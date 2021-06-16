PGP/Clearfield American Legion Post 6’s Eli Glass pitched five scoreless innings on Tuesday evening to down Kuntz Motors 4-1 at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.
Glass scattered five hits and struck out nine batters in his first appearance of the season.
The HuskerChiefs helped him out offensively as well, smacking seven hits and pushing across four runs against Kuntz Motors starter Jake Mullins.
“It’s been great to have Eli back in the fold,” said PGP head coach Sid Lansberry. “We have had him on our roster, but this was the first chance he has had to come and play. He did a great job and Hunter (Dixon) did a great job coming in.”
Kuntz got things going in the first as Mullins bunted down the first-base line and reached.
A single into right field by Keegan Wilson looked to put runners on the corners, but Mullins was tagged out at third by Morgen Billotte.
“That was a big play at third at the beginning,” said Kuntz Motors head coach Issac Graham. “We felt like he was there, but Rob had a better look at it than me.
“But that could’ve changed the tide a little bit and we maybe could have got a couple more there.
“Overall, it was well played and I’m proud of my guys. They came to play tonight.”
Clearfield got its first run on an error in the bottom of the first inning as Billotte singled into center.
Nolan Barr looked to bunt him to second, but Kuntz third baseman Shane Sunderlin fielded the ball quickly and threw to second. The ball bounced and went into the outfield, allowing Billotte to go to third and Barr to reach on a fielder’s choice.
The next batter, Karson Rumsky, hit a grounder to first, plating Billotte to make it 1-0 in favor of the HuskerChiefs.
Kuntz Motors got out of the inning when Sunderlin turned an unassisted double play on a sharp liner hit by Blake Prestash. He alertly stepped on third to double Barr off.
PGP added another run in the bottom of the third as Barr had a one-out single to right. Kyle Elensky wakled before Rumsky singled into right, loading the bases.
Glass hit a long, fly ball into center and Barr tagged up and came home to make it 2-0.
The HuskerChiefs added two runs in the fifth, once again taking advantage of an error to get things started.
Barr reached base on a two-base error before Elensky sacrificed him to third. Rumsky and Glass drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.
A two-out walk to Nick Domico pushed home a run before Rumsky scored on a wild pitch to widen the lead to 4-0.
“We were lucky to get those two runs,” Lansberry said. “We left a lot of guys on base. It’s good to win, but we can’t leave that many guys on base.
“Mullins is a good pitcher. He is tough and he is hard to score on. That’s why he has done as well as he has. He has got better during the high school season and I think he is going to be tough next year.”
Mullins got a strikeout to end the frame, ending his day with 108 pitches.
Glass was also done for the day after five, giving way to Dixon to start the sixth.
Kuntz Motors started things off with a single into center by Mullins. He moved to second on a wild pitch.
Matt Brown singled to plate Mullins, cutting the lead to 4-1.
But Dixon buckled down and got a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning.
Dixon then set the visitors down in order in the seventh to set the final at 4-1.
“I thought that was just a good played ball game,” Graham said. “Both sides played well. Both pitchers threw well. They just got a couple more hits than us.”
Kuntz Motors dropped to 1-5 and hosts the DuBois Rockets on Thursday.
PGP (3-2) travels to Sykesville on Thursday.
Kuntz Motors—1
Hoover c 3010, Mullins p-ss 3120, Wilson ss-2b 3010, Brown eh 2011, Sunderlin 3b 3010, H. Hipps rf 2000, Libby rf 0000, Lee 2b-p 3000, Shaffer 1b 3010, N. Fegert lf 2000, F. Hipps ph 1000, C. Fegert cf 2000. Totals: 30-1-7-1.
PGP American Legion Post 6—4
Billotte 3b 4120, Barr 2b 3210, Elensky ss 1000, Rumsky cf 2111, Glass p-eh 0001, Quick cr 0000, Prestash 1b 3000, Domico rf 2021, Bailor dh 3010, Bloom c 0000, Dixon eh-p 3000, Gearhart lf 3000. Totals: 24-4-7-3.
Score by Innings
Kuntz Motors 000 001 0—1 7 3
PGP 101 010 x—4 7 0
Errors—Sunderlin, Lee, Hoover. LOB—Kuntz Motors 6, PGP 6. DP—Kuntz Motors 1. 2B—Billotte, Domico. SAC—Elensky. SF—Glass. SB—Shaffer. WP—Mullins. Dixon.
Pitching
Kuntz Motors: 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO. Lee—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
PGP: Glass—5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO. Dixon—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Glass. LP—Mullins.