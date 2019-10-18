FLINTON — Things looked bleak for the Glendale Vikings midway through the third quarter as the Juniata Valley Hornets held a 20-0 lead. Two quick scores in the fourth quarter gave the Vikings new life, but the visiting Hornets held on 20-13 win at Dr. Roy F. Baker Field — including a fourth down stop at midfield with less than two minutes remaining.
“We knew they weren’t going to stop,” Juniata Valley head coach Bill Musser said. “They’re a good team. They’ve got those two big backs and a big line. We knew that they were going to keep coming. We watched them enough on film that not one time did they give up at all. So we knew we had to play four full quarters.”
Things couldn’t have gone any worse for Glendale to start the game, as the Vikings fumbled away the first play from scrimmage to the Hornets. Then on a 32-yard field goal attempt by Jackson Hill, the Vikings blocked the kick but it went right back into the hands of Hill, who in turn pitched it back to holder and quarterback Caden Rupert, who then picked up the first down.
“I think we came out and we had a lot of stuff going on that I don’t think we were focused,” Glendale head coach Dave Trexler said. “I’m taking responsibility for that as I don’t think we were ready. We didn’t come out of the locker room ready to play. And again, we got ourselves in a hole and then we wait until desperation time to really show who we are. If we can somehow figure that out.”
Glendale did end up stopping the Hornets on that possession as both teams would battle back and forth for the opening quarter. Juniata Valley scored to take a 6-0 lead just three seconds into the second quarter with a four-yard run by Ryann Betres.
Long sustained drives that came up empty filled the second quarter, as Glendale had a nine-play drive that ended in a punt and Juniata Valley had a 15-play drive that went from its own six-yard line to the Glendale six-yard line before Garret Misiura picked off Caden Rupert in the end zone with less than 40 seconds left before halftime.
“Defensively, we’ve shown that we bend a little but we always seem to play really good defense (when it counts) and we held them out of (the end zone) near the half on a big play,” Trexler said.
Any momentum the Vikings picked up was given away on the first play of the second half, as Jake Johnson took the kickoff 80 yards to the house and a 13-0 lead.
“Coming out of the half and giving up that touchdown, that kickoff return ... we just didn’t do what we needed to do there and that really didn’t help the effort,” Trexler said.
After the Hornets forced Glendale to punt, Juniata Valley went on a 12-play, 61 yard drive that ended with a Gabe Brower two-yard score with 4:09 left in the third quarter, giving the Hornets a 20-0 lead.
“Juniata Valley is the defending District 6 champion in (Class) A and it’s for a reason,” Trexler said. “They have a great program and they know what they’re doing. They do things well ... I have all the respect for Coach Musser.”
From there, Glendale finally started getting things going both on the ground — thanks in part to Cory Johnston and Seth Dudurich — and through the air.
The Vikings got on the board with 10:43 left in the game on a reverse pass from Misiura to a wide open Suds Dubler for a 28-yard score.
“We have a lot of athletes and we’re trying to play towards our strengths a little bit,” Trexler said of the play. “What we did ... it was a reverse pass and Garret (Misiura) hit Suds Dubler ... It was set up very nicely.”
A three-and-out stop by the Vikings then left them with the ball on their own 20-yard line. Eight plays later, Dudurich scored from seven yards out to cut the Hornets lead to 20-13.
Glendale forced another three-and-out and got the ball back with about three and a half minutes left in the game. But the offense finally stalled out at midfield and a Misiura pass on fourth-and-14 fell short with 1:47 left, thus giving the ball back to the Hornets and setting the final at 20-13.
With the win, Juniata Valley moves to 7-2 on the year and travels to West Branch next week.
“We have to continue to play four full quarters,” Musser said. “That’s what we can take from this game. Every game from here on out is a playoff game and we have to treat (next week at West Branch) like a playoff game ... our practices have to have a better sense of urgency and our game has to have a better sense of urgency.”
Glendale drops to 5-4 and visits Northern Bedford next week.
“The thing that’s been our biggest strength is these kids have resolve and they’re tough,” Trexler said. “I know they’re going to come back determined Monday. We’ve got another great challenge and we’ve got one more game to fill out the season. So we want to finish strong and let the chips fall and do what we have to do after that. They’ve earned a right to control their own destiny, but we’re still not satisfied. I know they’re not satisfied and that’s the roughest part of this.”