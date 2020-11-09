Will Herring run
West Branch’s Will Herring shakes a Bishop Carroll tackler during Friday’s game. Herring ran 21 times for 103 yards and two scores in the Warriors’ 33-6 victory.

 Photo by Rich Murawski

There were just two games in Progressland for Week 9, but still some nice performances in them.

West Branch topped Bishop Carroll 33-6 to improve to 4-5 and still has a Week 10 game scheduled against Philipsburg-Osceola, which did not play in Week 9.

Curwensville dropped a 26-13 decision to Keystone, falling to the Panthers for the second time this season. The Golden Tide ended its 2020 campaign with a record of 1-6.

TOP

QUARTERBACK

1. West Branch freshman Tyler Biggans had a big game against the Huskies, completing nine of his 14 pass attempts for 213 yards, including a 47-yard TD pass to Jackson Croyle. Biggans added 48 yards on the ground and scored on a pair of short touchdown runs.

RUSHING

LEADERS

1. Warrior senior Will Herring carried the ball 21 times for 103 yards in Friday’s win. Herring had touchdown runs of 1 yard and 16 yards.

2. Curwensville’s Thad Butler racked up 101 yards on just 10 carries. He had an 80-yard score that gave the Tide a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter. Butler also had five catches for 44 yards.

TOP AERIAL

PERFORMANCES

1. Warrior receiver Noah Hoffner topped the century mark with 104 yards on four receptions.

2. Hoffner’s teammate Croyle hauled in three Biggans passes for 90 yards and the 47-yard score that put the Warriors on top 33-6 early in the fourth.

3. Curwensville’s Ty Terry had a week-best seven catches against Keystone. Terry had 73 receiving yards and a 38-yard score early in the fourth that kept the Tide in the game.

BIG PLAYS

1. With his team leading 14-6, Herring pounced on a Bishop Carroll fumble moments into the second half to give West Branch the ball at the Huskie 37.

2. Hoffner caught a 35-yard pass from Biggans on the following play to set up Biggans’ 2-yard TD run that gave West Branch a 21-6 lead and a pile of momentum.

3. Butler recovered an onside kick following Terry’s fourth quarter TD reception and the Tide drove all the way to the Keystone 4, but couldn’t punch it in the end zone.

STAT/FACT

OF THE WEEK

The West Branch defense allowed Bishop Carroll to run only 18 second-half plays, shutting the Huskies down for zero or negative yards on 12 of them. Bishop Carroll only managed 21 second-half yards.

WEST BRANCH 33

BISHOP CARROLL 6

Score by Quarters

Bishop Carroll 0 6 0 0— 6

West Branch 7 7 13 6—33

First Quarter

WB—Will Herring 16 run, (Sarah Betts kick), 5:24.

Second Quarter

BC—Ryan Bohrer 4 pass from Johnny Golden, (kick failed), 6:17.

WB—Tyler Biggans 1 run, (Betts kick), 0:18.

Third Quarter

WB—Biggans 2 run, (Betts kick), 10:21.

WB—Herring 1 run, (kick blocked), 3:55.

Fourth Quarter

WB—Jackson Croyle 47 pass from Biggans, (kick failed), 10:59.

___

;BC;WB

First downs;8;19

Rushes-yards;25-64;41-167

Comp-Att-Int;6-12-0;9-14-0

Passing Yards;54;213

Total Plays-Yards;37-118;55-380

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1

Punts;2-38.0;0-0.0

Penalties-Yards;4-35;4-20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Bishop Carroll—Brady George 6-31, Johnny Golden 12-26, Ryan Bohrer 4-6, Toby Becquet 1-1, TJ Novak 1-0.

West Branch—Will Herring 21-103, Tyler Biggans 15-48, Wyatt Schwiderske 2-8, Derek Browne 2-7, Landen Pase 1-1.

PASSING

Bishop Caroll—Johnny Golden 6-of-12, 54 yds, 1 TD.

West Branch—Tyler Biggans 9-of-14, 213 yds., 1 TD.

RECEIVING

Bishop Carroll—TJ Novak 2-16, Ryan Bohrer 2-14, Brady George 1-14, Toby Becquet 1-10.

West Branch—Noah Hoffner 4-104, Jackson Croyle 3-90, Camden Kopchik 2-19

KEYSTONE 26

CURWENSVILLE 13

Score by Quarters

Curwensville 0 7 0 6—13

Keystone 6 8 6 6—26

First Quarter

K—Keenan Heeter 6 pass from Brett Wingard, (kick failed), 3:46.

Second Quarter

C—Thad Butler 80 run, (Jake Mullins kick), 8:52.

K—Taylar Altman 3 run, (Nellis pass from Wingard), 2:51.

Third Quarter

K—Gavin Hogue 1 run, (kick failed), 2:04.

Fourth Quarter

K—Logan Sell 75 pass from Wingard, (kick failed), 11:01.

C—Ty Terry 38 pass from Dan McGarry, (run failed), 9:38.

___

;C;K

First downs;10;NA

Rushes-yards;13-93;48-196

Comp-Att-Int;21-30-2;5-12-1

Passing Yards;175;120

Total Plays-Yards;43-268;60-316

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0

Punts;3-38.3;2-23.0

Penalties-Yards;7-53;NA

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Curwensville—Thad Butler 10-101, Chase Irwin 2-3, Dan McGarry 1-(11).

Keystone—Taylar Altman 24-72, Bret Wingard 10-68, Nick Weaver 3-15, Logan Sell 3-15, Kyle Nellis 3-6, Peyton Means 1-4, Gavin Hogue 2-4, Keenan Heeter 1-3, Caleb Nellis 1-(-1).

PASSING

Curwensville—Dan McGarry 21-of-30, 175 yds., 1 TD, 2 Int.

Keystone—Bret Wingard Bret Wingard 5-of-11, 120 yds., 2 TD, 1 Int., Gavin Hogue 0-of-1.

RECEIVING

Curwensville—Ty Terry 7-73, Thad Butler 5-44, Jake Mullins 3-6, Michael Lezzer 2-33, Chase Irwin 2-9, Andrew Freyer 1-10.

Keystone—Logan Sell 1-75, Caleb Nellis 1-16, Ian Keth 1-13, Nick Weaver 1-10, Keenan Heeter 1-6.

INTERCEPTIONS

Curwensville—Thad Butler.

Keystone—Zander McHenry, Nick Weaver.

