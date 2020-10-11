For the second week in a row only one Progressland team found itself on the winning end of the scoreboard and it once again came in an area battle.
Glendale topped rival Moshannon Valley 42-0 to pick up its second win of the season and drop the Black Knights to 0-5.
Clearfield and Curwensville both led their games in the fourth quarter only to succumb to late scores by Central (25-21) and Brockway (19-14), respectively.
P-O was close to Bald Eagle Area at the half, but got shut out over the final two quarters in a 28-6 loss and West Branch fell behind ICC heavyweight Bellwood-Antis quickly and couldn't recover in a 44-7 defeat.
TOP
QUARTERBACKS
1. Viking signal caller Garret Misiura completed seven of his 17 pass attempts for 146 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of long scores in the first two minutes of play to lead Glendale to a rout of the Black Knights. Misiura also had a 41-yard scramble that helped him produce a 6-carry, 62-yard effort, which was good for the fourth highest running total of the week in Progressland.
2. Clearfield quarterback Oliver Billotte helped the Bison rally from a 13-0 deficit by throwing a 10 touchdown pass to Jake Lezzer and running one in from 34 yards out to give his team a 14-13 lead at the break. Billotte was 16-of-27 for 209 yards and two scores, but also tossed a pair of picks.
RUSHING
LEADERS
1. For the second week in a row, Glendale’s Suds Dubler led all Progressland ball carriers. He exploded for 182 yards and two second-quarter touchdowns on 16 carries and enjoyed being the only area player to crack the century mark.
2. Despite being on the wrong end of a 42-0 decision, Mo Valley running back Niko Smeal had the second most yards on the ground in Progressland, rushing for 73 yards on 19 carries.
3. Curwensville's Thad Butler only ran the ball one time in Friday's game against Brockway, but it went for 70 yards and a touchdown and gave the Tide a 14-6 lead at the half.
TOP AERIAL
PERFORMANCES
1. Clearfield’s Jake Lezzer had a week-best 10 receptions for 176 yards (also tops for the week) and a touchdown in the Bison's loss to Central.
2. Viking Baine Seilhamer scored two quick TDs, hauling in passes of 55 and 37 yards in the first two minutes of Glendale's game. He added a 14-yard score in the fourth and finished his night with four catches for 119 yards and TDs.
3. Curwensville's Ty Terry caught six passes for 63 yards in the Tide's loss at Brockway.
BIG PLAYS
1. P-O's Aaron Depto returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown midway through the first quarter to give the Mounties a 6-0 lead over BEA.
2. Mo Valley's Tanner Kephart returned a kickoff 66 yards to give the Knights the ball inside the Viking 20 during the third quarter of Friday's game. But Mo Valley turned it over a couple plays later, one of two Red Zone fumbles.
STAT/FACT
OF THE WEEK
Seilhamer has five touchdown receptions over the last two games and has seven for the season. He has gone over 100 yards receiving in three of the Vikings' five games and had 75 in a fourth.
GLENDALE 42
MOSHANNON VALLEY 0
Score by Quarters
Glendale;14;14;14;0;—;42
Mo Valley;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
G—Baine Seilhamer 55 pass from Garret Misiura, (Ethan Cavalet kick), 10:10.
G—Seilhamer 37 pass from Misiura, (Cavalet kick), 10:00.
Second Quarter
G—Suds Dubler 17 run, (Cavalet kick), 11:36.
G—S. Dubler 11 run, (Cavalet kick), 2:33.
Third Quarter
G—Seilhamer 14 pass from Misiura, (Cavalet kick), 3:35.
G—Zeke Dubler 4 run, (Cavalet kick), 0:39.
___
;G;MV
First downs;20;7
Rushes-yards;34-313;35-107
Comp-Att-Int;7-17-0;3-10-1
Passing Yards;146;12
Total Plays-Yards;51-459;45-119
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;2-2
Punts;2-37.0;5-26.8
Penalties-Yards;10-106;4-40
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Glendale—Suds Dubler 16-182, Garret Misiura 6-62, Zeke Dubler 3-26, Marquize Brown 5-30, Connor Potutschnig 2-9, Troy Misiura 1-5, Team 1-(-1).
Moshannon Valley—Niko Smeal 19-73, Michael Kephart 9-39, Levi Knuth 3-31, Tanner Kephart 1-1, Jalen Kurten 1-(-10), Team 2-(-27).
PASSING
Glendale—Garret Misiura 7-of-17, 146 yds., 3 TD.
Moshannon Valley—Michael Kephart 3-of-9, 12 yds., 1 Int. Jalen Kurten 0-of-1.
RECEIVING
Glendale—Baine Seilhamer 4-119, Zeke Dubler 2-13, Ryan Sinclair 1-14..
Moshannon Valley—Niko Smeal 2-9, Micah Beish 1 -3.
INTERCEPTIONS
Glendale—Zeke Dubler
CENTRAL 25
CLEARFIELD 21
Score by Quarters
Clearfield;0;14;7;0;—;21
Central;7;6;6;6;—;25
First Quarter
C—Smith 52 pass from Hoenstine, (Keith kick), 11:42.
Second Quarter
C—Boyles 19 pass from Ligenfelter, (kick failed), 6:54.
CL—O. Billotte 34 run, (Graves kick), 5:57.
CL—Lezzer 10 pass from O. Billotte, (Graves kick), 0:28.
Third Quarter
CL—McGonigal 2 run, (Graves kick), 6:02.
C—Harabaugh 59 pass from Hoenstine, (pass failed), 5:08.
Fourth Quarter
C—Gregg 36 lateral after Biesinger 4 pass from Hoenstine, (pass failed), 1:04.
___
;CL;C
First downs;16;12
Rushes-yards;30-118;22-84
Comp-Att-Int;16-27-2;14-22-0
Passing Yards;209;277
Total Plays-Yards;57-327;44-277
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0
Punts;2-33.0;3-30.3
Penalties-Yards;8-56;5-50
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—Plubell 8-34, O. Billotte 11-55, McGonigal 9-40, Firanski 1-2, Team 1-(-13).
Central—Gregg 12-59, Hoenstine 8-25, Smith 1-0, Team 1-(-1).
PASSING
Clearfield—O. Billotte 16-27-2-209.
Central—Hoenstine 13-21-0-258, Lingenfelter 1-1-0-19.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Lezzer 10-176, Kline 3-21, N. Domico 2-8, Plubell 1-4.
Central—Smith 3-80, Eicher 3-15, Harbaugh 2-86, Boyles 2-23, Gregg 1-39, Lingenfelter 1-23, Klotz 1-7, Biesinger 1-4.
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—None.
Central—Hoenstine, Smith.
BROCKWAY 19,
CURWENSVILLE 14
Score by Quarters
Curwensville;7;7;0;0;—;14
Brockway;7;0;6;6;—;019
First Quarter
CW—Chase Irwin 3 run (Jake Mullins kick), 5:20.
BW—Conner Ryckman 18 run (Lewis Painter kick), 2:41.
Second Quarter
CW—Thad Butler 70 run (Jake Mullins kick), 9:22.
Third Quarter
BW—Austin Schmader 66 pass from Conner Ford (pass failed), 3:43.
Fourth Quarter
BW—Tanner Morelli 22 pass from Conner Ford (pass intercepted by Andrew Freyer), 6:55.
___
;CW;BW
First downs;11;14
Rushes-yards;22-102;39-166
Comp-Att-Int;17-28-0;11-15-0
Passing Yards;132;152
Total Plays-Yards;50-234;54-318
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Punts;4-34.0;5-34.8
Penalties-Yards;6-60;6-36
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Curwensville—Duane Brady 6-17, Chase Irwin 2-9, Danny McGarry 12-0, Thad Butler 1-70, Jake Mullins 1-6.
Brockway—Conner Ryckman 11-85, Conner Ford, 21-83, Ezra Swanson 3-0, Tanner Morelli 1-1, Matthew Brubaker 1-(-1), Team 2-(-2).
PASSING
Curwensville—Danny McGarry 17 of 28, 132 yds., 0 TD, 0 Int.
Brockway—Conner Ford 11 of 15, 152 yds., 2 TDs, 0 Int.
RECEIVING
Curwensville—Ty Terry 6-63, Jake Mullins 2-27, Thad Butler 6-33, Duane Brady 2-2, Michael Lezzer 1-7.
Brockway—Tanner Morelli 3-46, Austin Schmader 3-81, Matthew Brubaker 4-19, Jalen Kosko 1-6.
INTERCEPTIONS
Curwensville—None.
Brockway—None.
BALD EAGLE AREA—28
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA—6
Score by Quarters
Bald Eagle Area;7;7;7;7;—;28
P-O;6;0;0;0;—;6
First Quarter
PO—Aaron Depto 50 interception, (run failed), 7:40.
BE—Owen Irvin 79 pass from Garrett Burns, (Dillon Barnyak kick), 1:40.
Second Quarter
BE—Garrett Burns 2 run, (Dillon Barnyak kick), 3:00.
Third Quarter
BE—Camron Watkins 27 pass from Garrett Burns, (Dillon Barnyak kick), 5:17.
Fourth Quarter
BE—Gavin Eckley 20 pass from Garrett Burns, (Dillon Barnyak kick), 4:53.
___
;BEA;PO
First downs;20;7
Rushes-yards;32-113;34-123
Comp-Att-Int;19-36-1;3-12-1
Passing Yards;315;4
Total Plays-Yards;68-428;46-127
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;2-0
Punts;1-28.0;5-37.8
Penalties-Yards;8-75;8-88
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Bald Eagle Area—Hayden Vaughn 10-44, Garrett Burns 14-31, Gavin Eckley 2-26, Max Yestko 3-10, Tre Greene 1-6, Logan Lehman 1-0, Nate Fry 1-(-4).
Philipsburg-Osceola—Kaleb Stamm 15-59, Hunter Weitoish 8-37. Ryan Whitehead 9-29, Nate Gustkey 1-(-1), Carter Webster 1-(-1).
PASSING
Bald Eagle Area—Garrett Burns 17-of-34, 273 yds., 3 TD, 1 INT; Owen Irvin 1-of-1, 32 yds.; Max Yetsko 1-of-1, 10 yds.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Ryan Whitehead 3-of-12, 4 yds., 1 INT.
RECEIVING
Bald Eagle Area—Owen Irvin 4-151, Camron Watkins 3-67, Gavin Eckley 6-47, Hayden Vaughn 4-35, Mike Snyder 1-10, Kyler Cunningham 1-5.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Aaron Depto 1-2, Kaleb Stamm 1-2, Hunter Weitoish 1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS
Bald Eagle Area—Kyler Cunningham.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Aaron Depto.
BELLWOOD-ANTIS 44
WEST BRANCH 7
Score by Quarters
Bellwood;12;12;20;0;—;44
West Branch;0;0;0;7;—;7
First Quarter
BA—Shedlock 34 pass from Pellegrine, (kick failed), 8:09.
BA—Z. Mallon 1 run, (pass failed), 1:59.
Second Quarter
BA—Noonan 2 run, (run failed), :51.
BA—Z. Mallon 45 pass from Pellegrine, (kick failed), :37.
Third Quarter
BA—Z. Mallon 66 run, (Wilson kick), 11:42.
BA—Z. Mallon 19 run, (Wilson kick), 6:30.
BA—Dorminy 23 run, (kick failed), :40
Fourth Quarter
WB—Biggans 3 run, (Betts kick), 4:13.
___
;BA;WB
First downs;17;6
Rushes-yards;34-330;28-46
Comp-Att-Int;4-9-1;4-14-1
Passing Yards;92;52
Total Plays-Yards;43-422;42-98
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;1-0
Punts;2-31.5;6-32.8
Penalties-Yards;5-26.0;2-20.0
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Bellwood-Antis—Z. Mallon 9-116, Plank 7-52, Noonan 4-47, Gibbons 4-43, Dorminy 3-26, Pellegrino 2-18, Pellegrine 1-13, Ridgway 1-8, Kost 1-5, Poorman 1-3, Team 1-(-1).
West Branch—Biggans 11-27, Browne 2-11, Herring 13-10, Grubbs 1-1, Croyle 1-(-3).
PASSING
Bellwood-Antis—Pellegrine 4-8-1-92, Z. Mallon 0-1-0-0.
West Branch—Biggans 4-9-1-52, Croyle 0-5-0-0.
RECEIVING
Bellwood-Antis—Z. Mallon 2-49, Shedlock 2-43.
West Branch—Hoffner 3-47, Martin 1-5.
INTERCEPTIONS
Bellwood-Antis—Ridgway.
West Branch—Kopchik.