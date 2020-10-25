It was a successful week in Progressland as four of the six area teams came home with victories.

Clearfield had the biggest performance, winning another District 9 title, while Curwensville and Moshannon Valley each picked up their first victories of the season.

West Branch topped things off with a come-from-behind 34-30 win over rival Glendale in the week’s most competitive contest.

TOP

QUARTERBACKS

1. Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte completed 11 of his 19 pass attempts. including a backbreaking 55-yard bomb to Logan Firanski that gave the Bison a 31-10 lead over St. Marys at halftime of the D-9 Class 3A title game. Billotte also ran nine times for 44 yards and two more scores.

2. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry was nearly perfect through the air, completing 13 of his 14 pass attempts for 134 yards and a touchdown. He also led the team in rushing yards with 79 on 10 carries in the Tide’s 36-0 victory over Bucktail.

RUSHING

LEADERS

1. Mo Valley’s Levi Knuth ran 14 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns, including an 89-yard second-quarter jaunt to lead the Black Knights to a 42-24 victory over United. Knuth added TD runs of 4 and 19 yards, also in the second, to key the offense.

2. Knuth’s teammate Niko Smeal also rushed for 169 yards, needing 21 carries to hit the mark. Smeal had second-half scores of 3 and 2 yards.

3. West Branch’s Will Herring helped the Warriors rally for a 34-30 win over Glendale by carrying the ball 18 times for 111 yards and three scores. He had third-quarter TDs of 16 and 13 yards and a fourth-quarter 9-yard score.

TOP AERIAL

PERFORMANCES

1. Warrior receiver Noah Hoffner was the only Progressland receiver to hit the century mark this week, recording 103 receiving yards on five receptions.

2. Glendale’s Suds Dubler caught three balls for 92 yards and a 40-yard TD reception and ran for 80 yards, including a 49-yard score against West Branch.

3. Golden Tide receiver Ty Terry caught four passes for 87 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Curwensville’s 36-0 win over Bucktail.

BIG PLAYS

1. Clearfield’s Nate Natoli made a one-handed interception and returned it 13 yards for a score to give Clearfield a 24-7 lead with 4:37 left in the first half. Moments later, the Bison answered a Dutch field goal when Billotte hit Firanski for a 55-yard TD with 6.9 seconds left in the half.

2. West Branch’s Camden Kopchik picked off Glendale quarterback Garret Misiura in the end zone in the final seconds of their game, preserving the Warriors’ 34-30 win.

STAT/FACT

OF THE WEEK

Clearfield’s defensive line has nearly as many interceptions as sacks this season.

Isaac Samsel’s interception gave the Bison line four on the season, while his sack (along with Hayden Kovalick’s) gave Clearfield’s front a total of five sacks. Clearfield also had an interception by a lineman in a scrimmage.

BOXSCORES

CLEARFIELD 41

ST MARYS 30

Score by Quarters

Clearfield;7;24;0;10;—;41

St. Marys;7;3;0;20;—;30

First Quarter

CL—Oliver Billotte 5 run, (Graeson Graves kick), 9:15.

SM—Bryce Walker 19 pass from Christian Coudriet, (Vini Nunes kick), 5:50.

Second Quarter

CL—Graves 23 FG, 9:17.

CL—O. Billotte 14 run, (Graves kick), 5:28.

CL—Nate Natoli 13 Int. return, (Graves kick), 4:37.

SM—Nunes 23 FG, 0:20.

CL—Logan Firanski 55 pass from O. Billotte, (Graves kick), 0:06.

Fourth Quarter

CL—Graves 28 FG, 11:02.

SM—Logan Mosier 9 pass from Coudriet, (pass failed), 4:47.

CL—Shane Coudriet 26 Int. return, (Graves kick), 3:49.

SM—Walker 7 pass from C. Coudriet, (Nunes kick), 1:21.

SM—Mitch Reiter 23 pass from C. Coudriet, (Nunes kick), 0:53.

___

;C;SM

First downs;14;24

Rushes-yards;28-88;24-104

Comp-Att-Int;11-19-1;35-55-4

Passing Yards;210;326

Total Plays-Yards;47-298;79-430

Fumbles-Lost;2-0;0.0

Punts;3-30.7;2-33.5

Penalties-Yards;7-44;4-39

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 9-44, Jason Plubell 8-22, Mark McGonigal 7-14, Jake Lezzer 0-7, Ian Billotte 1-3, Team 2-0, Jose Alban 1-(-2).

St. Marys—Jacob Kline 18-125, James Davis 1-(-3), Christian Coudriet 4-(-17).

PASSING

Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 11-of-19, 210 yds., 1 TD, 1 Int.

St. Marys—Christian Coudriet 33-of-55, 326 yds., 4 TD, 4 Int.

RECEIVING

Clearfield—Jake Lezzer 4-41, Nick Domico 3-64, Karson Kline 2-45, Logan Firanski 1-55, Ian Billotte 1-5.

St. Marys—Mitch Reiter 9-123, Bryce Walker 9-69, Logan Mosier 8-64, Mike Fitzgerald 5-37, Jacob Kline 3-35, James Davis 1-(-2).

INTERCEPTIONS

Clearfield—Isaac Samsel, Nate Natoli, Karson Kline, Shane Coudriet.

St. Marys—Terry Williams.

CURWENSVILLE 36

BUCKTAIL 0

Score by Quarters

Bucktail;0;0;0;0;—;0

Curwensville;0;7;8;21;—;36

Second Quarter

C—Chase Irwin 4 run, (Jake Mullins kick), 6:47.

Third Quarter

C—Thad Butler 6 run, (Dan McGarry run), 4:26.

Fourth Quarter

C—Butler 10 run, (Mullins kick), 9:36

C—Duane Brady 10 blocked punt return, (Mullins kick), 7:39.

C—Ty Terry 49 pass from McGarry, (Mullins kick), 3:28.

___

;B;C

First downs;12;15

Rushes-yards;53-229;30-184

Comp-Att-Int;1-4-0;13-14-0

Passing Yards;6;134

Total Plays-Yards;57-233;44-318

Fumbles-Lost;2-2;2-1

Punts;3-19.0;1-25.0

Penalties-Yards;2-20;5-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Bucktail—Gage Sutliff 26-141, Dylan Cross 15-67, Conner Mason 7-10, Ashton Inalluara 1-9, Tanner Pettingill 4-2.

Curwensville—Dan McGarry 10-79, Thad Butler 11-72, Duane Brady 2-16, Chase Irwin 2-11, Cooper Spencer 2-6, Braden Holland 1-4, Carson Spencer 2-4.

PASSING

Bucktail—Dylan Cross 1-of-4, 6 yds.

Curwensville—Dan McGarry 13-of-14, 134 yds., 1 TD.

RECEIVING

Bucktail—Tristan Probst 1-4.

Curwensville—Ty Terry 4-87, Collin Jacobson 4-27, Jake Mullins 3-12, Thad Butler 2-8.

WEST BRANCH—34

GLENDALE—30

Score by Quarters

West Branch;7;0;14;13;—;34

Glendale;7;17;0;6;—;30

First Quarter

G—Suds Dubler 49 run, (Ethan Cavalet kick), 9:47.

WB—Owen Graham 2 pass from Tyler Biggans, (Sarah Betts kick), 2:45.

Recommended Video

Second Quarter

G—Suds Dubler 44 pass from Garret Misiura, (kick blocked), 9:18.

G—Garret Misiura 4 run, (Suds Dubler run), 3:20.

G—Ethan Cavalet 37 field goal, 0:01.

Third Quarter

WB—Will Herring 16 run, (pass failed), 9:54.

WB—Will Herring 13 run, (Tyler Biggans run), 5:12.

Fourth Quarter

G—Suds Dubler 1 run, (pass failed), 11:19.

WB—Will Herring 9 run, (pass failed), 4:36.

WB—Tyler Biggans 1 run, (Sarah Betts kick), 0:29.

___

;WB;G

First downs;24;17

Rushes-yards;42-223;31-204

Comp-Att-Int;7-11-0;9-19-0

Passing Yards;110;130

Total Plays-Yards;53-333;50-334

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0

Punts;1-26;3-35.3

Penalties-Yards;1-5;9-90

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

West Branch—Tyler Biggans 23-113, Will Herring 18-111, Team 1-(-1).

Glendale—Zeke Dubler 11-87, Suds Dubler 11-80, Garret Misiura 7-35, Boston Bloom 2-2.

PASSING

West Branch—Tyler Biggans 7-of-11, 110 yds., 1 TD.

Glendale—Garret Misiura 9-of-19, 130 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT.

RECEIVING

West Branch—Noah Hoffner 5-103, Jackson Croyle 1-5, Owen Graham 1-2.

Glendale—Suds Dubler 3-92, Zeke Dubler 3-17, Logan Cree 2-12, Troy Misiura 1-9

INTERCEPTIONS

West Branch—Camden Kopchik.

Glendale—None.

MOSHANNON VALLEY 42

UNITED 24

Score by Quarters

United;6;0;8;10;—;24

Mo Valley;0;28;7;7;—;35

First Quarter

U—Cameron 1 run, (pass failed), 4:24.

Second Quarter

MV—Knuth 4 run, (M. Kephart kick), 11:56.

MV—Knuth 19 run, (M. Kephart kick), 8:23.

MV—Knuth 89 run, (M. Kephart kick), 3:28.

MV—Ball 16 pass from Kurten, (M. Kephart kick), 9.1.

Third Quarter

MV—Smeal 3 run, (M. Kephart kick), 4:37.

U—Cameron 21 run, (Clevenger run), 2:58.

Fourth Quarter

MV—Smeal 2 run, (M. Kephart kick), 9:00.

U—Safety (punt snapped in end zone), 4:59.

U—McCully 4 run, (McCully run), 31.2.

___

;U;MV

Rushes-yards;45-221;40-344

Comp-Att-Int;3-11-0;1-2-0

Passing Yards;22;16

Total Plays-Yards;56-243;42-360

Fumbles-Lost;2-2;2-2

Punts;3-38.0;0-0.0

Penalties-Yards;0-0;0-00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

United—Cameron 24-129, McCully 6-49, Clevenger 7-22, Croft 3-21, Boring 3-3, Ambrose 1-(-1), Worthington 1-(-2).

Moshannon Valley—Knuth 14-169, Smeal 21-169, Collins 2-10, T. Kephart 3-(-4).

PASSING

United—Clevenger 3-11-0-22.

Moshannon Valley—Kurten 1-2-0-16.

RECEIVING

United—Croft 1-9, Boring 1-7, Cameron 1-6.

Moshannon Valley—Ball 1-16.

BELLEFONTE 35

PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 7

Score by Quarters

Belelfonte;0;14;14;7;—;35

P-O;0;0;0;7;—;7

Second Quarter

B—Rossman 10 run, (Perisko kick), 4:18.

B—Emel 3 pass from Rossman, (Walker kick), :23.

Third Quarter

B—Emel 1 run, (Walker kick), 6:12.

B—Houser 27 run, (Walker kick), 9:25.

Fourth Quarter

B—Emel 5 run, (Walker kick), 9:25.

PO—Weitoish 27 run, (Rishel kick), 4:57.

___

;B;PO

First downs;12;9

Rushes-yards;45-255;36-119

Comp-Att-Int;5-13-0;4-16-1

Passing Yards;13;36

Total Plays-Yards;58-268;52-155

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0

Punts;3-40.0;6-38.0

Penalties-Yards;4-45;9-83

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Bellefonte—Sanders 9-74, Rossman 9-68, Emel 13-55, Hummel 4-31, Miller 3-11, Way 6-20.

Philipsburg-Osceola—Stamm 13-56, Weitoish 3-32, Martin 6-29, Gustkey 4-2, Shaw 1-0, Whitehead 4-0.

PASSING

Bellefonte—Rossman 5-11-1-13, Way 0-2-0-0.

Philipsburg-Osceola—Whitehead 4-16-0-36.

RECEIVING

Bellefonte—Emel 3-18, Fitzpatrick 1-(-5).

Philipsburg-Osceola—Weitoish 1-12, Stamm 1-5, Martin 2-19.

INTERCEPTIONS

Bellefonte—Brandon Hawkins.

Philipsburg-Osceola—None.