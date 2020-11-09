There were just two games in Progressland for Week 9, but still some nice performances in them.
West Branch topped Bishop Carroll 33-6 to improve to 4-5 and still has a Week 10 game scheduled against Philipsburg-Osceola, which did not play in Week 9.
Curwensville dropped a 26-13 decision to Keystone, falling to the Panthers for the second time this season. The Golden Tide ended its 2020 campaign with a record of 1-6.
TOP
QUARTERBACK
1. West Branch freshman Tyler Biggans had a big game against the Huskies, completing nine of his 14 pass attempts for 213 yards, including a 47-yard TD pass to Jackson Croyle. Biggans added 48 yards on the ground and scored on a pair of short touchdown runs.
RUSHING
LEADERS
1. Warrior senior Will Herring carried the ball 21 times for 103 yards in Friday’s win. Herring had touchdown runs of 1 yard and 16 yards.
2. Curwensville’s Thad Butler racked up 101 yards on just 10 carries. He had an 80-yard score that gave the Tide a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter. Butler also had five catches for 44 yards.
TOP AERIAL
PERFORMANCES
1. Warrior receiver Noah Hoffner topped the century mark with 104 yards on four receptions.
2. Hoffner’s teammate Croyle hauled in three Biggans passes for 90 yards and the 47-yard score that put the Warriors on top 33-6 early in the fourth.
3. Curwensville’s Ty Terry had a week-best seven catches against Keystone. Terry had 73 receiving yards and a 38-yard score early in the fourth that kept the Tide in the game.
BIG PLAYS
1. With his team leading 14-6, Herring pounced on a Bishop Carroll fumble moments into the second half to give West Branch the ball at the Huskie 37.
2. Hoffner caught a 35-yard pass from Biggans on the following play to set up Biggans’ 2-yard TD run that gave West Branch a 21-6 lead and a pile of momentum.
3. Butler recovered an onside kick following Terry’s fourth quarter TD reception and the Tide drove all the way to the Keystone 4, but couldn’t punch it in the end zone.
STAT/FACT
OF THE WEEK
The West Branch defense allowed Bishop Carroll to run only 18 second-half plays, shutting the Huskies down for zero or negative yards on 12 of them. Bishop Carroll only managed 21 second-half yards.
WEST BRANCH 33
BISHOP CARROLL 6
Score by Quarters
Bishop Carroll 0 6 0 0— 6
West Branch 7 7 13 6—33
First Quarter
WB—Will Herring 16 run, (Sarah Betts kick), 5:24.
Second Quarter
BC—Ryan Bohrer 4 pass from Johnny Golden, (kick failed), 6:17.
WB—Tyler Biggans 1 run, (Betts kick), 0:18.
Third Quarter
WB—Biggans 2 run, (Betts kick), 10:21.
WB—Herring 1 run, (kick blocked), 3:55.
Fourth Quarter
WB—Jackson Croyle 47 pass from Biggans, (kick failed), 10:59.
___
;BC;WB
First downs;8;19
Rushes-yards;25-64;41-167
Comp-Att-Int;6-12-0;9-14-0
Passing Yards;54;213
Total Plays-Yards;37-118;55-380
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1
Punts;2-38.0;0-0.0
Penalties-Yards;4-35;4-20
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Bishop Carroll—Brady George 6-31, Johnny Golden 12-26, Ryan Bohrer 4-6, Toby Becquet 1-1, TJ Novak 1-0.
West Branch—Will Herring 21-103, Tyler Biggans 15-48, Wyatt Schwiderske 2-8, Derek Browne 2-7, Landen Pase 1-1.
PASSING
Bishop Caroll—Johnny Golden 6-of-12, 54 yds, 1 TD.
West Branch—Tyler Biggans 9-of-14, 213 yds., 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Bishop Carroll—TJ Novak 2-16, Ryan Bohrer 2-14, Brady George 1-14, Toby Becquet 1-10.
West Branch—Noah Hoffner 4-104, Jackson Croyle 3-90, Camden Kopchik 2-19
KEYSTONE 26
CURWENSVILLE 13
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 0 7 0 6—13
Keystone 6 8 6 6—26
First Quarter
K—Keenan Heeter 6 pass from Brett Wingard, (kick failed), 3:46.
Second Quarter
C—Thad Butler 80 run, (Jake Mullins kick), 8:52.
K—Taylar Altman 3 run, (Nellis pass from Wingard), 2:51.
Third Quarter
K—Gavin Hogue 1 run, (kick failed), 2:04.
Fourth Quarter
K—Logan Sell 75 pass from Wingard, (kick failed), 11:01.
C—Ty Terry 38 pass from Dan McGarry, (run failed), 9:38.
___
;C;K
First downs;10;NA
Rushes-yards;13-93;48-196
Comp-Att-Int;21-30-2;5-12-1
Passing Yards;175;120
Total Plays-Yards;43-268;60-316
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0
Punts;3-38.3;2-23.0
Penalties-Yards;7-53;NA
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Curwensville—Thad Butler 10-101, Chase Irwin 2-3, Dan McGarry 1-(11).
Keystone—Taylar Altman 24-72, Bret Wingard 10-68, Nick Weaver 3-15, Logan Sell 3-15, Kyle Nellis 3-6, Peyton Means 1-4, Gavin Hogue 2-4, Keenan Heeter 1-3, Caleb Nellis 1-(-1).
PASSING
Curwensville—Dan McGarry 21-of-30, 175 yds., 1 TD, 2 Int.
Keystone—Bret Wingard Bret Wingard 5-of-11, 120 yds., 2 TD, 1 Int., Gavin Hogue 0-of-1.
RECEIVING
Curwensville—Ty Terry 7-73, Thad Butler 5-44, Jake Mullins 3-6, Michael Lezzer 2-33, Chase Irwin 2-9, Andrew Freyer 1-10.
Keystone—Logan Sell 1-75, Caleb Nellis 1-16, Ian Keth 1-13, Nick Weaver 1-10, Keenan Heeter 1-6.
INTERCEPTIONS
Curwensville—Thad Butler.
Keystone—Zander McHenry, Nick Weaver.