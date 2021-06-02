DUBOIS — Clearfield’s Emma Hipps fired a no-hitter and clubbed a solo home run and the Lady Bison offense racked up 14 hits in a 10-0 shutout of Somerset Tuesday at Heindl Field in the District 5-8-9 Subregional Championship. The game lasted just six innings due to the 10-run rule.
Only one Somerset batter — Mary Stinebiser — reached base due to a Clearfield fielding error. Hipps struck out 14 of the 19 batters she faced, including the first 10 in a row.
“She’s been dominant all year,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “She’s a gamer come this time of year. She comes out and competes the whole game.”
Hipps, who threw a perfect game against Curwensville on May 19 and followed that up with consecutive two-hitters against Hollidaysburg and St. Marys (in the District 9 title game), said she was surprised she was able to keep the Lady Eagles offense completely quiet.
“I never could have imagined that (the no-hitter),” she said. “We didn’t know too much about them, but we could see that they scored a lot of runs and gave up a lot of runs, so we were hoping if we could keep them from scoring too much, we could win.”
Turns out Hipps didn’t need much offensive help, but got plenty.
Every player in the starting lineup had at least one hit and the Lady Bison clubbed three doubles and two home runs.
“We had a pile of hits today,” Danver said. “We hit missiles all over the field, even on the outs. Some of our hardest-hit balls were outs. So I was real happy with how we saw the ball and swung the bat. “
The Lady Bison jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Olivia Bender sent Somerset pitcher McKenna Sheeder’s 2-0 offering into the bleachers beyond the left field fence. Lauren Ressler, who reached on a two-out error, scored in front of Bender and gave Hipps all the run support she needed.
“It was huge,” Hipps said of the Bender bomb. “It’s always nice to get on the board first, and that’s what she did.”
“We know what we have in the circle, so that early lead is able to calm everybody’s nerves a little bit and we were able to cruise the rest of the way,” Danver said.
Clearfield added a run in the second when Alexis Benton reached on an error, stole third and scored on another error.
Hipps clubbed her solo homer with one out in the third to make it 4-0.
The Lady Bison batted around in the fourth, scoring five runs on six hits.
Morgan Cheek had a two-run double, while Ressler belted a three-run triple to account for the scoring.
Meanwhile, Hipps was cruising.
She retired the first 13 batters she faced before Stinebiser reached on an error with one out in the fifth. Hipps then set down the final five batters before Clearfield ended it in the home half of the sixth.
Ressler, who was 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, led off with a single and advanced to third on a Benton base hit. Alaina Fedder knocked in Ressler with a single to set the final.
Bender, Benton and Bumbarger all had two hits for the Lady Bison. Bumbarger doubled in the fifth.
Somerset was late arriving to the field due to bus issues. The start of the game was delayed 75 minutes, which obviously had little affect on the Lady Bison.
“Our girls stayed loose in the dugout,” Danver said. “They had music playing. They were having fun. It was no big deal.”
Somerset head coach Craig Stinebiser said the long bus trip and late arrival did not play into the result.
“That had nothing to do with it,” he said. “We had a successful season. Clearfield has a really nice team with great pitching and good hitting.”
Clearfield improved to 15-5 with the win, while Somerset finished its season with a 7-9 mark.
The Lady Bison advance to the first round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs where they will face the District 7 (WPIAL) runner-up Monday at a site and time to be determined.
Somerset—0
Walker 3b 3000, G. Bowers cf 2000, Sharbaugh c 2000, Landis lf 2000, Stinebiser 2b 2000, M. Bowers 1b 2000, Svonavec dp 1000, Tims ph 1000, Sheeler p 2000, Grosholtz rf 2000, Housley ss (flex) 0000. Totals: 19-0-0-0.
Clearfield—10
Singleton cf 4110, Hipps p 3211, Ressler 1b 4233, Bender c 4122, Twigg cr 0000, Fedder ss 4011, Benton rf 3220, Bumbarger 3b 3120, Cheek lf 3012, Hertlein 2b 3110. Totals: 31-10-14-9.
Score by Innings
Somerset 000 000— 0 0 3
Clearfield 211 501—10 14 1
Errors—Housley, Walker, Sharbaugh; Fedder. LOB—Somerset 1; Clearfield 6. 2B—Cheek, Ressler, Bumbarger. HR—Bender (1 on, 1st), Hipps (solo, 3rd). SB—Ressler, Benton 2, Twigg, Bumbarger. IBB—Hipps.
Pitching
Somerset: Sheeler—5 1/3 IP, 14 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps—6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 14 SO.
WP—Hipps. LP—Sheeler.
Time—1:43.