HYDE — When the Clearfield and Curwensville girls basketball teams met in December, the Lady Bison routed the Lady Tide 49-16 at Patton Hall after taking a 26-2 lead into the half.
But the second meeting between the squads Monday evening at Bison Gymnasium was a much different story.
Clearfield needed an Emma Hipps bank shot field goal from just inside the 3-point line in the waning moments to pull out a 34-33 victory over the visiting Lady Tide.
Hipps led all players with 11 points and had two key steals down the stretch to help Clearfield recover from a 33-28 deficit with less than two minutes left to play.
“The girls executed what I wanted them to do when I called all those timeouts at the end of the game,” Clearfield head coach Joey Castagnolo said. “I changed multiple defenses and we confused (Curwensville) down the stretch. But the girls did what I told them to do ... get a steal, go to the hoop.”
Clearfield held a slim 24-22 advantage after three and the teams traded buckets throughout the frame until Curwensville’s Kyra Henry drilled a 3-pointer — the only one in the game made by either team — with a little over four minutes left to play to give the Lady Tide a 29-28 lead.
Tarah Jacobson made it 30-28 on the next possession after hitting one of her two free throws and Hannah Condon put Curwensville on top 32-28 when she hit a short jumper off a Briana Swindell assist.
Swindell then made a big play on the other end of the court, blocking a Lady Bison shot and getting the defensive rebound, which the visitors parlayed into a point on the following possession when Jacobson went 1-of-2 from the line again.
Trailing 33-28 with less then two minutes to play, Castagnolo called a timeout and set things in motion that helped the Lady Bison outscore Curwensville 6-0 down the stretch.
Hipps and Tesa Miller each went 1-of-2 from the free throw line on consecutive possessions after steals to make it 33-30.
Miller then hit both free throws to cut the deficit to one.
The Lady Bison were just 8-of-21 from the free throw line in the game, but went 4-for-6 during the 6-0 run to end the game.
After another turnover for the Lady Tide, who had six in the fourth quarter, Clearfield worked the ball around and got the ball to Hipps, who took the tough shot from the top of the key and banked in what was the eventual game-winner.
Curwensville had one final possession, but Skylar Pentz’s drive to the hoop ended with the ball going off the iron and into the hands of Miller, who recorded her eighth rebound to end the game.
“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” Curwensville head coach Bob Desmett said. “All I can say is I’m proud of these kids. They played right to the buzzer and there’s not much else you can ask of them.”
“They played really well,” Castagnolo said of Curwensville. “My hats off to them. They came here to win, and we were a little flat until the last couple minutes.
“They have a nice starting five. They’re a nice team, You could see the confidence build throughout the game. I told the girls before the fourth quarter that if we have them hanging around, they might bank one in or shoot a three to beat us.”
Instead it was the Lady Bison who needed the bank shot to win the game after beating Curwensville by 33 in December.
“The girls had something to prove,” Desmett said. “I’m so proud of them. There in the middle of the year we were kind of laying down, sort of giving up. But the last couple games we’ve been playing and tonight showed that we can play.”
The game as tied 6-6 after one quarter before the Lady Bison pulled out to a 17-13 advantage at the half, despite Curwensville holding a 22-10 edge on the boards.
Miller, who was honored along with classmate McLain Alt during pregame as part of Senior Night festivities, scored six of her nine points in the second quarter to help the Lady Bison take the halftime lead.
Alt scored four points in the game.
Curwensville pulled to within a bucket by the end of the third quarter, 24-22, getting four points from Alyssa Bakaysa and hitting 5-of-8 shots from the line as a team.
Bakaysa led Curwensville with 10 points and ripped down 16 boards for the Lady Tide.
Jacobson and Henry each added nine rebounds. Henry added seven points.
Olivia Bender recorded seven boards for the Lady Bison, who improved to 5-13 with the win.
Curwensville slipped to 3-12. The Lady Tide travel to Philipsburg-Osceola on Thursday.
Clearfield visits Tyrone today.
Curwensville—33
Jacobson 1 3-8 5, Swindell 2 0-0 4, Condon 1 3-6 5, Bakaysa 5 0-0 10, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Henry 2 2-4 7, Pentz 0 2-2 2. Totals: 11 10-20 33.
Clearfield—34
Durandetta 0 0-0 0, Ky. VanTassel 1 0-1 2, Hipps 4 3-10 11, Bender 1 1-2 3, Miller 3 3-6 9, Fedder 0 1-2 1, Alt 2 0-0 4, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Ryen 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 8-21 34.
Three-pointers: Henry.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 6 7 9 11—33
Clearfield 6 11 7 10—34