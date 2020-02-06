If you’re like me, you’re a little sad when football season ends.
For most, it’s the day after Super Bowl Sunday when that sadness sets in.
For me, it’s when the the College Football National Championship is done.
Regardless if you’re an NFL or NCAA fan or both, it stinks that those who call football their favorite sport only get to enjoy it a little over four months out of the year, while baseball, hoops and hockey all go on for at least seven or eight.
So thats why I’m excited for the XFL.
Yes, I know it failed miserably the first time around in 2001, and I am also well aware that the last foray into spring football happened just last year and the Alliance of American Football couldn’t even last a season.
But ratings for the AAF showed some promise.
That product was simply rushed to try to beat the XFL to the punch, and it didn’t have stable financial backing.
The XFL has money and it has a television deal on quality networks.
And it has something that no other spring league has ever had — another chance.
WWE and XFL CEO Vince McMahon knows how to run a successful business. He made billions taking the WWE to a level never seen in the sports entertainment industry and has kept it there for decades.
He tried to do that with the XFL the first time around by blending the WWE with football and it simply didn’t work.
Football fans want football. Just football.
I believe McMahon has learned from the mistakes of the past and will have a much, much better product this time.
He has solid football people in place from commissioner Oliver Luck to all the head coaches and staffs that were put together.
The old XFL was gimmicky and relied too much on stunts and things from the WWE Attitude era. The new XFL is none of that according to Luck.
“Aside from the name, there is nothing in common that we will have with the league in 2001,” Luck said last year when the league was just starting back up.
“We are focusing 100 percent on the quality of play.”
Names like Jesse Ventura, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler and Brian Bosworth called the original XFL games. One of the lead announcers this year is Steve Levy, of ESPN fame.
I have to admit I’m excited.
I think the football may be high-level college quality, like watching a Big Ten or SEC game. Every regular season game, four per week for 10 weeks, will be offered on a national network, so it will be easy to follow every team.
There’s no “He Hate Me” Rod Smart in 2019. There are no nicknames. No gimmicks.
Instead we get former Steelers quarterback Landry Jones as the face of the XFL and he’s playing for his old college coach Bob Stoops.
Former Penn State and Oakland Raiders QB Matt McGloin is also in the league.
There are plenty of names you’ve probably heard of and hopefully if all goes well there will be plenty more that become household names and give the XFL a solid start and a chance at becoming the annual spring football league fans like me crave.