MINNEAPOLIS — Former Clearfield standout and current Minnesota Vikings coach Andrew Janocko was promoted to the team’s quarterback coach on Monday.
Janocko will fill the spot left open by Klint Kubiak, who replaces his father Gary, as the team’s offensive coordinator. The elder Kubiak retired at the end of the season.
Janocko will work closely with the team’s starting quarterback Kirk Cousins as well as the other three QBs on their roster — Jake Browning, Nate Stanley and Nick Mannion.
In the Sports Illustrated article that ran on Monday, Janocko was described as “an impressive young coach (slightly younger than Kubiak at 32) who may be in line for an OC gig of his own down the line.”
Janocko was the former receivers coach for the Vikings. His old role will be filled by former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keenan McCardell.