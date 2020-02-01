TYRONE — Glendale’s Cory Johnson had a memorable Saturday at the District 6 Class 2A Team Dual Championships at Tyrone High School.
Johnston began the day by recording a pin in 1:08 over Westmont Hilltop’s Noah Gresh to give him the 100th victory of his career and the Vikings a 6-0 lead in their semifinal match with the Hilltoppers.
Unfortunately Glendale was unable to keep up the momentum in a 51-23 semifinal loss.
But Johnston made sure his team went home on a high note, picking up a 15-0 technical fall over Huntingdon’s Zack Peck, notching three nearfall points with just five seconds left in the bout to lift the Vikings to the 37-36 victory.
“Mr. Clutch,” Glendale head coach Billy Dubler said of Johnston. “We’re super proud of Cory. He knew it was on the line. We did find out that we would have won on criteria had he not teched him, but we didn’t know at the time and we had him fight for the pin, fight for the tech fall.
“He’s a great competitor and he wanted to fight for his team there. I couldn’t ask to have a better guy out there in that situation.”
Johnston led 4-0 after one period and just 6-0 after two as Peck was doing a good job of keeping himself out of danger despite being in the bottom position for much of the first two periods.
But Johnston kept fighting and was able to to get a takedown, a point for stalling and two sets of back points in the final 30 seconds to record the technical fall.
“They did a great job of wrestling defensively and not giving up their arms,” Dubler said. “We saw the same thing against Brock (McMillen) and the same thing against Suds (Dubler). They wrestled really defensively and in a tight match every bonus point matters. Give them credit for that type of strategy.”
Kyle Jasper got the Vikings off to a fast start, pinning Bearcat Gunner Singleton in 39 seconds in the opening bout.
Huntingdon tied it when Landon Dunsmore pinned Nate Storm at 106 and the teams kept trading 6 points through the first five weight classes.
Zek Dubler pinned Devin Gubb at 2:48 of the 113-pound bout, but Huntingdon 120-pounder Eden Wagner recorded a fall over Mason St. Clair at 120 and the Vikings had to forfeit 126, giving the Bearcats an 18-12 lead.
McMillen, who missed last weekend’s Fred Bell Tournament, scored a 9-1 major decision over Roland Mills at 132 and had a technical fall in the semifinal match against Westmont.
“Brock is getting himself right,” Dubler said. “When Brock McMillen is healthy and right, he can beat anybody. To bonus point a kid like Mills just shows what Brock can do when he’s on.”
Suds Dubler followed with a 12-0 major decision. He racked up two sets of nearfall points in the first and scored three more nearfall points early int he second to take 10-0 lead, but the Bearcat wrestler was able to shut down Dubler’s offense for the rest of the bout, holding it to a major decision.
“A lot of our guys stepped up,” Dubler said. “We didn’t get pins like we normally do, but we got majors and tech falls. Normally those guys are pinners and that shaved off points, but we still wrestled tough.”
Garret Misiura turned in a critical 5-3 decision over Huntingdon’s Chandler Lauer at 145, getting a reversal in the second period to turn a 3-2 lead into a 5-2 advantage and held on for the victory. Lauer topped Misiura 10-2 in the Juniata Duals just three weeks earlier.
“For him to come back and beat that kid a few weeks later shows just how much heart and dedication he has,” Dubler said. “Garret Misiura was a hero today. We needed him to win that match to win the dual. We knew we needed him to win that match going in.”
Tristan Rutter followed Misiura’s big win with a fall over Adrian Lender, showing the Bearcat 152-pounder the lights at 2:54 after taking an 11-0 lead into the second period.
Leading 29-18, the Vikings forfeited both the 160- and 170-pound weight classes, putting the dual meet in the hands of seniors Seth Dudurich and Johnston.
Dudurich picked up a wild 13-8 decision over Gage Peters. There were several lead changes in the bout, but Dudurich scored the final five points, getting a takedown and nearfall points late in the third.
That made the score 36-32 and set Johnston up for his third-place clinching techncial fall.
“It was a good dual meet,” Dubler said. “One point win, every point counts in a tight contested dual meet. I was proud of our guys for bouncing back after the tough loss to Westmont. It showed a lot of courage and a lot of guts for us to wrestle that hard after that.”
Glendale 37, Huntingdon 36
285—Kyle Jasper, G, pinned Gunner Singleton, H, 0:39. (6-0).
106—Landon Dunsmore, H, pinned Nate Storm, G, 1:30. (6-6).
113—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Devin Grubb, H, 2:48. (12-6).
120—Eden Wagner, H, pinned Mason St. Clair, G, 1:47. (12-12).
126— H, won by forfeit. (12-18).
132—Brock McMillen, G, maj. dec. Roland Mills, H, 9-1. (16-18).
138—Suds Dubler, G, maj. dec. Morgan McDivitt, H, 12-0. (20-18).
145—Garret Misiura, G, dec. Chandler Lauer, H, 5-3. (23-18).
152—Tristan Rutter, G, pinned Adrian Lender, H, 2:54. (29-18).
160—Briar Deline, H, won by forfeit. (29-24).
170—Kyle Barnett, H, won by forfeit. (29-30).
182—Myles Baney, H, pinned Britton Spangle, G, 2:20. (29-36).
195—Seth Dudurich, G, dec. Gage Peters, H, 13-8. (32-36).
220—Cory Johnston, G, tech fall Zack Peck, H, 15-0, 5:55. (37-36).
SEMIFINALS
WESTMONT HILLTOP 51, GLENDALE 23
The Vikings led the Hilltoppers 23-18 after the first eight bouts in the semifinal matchup, but Westmont won the final six weights, getting two forfeits and three pins to distance themselves from the Vikings on the scoreboard.
Westmont lost in the finals to Forest Hills 36-30.
Johnston’s miletstone win followed by Jasper’s 5-3 decision over Max Yonker at 285 put Glendale on top 9-0.
Hilltopper Ethan Christie pinned Storm to cut the deficit to 9-6, but Zeke Dubler got those points right back with a second-period fall over Connor Lamantia at 13.
Tanner’s Kushner’s pin of St. Clair at 120 combined with Luke Benner’s forfeit win at 126 gave the Hilltoppers their first lead 18-15, but Suds Dubler knotted the match at 18 apiece when he beat Conner Polacek 4-0 at 132.
McMillen scored seven in the first period, six in the second and notched a takedown nine seconds into the third to notch a 15-0 technical over Roy Dunn at 138 to briefly put the Vikings back on top 23-18.
But Westmont regained the lead for good when Noah Korenoski pinned Misiura at 5:49 of the 145-pound bout and Hilltopper Hudson Holbay followed with a fall over Rutter at 3:43.
Two forfeits, Mason Muto’s pin of Spangle at 182 and Tanner Dluhos’ 5-4 decision over Dudurich at 195 set the final and dropped the Vikings to the consolation match for the second year in a row. The Vikings finished fourth last season.
“We’re not satisfied,” Dubler said. “We want to go to state duals. But we’re one win away. And we did better that last year. We’re going in the right direction. We’re starting to establish ourselves as one of the toughest teams in District 6. And we’re doing it shorthanded. We don’t have a big enrollment. But the kids that we do have are giving us everything they have and that’s all you can ask for. That’s how we’re getting here. Everybody is giving a 100 percent effort.
“We wanted to go to state duals, but we’re going to have to live with third place and be happy with it and reset out goals in the offseason and hopefully we can get in the top two next season.”
Glendale (17-2) will now get ready for the District 6 Tournament, slated for Feb. 14-15 at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
Westmont Hilltop 51,
Glendale 23
220—Johnston, G, pinned Noah Gresh, WH, 1:08. (0-6).
285—Jasper, G, dec. Max Yonko, WH, 5-3. (0-9).
106—Ethan Christie, WH, pinned Nate storm, G, 1:49. (6-9).
113—Z. Dubler, G, pinned Conor Lamantia, WH, 3:03. (6-15).
120—Tanner Kushner, WH, pinned St. Clair, G, 3:57. (12-15).
126—Luke Benner, WH, won by forfeit. (18-15).
132—S. Dubler, G, dec. Conner Polacek, WH, 4-0. (18-18).
138—McMillen, G, tech fall Roy Dunn, WH, 15-0, 4:09. (18-23).
145—Noah Korenoski, WH, pinned Misiura, G, 5:49. (24-23).
152—Hudson Holbay, WH, pinned Rutter, G, 4:42. (30-23).
160—Hunter Holbay, WH, won by forfeit. (36-23).
170—Felice Panebianco, WH, won by forfeit. (42-23).
182—Mason Muto, WH, pinned Spangle, G, 0:49. (48-23).
195—Tanner Dluhos, WH, dec. Dudurich, G, 5-4. (51-23).