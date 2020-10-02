PHILIPSBURG — Amanda Hazel and Elle Smith both scored two goals and each added an assist Thursday evening at Mountaineer Stadium to lift the Lady Bison to a 6-0 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola.
Hazel scored both of her goals in the first half on headers off Riley Ryen corner kicks, including one just 51 seconds into the game to give the visitors the quick, early advantage.
But while Hazel was big on the scoreboard, she may have been even more important to the Lady Bison, with her play in the midfield. Hazel, who usually plays on defense, has been in the midfield for a couple games to cover for an injury to Abby Ryan.
“I gotta give (assistant coach) Jayme Spence the credit for making the change and putting Haze in the midfield,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “We did it against Penns Valley (Wednesday) and they didn’t have an answer for her. She is just so aggressive and wins the ball for us. And if it’s a corner, we’re almost disappointed if she doesn’t put a header in. She’s got a nose for the ball.
“We filled some holes with Abby and Grace (Natoli) out and girls stepped into positions they aren’t used to playing, and we still knocked the ball around. We connected some passes. Switching h the field is big. This is a nice field. It’s one of the widest fields we play on, and we like that space.”
The space was especially advantageous for Smith, who used her speed to make plays and was able to dish to teammates or receive from them as the Lady Bison switched the field often and played outside to the wings and back in.
Smith’s first goal came on a long run as she dribbled through the Lady Mountie defense for about 40 yards before getting a one-on-one against P-O keeper Paige Rishel, who she beat to make it 2-0 at 10:42. Smith had five shots on goal in each half, despite being a focal point of the P-O defense.
“Elle did a lot of hard work against Penns Valley getting marked and came here ... everybody marks her. But she just works,” Winter said. “And all the girls are working and they are starting to see that hard work equals fun results.”
Clearfield led 3-0 at the half and it didn’t take long for Smith to work her magic again early in the second as she again danced through marks before getting a shot off from just outside the 6. Rishel made the initial save, but Smith got her own rebound and booted it into an open net to make it 4-0 at 42:38.
“Elle plays exactly the way I remember her dad playing when he was younger,” P-O head coach Tom Petro said. “She’s a spitting image of Richie whenever he was a young, up and coming soccer player.”
Smith set up the next Lady Bison goal when she set up Emma Hipps, who took the short cross and tucked the ball inside the near post to make it 5-0 at 51:01.
Despite being down by five goals, the Lady Mounties kept working and were able to come up with several dangerous chances in the second half.
Chloe Matson had two nice shots on frame in the second half, while Schenley Farrell came close to putting one past Lady Bison keeper Cayleigh Walker, who made six saves in the contest.
“They had some nice shots on goal, and Schenley, she’s a player,” Winters said. “She doesn’t quit. I like to watch her play, and I’d like to watch her play better if she was on our team. If it’s in the air, she’s winning it. She’s a hustler.”
Clearfield finalized the scoring at 78:38 when Taylor Hudson crashed the net after a Hazel shot, which Rishel made the save on. But the rebound found the foot of Hudson, who slammed it home for the 6-0 final.
Clearfield outshot P-O 26-6 and had 10 corner kicks to the Lady Mounties’ 1.
“Every time we face Clearfield, we know it’s going to be a tough opponent, whether it’s travel soccer, indoor soccer or scholastic,” Petro said. “They’re very well disciplined and my hat always goes off to that team because of the way they play the game.”
Clearfield improved to 6-2-1 with the win. The Lady Bison host Bellefonte on Saturday afternoon at 1.
P-O slipped to 0-8, but Petro likes a a lot of what he’s been seeing from his team.
“The girls are getting better each day and that’s all I can ask for,” he said. “Every one of them are improving. The girls are practicing hard, and when it comes to game day, they give it everything they’ve got.
“There are still things we need to work on, but we’re going to get there. Eventually it’s going to happen. Rome wasn’t built in a day and trying to rebuild a program that’s been struggling for many years is a difficult task.”
The Lady Mounties host Moshannon Valley Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Clearfield 6,
Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Amanda Hazel, C, (Riley Ryen), 0:51.
2. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 10:42.
3. Hazel, C, (Ryen), 35:26.
Second Half
4. Smith, C, (unassisted), 42:38.
5. Emma Hipps, C, (Smith), 51:01.
6. Taylor Hudson, C, (Hazel), 78:38.
Shots: Clearfield 26, Philipsburg-Osceola 6.
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 6, Philipsburg-Osceola (Paige Rishel) 19.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 10, Philipsburg-Osceola 1.