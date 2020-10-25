It was a successful week in Progressland as four of the six area teams came home with victories.
Clearfield had the biggest performance, winning another District 9 title, while Curwensville and Moshannon Valley each picked up their first victories of the season.
West Branch topped things off with a come-from-behind 34-30 win over rival Glendale in the week’s most competitive contest.
TOP
QUARTERBACKS
1. Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte completed 11 of his 19 pass attempts. including a backbreaking 55-yard bomb to Logan Firanski that gave the Bison a 31-10 lead over St. Marys at halftime of the D-9 Class 3A title game. Billotte also ran nine times for 44 yards and two more scores.
2. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry was nearly perfect through the air, completing 13 of his 14 pass attempts for 134 yards and a touchdown. He also led the team in rushing yards with 79 on 10 carries in the Tide’s 36-0 victory over Bucktail.
RUSHING
LEADERS
1. Mo Valley’s Levi Knuth ran 14 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns, including an 89-yard second-quarter jaunt to lead the Black Knights to a 42-24 victory over United. Knuth added TD runs of 4 and 19 yards, also in the second, to key the offense.
2. Knuth’s teammate Niko Smeal also rushed for 169 yards, needing 21 carries to hit the mark. Smeal had second-half scores of 3 and 2 yards.
3. West Branch’s Will Herring helped the Warriors rally for a 34-30 win over Glendale by carrying the ball 18 times for 111 yards and three scores. He had third-quarter TDs of 16 and 13 yards and a fourth-quarter 9-yard score.
TOP AERIAL
PERFORMANCES
1. Warrior receiver Noah Hoffner was the only Progressland receiver to hit the century mark this week, recording 103 receiving yards on five receptions.
2. Glendale’s Suds Dubler caught three balls for 92 yards and a 40-yard TD reception and ran for 80 yards, including a 49-yard score against West Branch.
3. Golden Tide receiver Ty Terry caught four passes for 87 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Curwensville’s 36-0 win over Bucktail.
BIG PLAYS
1. Clearfield’s Nate Natoli made a one-handed interception and returned it 13 yards for a score to give Clearfield a 24-7 lead with 4:37 left in the first half. Moments later, the Bison answered a Dutch field goal when Billotte hit Firanski for a 55-yard TD with 6.9 seconds left in the half.
2. West Branch’s Camden Kopchik picked off Glendale quarterback Garret Misiura in the end zone in the final seconds of their game, preserving the Warriors’ 34-30 win.
STAT/FACT
OF THE WEEK
Clearfield’s defensive line has nearly as many interceptions as sacks this season.
Isaac Samsel’s interception gave the Bison line four on the season, while his sack (along with Hayden Kovalick’s) gave Clearfield’s front a total of five sacks. Clearfield also had an interception by a lineman in a scrimmage.
BOXSCORES
CLEARFIELD 41
ST MARYS 30
Score by Quarters
Clearfield;7;24;0;10;—;41
St. Marys;7;3;0;20;—;30
First Quarter
CL—Oliver Billotte 5 run, (Graeson Graves kick), 9:15.
SM—Bryce Walker 19 pass from Christian Coudriet, (Vini Nunes kick), 5:50.
Second Quarter
CL—Graves 23 FG, 9:17.
CL—O. Billotte 14 run, (Graves kick), 5:28.
CL—Nate Natoli 13 Int. return, (Graves kick), 4:37.
SM—Nunes 23 FG, 0:20.
CL—Logan Firanski 55 pass from O. Billotte, (Graves kick), 0:06.
Fourth Quarter
CL—Graves 28 FG, 11:02.
SM—Logan Mosier 9 pass from Coudriet, (pass failed), 4:47.
CL—Shane Coudriet 26 Int. return, (Graves kick), 3:49.
SM—Walker 7 pass from C. Coudriet, (Nunes kick), 1:21.
SM—Mitch Reiter 23 pass from C. Coudriet, (Nunes kick), 0:53.
___
;C;SM
First downs;14;24
Rushes-yards;28-88;24-104
Comp-Att-Int;11-19-1;35-55-4
Passing Yards;210;326
Total Plays-Yards;47-298;79-430
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;0.0
Punts;3-30.7;2-33.5
Penalties-Yards;7-44;4-39
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 9-44, Jason Plubell 8-22, Mark McGonigal 7-14, Jake Lezzer 0-7, Ian Billotte 1-3, Team 2-0, Jose Alban 1-(-2).
St. Marys—Jacob Kline 18-125, James Davis 1-(-3), Christian Coudriet 4-(-17).
PASSING
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 11-of-19, 210 yds., 1 TD, 1 Int.
St. Marys—Christian Coudriet 33-of-55, 326 yds., 4 TD, 4 Int.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Jake Lezzer 4-41, Nick Domico 3-64, Karson Kline 2-45, Logan Firanski 1-55, Ian Billotte 1-5.
St. Marys—Mitch Reiter 9-123, Bryce Walker 9-69, Logan Mosier 8-64, Mike Fitzgerald 5-37, Jacob Kline 3-35, James Davis 1-(-2).
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—Isaac Samsel, Nate Natoli, Karson Kline, Shane Coudriet.
St. Marys—Terry Williams.
CURWENSVILLE 36
BUCKTAIL 0
Score by Quarters
Bucktail;0;0;0;0;—;0
Curwensville;0;7;8;21;—;36
Second Quarter
C—Chase Irwin 4 run, (Jake Mullins kick), 6:47.
Third Quarter
C—Thad Butler 6 run, (Dan McGarry run), 4:26.
Fourth Quarter
C—Butler 10 run, (Mullins kick), 9:36
C—Duane Brady 10 blocked punt return, (Mullins kick), 7:39.
C—Ty Terry 49 pass from McGarry, (Mullins kick), 3:28.
___
;B;C
First downs;12;15
Rushes-yards;53-229;30-184
Comp-Att-Int;1-4-0;13-14-0
Passing Yards;6;134
Total Plays-Yards;57-233;44-318
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;2-1
Punts;3-19.0;1-25.0
Penalties-Yards;2-20;5-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Bucktail—Gage Sutliff 26-141, Dylan Cross 15-67, Conner Mason 7-10, Ashton Inalluara 1-9, Tanner Pettingill 4-2.
Curwensville—Dan McGarry 10-79, Thad Butler 11-72, Duane Brady 2-16, Chase Irwin 2-11, Cooper Spencer 2-6, Braden Holland 1-4, Carson Spencer 2-4.
PASSING
Bucktail—Dylan Cross 1-of-4, 6 yds.
Curwensville—Dan McGarry 13-of-14, 134 yds., 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Bucktail—Tristan Probst 1-4.
Curwensville—Ty Terry 4-87, Collin Jacobson 4-27, Jake Mullins 3-12, Thad Butler 2-8.
WEST BRANCH—34
GLENDALE—30
Score by Quarters
West Branch;7;0;14;13;—;34
Glendale;7;17;0;6;—;30
First Quarter
G—Suds Dubler 49 run, (Ethan Cavalet kick), 9:47.
WB—Owen Graham 2 pass from Tyler Biggans, (Sarah Betts kick), 2:45.
Second Quarter
G—Suds Dubler 44 pass from Garret Misiura, (kick blocked), 9:18.
G—Garret Misiura 4 run, (Suds Dubler run), 3:20.
G—Ethan Cavalet 37 field goal, 0:01.
Third Quarter
WB—Will Herring 16 run, (pass failed), 9:54.
WB—Will Herring 13 run, (Tyler Biggans run), 5:12.
Fourth Quarter
G—Suds Dubler 1 run, (pass failed), 11:19.
WB—Will Herring 9 run, (pass failed), 4:36.
WB—Tyler Biggans 1 run, (Sarah Betts kick), 0:29.
___
;WB;G
First downs;24;17
Rushes-yards;42-223;31-204
Comp-Att-Int;7-11-0;9-19-0
Passing Yards;110;130
Total Plays-Yards;53-333;50-334
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0
Punts;1-26;3-35.3
Penalties-Yards;1-5;9-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
West Branch—Tyler Biggans 23-113, Will Herring 18-111, Team 1-(-1).
Glendale—Zeke Dubler 11-87, Suds Dubler 11-80, Garret Misiura 7-35, Boston Bloom 2-2.
PASSING
West Branch—Tyler Biggans 7-of-11, 110 yds., 1 TD.
Glendale—Garret Misiura 9-of-19, 130 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
West Branch—Noah Hoffner 5-103, Jackson Croyle 1-5, Owen Graham 1-2.
Glendale—Suds Dubler 3-92, Zeke Dubler 3-17, Logan Cree 2-12, Troy Misiura 1-9
INTERCEPTIONS
West Branch—Camden Kopchik.
Glendale—None.
MOSHANNON VALLEY 42
UNITED 24
Score by Quarters
United;6;0;8;10;—;24
Mo Valley;0;28;7;7;—;35
First Quarter
U—Cameron 1 run, (pass failed), 4:24.
Second Quarter
MV—Knuth 4 run, (M. Kephart kick), 11:56.
MV—Knuth 19 run, (M. Kephart kick), 8:23.
MV—Knuth 89 run, (M. Kephart kick), 3:28.
MV—Ball 16 pass from Kurten, (M. Kephart kick), 9.1.
Third Quarter
MV—Smeal 3 run, (M. Kephart kick), 4:37.
U—Cameron 21 run, (Clevenger run), 2:58.
Fourth Quarter
MV—Smeal 2 run, (M. Kephart kick), 9:00.
U—Safety (punt snapped in end zone), 4:59.
U—McCully 4 run, (McCully run), 31.2.
___
;U;MV
Rushes-yards;45-221;40-344
Comp-Att-Int;3-11-0;1-2-0
Passing Yards;22;16
Total Plays-Yards;56-243;42-360
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;2-2
Punts;3-38.0;0-0.0
Penalties-Yards;0-0;0-00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
United—Cameron 24-129, McCully 6-49, Clevenger 7-22, Croft 3-21, Boring 3-3, Ambrose 1-(-1), Worthington 1-(-2).
Moshannon Valley—Knuth 14-169, Smeal 21-169, Collins 2-10, T. Kephart 3-(-4).
PASSING
United—Clevenger 3-11-0-22.
Moshannon Valley—Kurten 1-2-0-16.
RECEIVING
United—Croft 1-9, Boring 1-7, Cameron 1-6.
Moshannon Valley—Ball 1-16.
BELLEFONTE 35
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 7
Score by Quarters
Belelfonte;0;14;14;7;—;35
P-O;0;0;0;7;—;7
Second Quarter
B—Rossman 10 run, (Perisko kick), 4:18.
B—Emel 3 pass from Rossman, (Walker kick), :23.
Third Quarter
B—Emel 1 run, (Walker kick), 6:12.
B—Houser 27 run, (Walker kick), 9:25.
Fourth Quarter
B—Emel 5 run, (Walker kick), 9:25.
PO—Weitoish 27 run, (Rishel kick), 4:57.
___
;B;PO
First downs;12;9
Rushes-yards;45-255;36-119
Comp-Att-Int;5-13-0;4-16-1
Passing Yards;13;36
Total Plays-Yards;58-268;52-155
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0
Punts;3-40.0;6-38.0
Penalties-Yards;4-45;9-83
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Bellefonte—Sanders 9-74, Rossman 9-68, Emel 13-55, Hummel 4-31, Miller 3-11, Way 6-20.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Stamm 13-56, Weitoish 3-32, Martin 6-29, Gustkey 4-2, Shaw 1-0, Whitehead 4-0.
PASSING
Bellefonte—Rossman 5-11-1-13, Way 0-2-0-0.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Whitehead 4-16-0-36.
RECEIVING
Bellefonte—Emel 3-18, Fitzpatrick 1-(-5).
Philipsburg-Osceola—Weitoish 1-12, Stamm 1-5, Martin 2-19.
INTERCEPTIONS
Bellefonte—Brandon Hawkins.
Philipsburg-Osceola—None.