HOUTZDALE — The Inaugural James F. Sherkel Memorial 11- and 12-year-old Baseball Tournament was held Saturday at the Van Dusen Fields with four teams participating.
Four Leaf, Philipsburg-Osceola, Clearfield and host Moshannon Valley played in the tourney, which will become an annual event. Mo Valley, with assistant coach Jim Hawkins, who is Sherkel’s son-in-law, on staff, placed first.
“The opportunity for our team to play in a tournament that honors James Sherkel was special in more ways than the kids know,” Mo Valley head coach Aaron Reifer said. “And then, to win makes it that much better. James Sherkel was one of my coaches when I was younger. He was also the grandfather of some of my childhood friends.
“James was the father-in-law of Coach Hawk (Jim Hawkins), who is a part of the coaching staff of this team. So, not only does it bring back old memories for me, Coach Hawk, and the Sherkel family, it created memories that these kids will never forget.”
Sherkel was born in Houtzdale on May 29th, 1935 and lived his entire life there with wife Jeanne and their five children.
He was active in basketball and baseball during his high school years, but baseball was his passion. He was the star pitcher on the Houtzdale-Woodward-Brisbin High School baseball team in the early 50’s.
Following graduation from high school in 1953, Sherkel played for the New York Giants and Baltimore Orioles Minor League baseball organizations, logging a 32-game pitching career.
After his Minor League career, Sherkel returned to Houtzdale and played in the JC baseball league for years. He also passed on his extensive knowledge of baseball as a Houtzdale Little League and Teener League Coach in the 1960’s and 70’s. In addition, he helped with upgrading and making additions to the Houtzdale baseball field in its early years.
Following his retirement, he continued to be involved in youth baseball, volunteering his time as a pitching coach for the Moshannon Valley High School baseball team from 1998 until 2004.
Sherkel passed away in January at the age of 85. In addition to his five children, he is survived by 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
To honor his memory, Sherkel’s family and the Mo Valley Little League All-Star team instituted the tournament in his name. Four of his five children attended the event and presented trophies to the Top 3 placewinners. Sherkel’s sons Chris and Greg threw out the honorary first pitches.
“The Sherkel family graciously thanks the Moshannon Valley Little League Association for honoring our father’s love of the game of baseball,” Chris Sherkel said.
“Dad would have been proud knowing that the Mo Valley team was crowned tournament champs.”
The tournament will be an annual event, keeping the memory of James Sherkel alive and keeping kids playing baseball on his hometown fields.
“It’s just great stuff for this town and baseball,” Reifer said. “Coach Sherkel was definitely smiling down upon us today.”
Memorial contributions for the “James F. Sherkel Memorial 11/12 Baseball Tournament” fund can be sent to Nick Oppel, 629 Houtz St. Houtzdale, Pa.