Clearfield’s Leif Hoffman won his third consecutive PIAA medal in the 500 free, bringing home a fifth-place finish Friday at the PIAA class 2A Championships at Cumberland Valley High School.
Hoffman, who already had seventh- and eighth-place medals as a sophomore and freshman, set a new career best with a 4:45.60.
Because of the format this year due to COVID, there were no prelims and finals, but simply timed finals. Hoffman was the ninth overall seed and had to swim Heat 1.
“The plan for the 500 was to try to win the first heat so that the chances of breaking into the Top 8 would be higher, only having to beat one kid in final heat,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said. “That’s not quite how it went down though. (Pope John Paul II’s) Henry Phillips took off and set a very fast pace on lap one and Leif spent the race chasing him down, which he did and almost beat Phillips to the wall on last stroke.
“It all worked out as both of them beat five out of eight kids in the top heat, with Leif earning a fifth-place medal, All-State First Team, and most importantly, setting a career best time 4:45.60. He deserves every accolade. Leif has great self-discipline. He swims year round and dedicates his life to training and racing. So, it was just awesome to see his efforts finally pay off.”
Indiana’s Kyle Thome won the 500 with a time of 4:40.22.
Hoffman’s 500 free performance was the cherry on top of a strong meet for the Bison, who opened the event with an all-state swim in the 200 medley relay. The foursome of Hoffman, Hunter Cline, Mason Marshall and Nick Vaow swam a 1:42.70, which was good for a 12th-place finish and all-state recognition.
“Our guys really wanted to make all-state second team status and that required that they beat the 16th fastest time registered in the state from all of the district meets two weeks ago,” Morrison said. “The time to beat was 1:42.99. Our guys bettered our seed of 1:43.2 and went 1:42.70 to win the heat, beat the time, and make all-state second team. So that was a great way to start off the meet.
“Everyone did their jobs and that’s what it takes for a relay to be successful. They ended up 12th overall and scored team points too. And the best part of all is that they all return next year with experience that will help them do even better.”
Hoffman didn’t have much time to rest as he had to compete two events later in the 200 IM. The Bison junior put up a time of 1:59.54, good for a 12th-place finish and all-state second team status.
“One of Leif’s goals has always been going sub-2 min in the 200 IM,” Morrison said. “This has been something he has been working towards for a long, long time. He put many hours of work into improving his breaststroke technique and did a lot of breaststroke speed work all summer and fall. And it finally paid off.
“He swam a great race, hit his fastest breaststroke split, and gave all he had left on the freestyle leg to finally reach that goal with a 1:59.54. That swim just gave him the confidence he needed for his next event (500 free).
Marshall ended the meet for the Bison with a 15th-place finish in the 100 breast with a time of 1;07.98.
“Mason raced the 100 breaststroke this year, which is an event that is relatively new to him,” Morrison said. “He had a little trouble executing his turns since the walls were different there but again, chalk it up to a learning experience. Mason is a very talented swimmer who can be competitive in any event or distance. It’s just a matter of finding the right event for him to race. Next year, he could be swimming something different but we are hoping he trains off season and we can see where his talents lead him to. I thought he swam an excellent fly leg for our relay.
“Overall it was a great experience for everyone. The kids learned a lot and had a great time, too.”
And that wouldn’t have happened without the support of a lot of people.
“I want to thank our school administrators and school district for their continued support, which has been tremendous,” Morrison said. “Also, my assistant coaches (Jon and Bob Mikesell) did such a great job. We couldn’t be successful at this meet without their efforts. And finally, our swim parents who stood in the rain to cheer us on our way out of town Thursday — we so appreciated that. It was awesome.”