butler and Keystone’s Zander McHenry, with McHenry’s interception giving the Panthers another short field at the Tide 19.
Altman capped a short drive with a 3-yard TD run, while a 2-point catch by Kyle Nellis put the Panthers back on top 14-7 with 2:51 left until halftime.
Curwensville put together one last drive before the break, going from its own 25 to the Panther 23. But, the Tide came up empty when Jake Mullins’ 40-yard field goal attempt to end the half went just wide left.
Keystone seized control of the game with a pair of scores just 3:03 apart around the quarter change in the second half.
Gavin Hogue scored from a yard out with 2:04 left in the third, while Wingard hit Sell on their 73-yard scoring bomb on the second play of the fourth after a Tide punt.
Curwensville got one of those scores back on Terry’s touchdown grab but could get no closer as the Golden Tide’s season came to an end.