HERSHEY — Curwensville senior Zach Holland continued his impressive postseason run Friday in Hershey, going 1-2 to land in the 138-pound fifth-place match match today at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships.
Holland (34-3), who dealt with injuries earlier in his career, has put it all together in his final season in a Curwensville singlet.
He captured his second District 9 Class AA title and first Northwest Regional crown on the journey to states.
Once in Hershey, the Golden Tide senior has gone 2-2 over the first two days to secure himself his first PIAA medal.
Coming off a tight 3-2 win Thursday against Hughesville’s Luke Gorg, Holland pulled put another win — this one 1-0 in the quarterfinals against Saucon Valley freshman Jacob Jones — to reach the semifinals and guarantee himself a medal.
Holland made a second-period escape stand up in the bout, as he fended off Jones on his feet the entire third period.
Jones entered the bout ranked No. 4 in the state by papowerwrestling.com, while Holland came in at No. 11.
The senior’s run in the winners’ bracket came to a halt in the semifinals though, as he was pinned by Bedford senior Kaden Cassidy (37-0) in 1:09. Cassidy is a two-time bronze medalist in his career.
The loss dropped Holland into the consolation semifinals, where he suffered a 7-2 loss to Freedom Area’s Kenny Duschek.
Holland will battle St. Joseph Academy’s Zack Witmer for fifth place.