HYDE — The Clearfield softball team shut out visiting Philipsburg-Osceola 4-0 Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex in both teams’ season opener.
Lady Bison pitcher Emma Hipps twirled a one-hitter, striking out 13 Lady Mounties, while not issuing a walk. She also had one of Clearfield’s four hits and scored two runs.
Olivia Bender had a single and an RBI for the Lady Bison, while Alaina Fedder and Lauren Ressler each produced sacrifice flies.
P-O’s Karissa Taylor took the loss for the Lady Mounties. She only gave up four hits in her six innings of work and none of the runs she allowed were earned. She walked four batters and struck out five.
Clearfield is back in action Thursday at Central. P-O also plays Thursday, visiting Bald Eagle Area.
Philipsburg-Osceola—0
Jarrett cf 3000, McDonald ss 3010, Minarchick lf 3000, Taylor p 3000, Cutler 2b 3000, Bryan 3b 2000, Simpson 1b 1000, Vaux rf 2000, Herr c 2000. Totals: 22-0-1-0.
Clearfield—4
Hipps p 2210, Fedder ss 3001, Ressler 1b 1001, Bender c 1011, Benton cf 2000, Bumbarger 3b 3000, Hertlein 2b 3010, Cheek lf 2110, Singleton rf 3100. Totals: 20-4-3-3.
Score by Innings
P-O 000 000 0—0 1 2
Clearfield 130 000 x—4 4 0
Errors—McDonald, Minarchick. LOB—P-O 2, Clearfield 8. SF—Ressler, Fedder. HBP—Simspon (by Hipps), Ressler 2, Cheek, Benton (by Taylor). SB—Hertlein, Cheek.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Taylor—6 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 SO.
WP—Hipps (1-0). LP—Taylor (0-1).