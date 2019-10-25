ALLPORT — The West Branch Warriors went into its final game of the year against the Juniata Valley Hornets with a 2-7 record and something to prove. That showed for the first half of Friday night’s game at L.T. Drivas Memorial Field as the Hornets held a 14-12 lead. But in the second half, the Hornets put together 21 unanswered points to beat the Warriors 42-18 thanks in part to a sound running attack featuring Ryann Betres and Gabe Brower.
Betres has 224 yards on 25 carries and two scores while Brower had 114 yards on 10 carries and a score.
“West Branch came out and they had nothing to lose,” Hornets head coach Bill Musser said. “They were playing extremely hard. Coach (Kevin Hubler) had them prepared. I didn’t have our team quite as prepared as they needed to be at the start of the game. In the second half, they started to play football together as a team.”
Warriors head coach Kevin Hubler said his team’s effort was probably the best they’ve shown all year, to which he was extremely proud of.
“We gave them everything they could handle and everything we wanted,” Warriors head coach Kevin Hubler said. “To go into the game tonight, they’re 7-2 and we’re 2-7, they’re a couple plays away from being 8-1, 9-0, and we come out and punch them in the mouth and answer everything they have.”
The Warriors got on the board first with a 6-yard pass from Ayden Gutierrez to Travis Rothrock with 7:27 left in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead. But the Hornets answered with four second left in the quarter with a 25-yard reverse by Grant Musser. Jefferson Hill’s PAT gave the visitors the 7-6 lead.
After the Hornets stopped a fourth down attempt by West Branch, Juniata Valley took two plays to score — this time with Betres cashing in from seven yards out for to take a 14-6 lead.
West Branch answered on the ensuing drive, as Gutierrez found Eddie Dale in single coverage for a 42-yard score with 7:06 left in the second quarter. Both teams traded possessions from there for a 14-12 Hornets halftime lead.
After halftime is when the Hornets ground game started clicking, as Brower and Betres each had a touchdown, with Brower adding in a 49-yard score through the air from Caden Rupert, and the Hornets had a 35-12 lead midway through the third quarter.
West Branch’s final touchdown of the game was a 9-yard score by Noah Hoffner — who broke the school’s single season yardage record in the process — with 2:05 left in the third quarter.
Juniata Valley added its final touchdown with 7:10 left in the game as Spencer Hoover caught a 12-yard touchdown from Rupert on a fake field goal attempt.
With the win, the Hornets go to 8-2 and await a playoff date.
“I was proud that we decided to play as a team,” Musser said. “We wanted to play hard and we wanted to finish this game. I thought Betres played really well. At times I thought some of our linemen played really well. We were 14-12 as a team in the first half and I thought we played pretty well as a team in second half. If you play as a team, you’ll be successful If you worry about things that you can’t control, you’re going to be in trouble.”
West Branch ended its 2019 campaign with a 2-8 record. The team saw six seniors playing in their final contest.
“Six seniors tonight — three of which were here with us as freshman,” Hubler said of Dale, Gutierrez and Aidan Kephart. “They were three seniors that played a whole lot of football for us.
All three of them were starting as sophomores and seeing time a little bit as freshmen. They did great things for our program. You talk leadership and we looked to them day in and day out and they handled it. The other three — Chance (Eboch), Kyle (Godin) and Zaston (Lamb) — unfortunate that Kyle got hurt coming into this year and wasn’t able to kick for us. But you know, he was still around the program. Great kid and we wish him the best of luck. Chance was a first year guy and did some awesome things. We started him at receiver, moved him to corner. Then he’s our starting defensive end in week 5. He truly came on as football player. Zaston, I was on him for years to come out and be our manager. Then he comes to me this summer and says, ‘Hey, I want to play football.’ And he did and he got minutes. He put the work in. It’s just a great group of kids.”
Hubler said he’s hopeful for next season and hopes the returning players can use this year as motivation to work harder.
“I think it shows our younger guys what we can do moving forward,” Hubler said. “But it comes down to putting the work in. This offseason we have to get stronger, which is going to lead to us being tougher and more physical, which is priority number one.”