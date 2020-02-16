ALTOONA — The Glendale wrestling team has been steadily improving their standing in the postseason over the past few seasons, claiming a sixth-place finish in the District 6 class 2A Tournament in 2018 and following that up with a historical night at last year’s event with three individual champions and a fifth-place ending in the team title race.
The Vikings added another huge accomplishment for the program Saturday night at the Altoona Fieldhouse by winning the 26-team tournament with 175.5 points, outdistancing runner-up Bald Eagle Area by 11.
And the Vikings, who also celebrated the 100th career victories for seniors Seth Dudurich (195) and Tristan Rutter (145) during Saturday’s wrestling, had the title all sewn up midway through the placement bouts.
“We talk about it all the time in practice. We talk about winning a district title,” said Viking head coach Billy Dubler, who was named the Coach of the Year. “It’s written on our white board. Our kids our focused, and I think some of the training we do at the end of the season to get ready really helps. We keep it loose and keep it exciting. Our guys had fun the last week and they’re looking to keep wrestling and keep grinding.
Brock McMillen (132) and Cory Johnston (220) led the Vikings charge, each winning their second straight district title and both were ecstatic about the team title.
.”It’s just amazing,” McMillen said. “We’ve been together since elementary school and it means a lot that this group of guys was able to win the whole district. It feels good.”
“It feels amazing,” Johnston said. “A small school like us coming in here and doing that ... we finally got what we’ve been training for all year and it feels awesome to finally get what I think we deserved.”
Johnston was able to break through against another returning District 6 champion in Mount Union’s Jake Ryan, who won at 285 last season, placing second at PIAAs at the weight.
Ryan had two 3-2 victories over Johnston this season, but the Viking was able to turn the tables on the big stage, winning a 5-4 decision.
“It feels awesome,” Johnston said. “I lost to him twice this year, and we knew we were going to see him again. It’s what we’ve been working for and training for.”
Johnston took a 2-0 lead in the first when he caught the Trojan off balance and on his heels and struck quickly for the opening points.
“He came in and faked a shot and I kind of went back and faked a shot too,” Johnston said. “He went backwards and tripped and ended up on his hip and I was like, ‘I need to capitalize off this.’ I put him in a front headlock and spun around him for two.”
Ryan escaped to make it 2-1 after one, but Johnston escaped early in the second to get the point back. He then was able to get Ryan to the mat again for a second takedown and 5-1 lead.
“We were both going for it,” Johnston said. “I think he was going upper body and he slipped out of something and he slipped off me and I circled around behind and returned him for another takedown.”
Ryan got an escape in the second and added another in the third to cut the deficit to 5-3. Johnston was hit with a pair of stalls in the third, the second giving Ryan a point, but the Viking senior held on for the 5-4 victory.
“Jake Ryan is a returning state runner-up and he’s a heck of a wrestler,” Dubler said. “We knew we had to keep him out of the underhooks, and I expect two more battles down the road, but this is a heck of a start to the postseason to get that win and get that monkey off his back.”
McMillen’s second title and third appearance in the District 6 finals was anticlimatic as he won by forfeit over St. Joseph’s Ammon Ohl.
That hardly took away from McMillen’s accomplishment or dissuaded him from staying locked in on his ultimate goal of a second PIAA title.
“From this point on, it’s just about advancing,” he said. “Obviously my goal is to be a state champ again, but I just want to keep improving on the mat and off the mat and become a better wrestler.”
McMillen won a hard-fought 6-4 decision over Marion Center’s Hunter Armstrong int he semis to get to the title bout.
“Brock gutted it out,” Dubler said. “He’s feeling good and coming on at the right time.
“He got his back-to-back titles and we’re moving on to next weekend. We don’t know what’s going on with (Ohl), but I’m sure he is going to be ready to go next weekend. That was a tough weight bracket.”
The Vikings also dropped a pair of title bouts as Suds Dubler (126) and Dudurich each settled for second.
Dubler lost a 5-1 decision to returning PIAA champ Jackson Arrington of Forest Hills, while Dudurich was caught and pinned by Westmont Hilltop’s top seed Tanner Dluhos in the third in a bout he was dominating.
“Suds grew up a lot,” Coach Dubler said. “There is a difference between thinking you can beat a state champion and believing it. When you wrestle the returning champ and fight him as hard as he did. He was honest after the match and said, ‘dad I need more conditioning. That is something I need to get in the next couple weeks if I’m going to beat this guy.’ Kudos to Suds for growing.
“And with Seth, we knew we had the team title sealed, so he just went out there and had some fun. He just got his hips low for a second and the kid is long and used his leverage and he was able to stick him.”
Zeke Dubler (fifth at 113), Kyle Jasper (fourth at 285) and Rutter (fifth and 145) will join their teammates at Southwest Regionals at IUP beginning Friday.
Garret Misiura (138) and Baine Seilhamer (152) were eliminated from the tournament on Saturday.
“We set a goal to take eight guys and we got seven,” coach Dubler said. “And there were three or four other guys that got pins, I knew we had a shot at the tournament because our kids get bonus points. They were fighting for pins and tech falls and that’s what you have to do to win a tournament.
“Tristan looked sharp. All of our guys are peaking at the right time. When you win a title, you can talk about everybody, because everyone contributed to winning it.”