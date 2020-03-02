HERSHEY — After battling through an injury-plagued varsity wrestling career, Curwensville senior Zach Holland is hoping to make the most of his first trip to the PIAA Tournament, which begins Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center.
Holland, who went 22-9 as a freshman and placed second at the District 9 Tournament, missed regionals that season due to injury.
As a sophomore, Holland missed a little time throughout the season, but was able to place fourth at districts and make the trip to regionals, where he went 1-2 on the way to compiling a 20-7 mark.
Holland missed almost his entire junior season, but came back in time to win a District 9 title and go to regionals where he once again went 1-2. He finished the year with a record of 6-2.
But this season, Holland stayed healthy and rattled off 32 straight wins before falling in the title bout of the Northwest Regional to Saegertown’s Kenneth Kiser, who was a PIAA runner-up last season.
“We feel really good about where Zach is right now physically and mentally,” Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “His training has been peaking the last few weeks and he is focused on reaching his goals.”
Holland may get another crack at Kiser (40-3), who is in the opposite side of the bracket at PIAAs, but first needs to do some work in his half of the bracket.
Holland (32-1) opens with Hughesville’s Luke Gorg (34-4), the Southeastern third-place finisher in the Round of 16. A win there will likely set up a matchup with returning PIAA champ Jacob Jones (41-6) of Saucon Valley. Jones won the 132-pound class last season.
Also in the 138-pound bracket is Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy (32-0), the Southwestern champ, who lost in the PIAA semis to Jones last year by a score of 3-2.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chase Chapman (29-12) is also on Holland’s half of the bracket, while a pair of familiar faces are on the bottom half.
Johnsonburg’s Dalton Stahli, who Holland beat in the D-9 finals, and Penns Valley’s Clayton Royer, who Holland defeated in the finals of the Fred Bell Tournament, are on the bottom half of the bracket with Kiser.
“We like where Zach is sitting in the bracket and feel confident in his ability to reach his goals of getting high on the podium,” Swatsworth said. “We’ve talked about it with him and he knows every kid in this tournament is good and he will need to wrestle every match at his best. He just needs to stay focused and take it one match at a time.”
Wrestling begins Thursday at 9 a.m.