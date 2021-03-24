WESTOVER — As the youngest of three children, Harmony’s Dorey Westover followed her siblings into sport.
Sister Alyssa Wertz played basketball, softball and soccer, while brother Jayden played football, baseball and basketball for the Owls.
Westover, the daughter of Jennifer and William Westover, Jr., followed in that tradition, playing basketball and softball for the Lady Owls.
The Harmony senior has played both sports since the youth level, and has earned a total of six letters (four in basketball, two in softball).
Westover said her favorite sport is basketball, because, “I love the intensity and my team.”
She said that she loves the competition of sports and the adrenaline rush you get playing them.
Westover said one basketball game sticks out in particular as her favorite.
“My favorite game would be freshman year of basketball,” said Westover. “It was my best friend’s senior night and we finally beat Glendale. It was an amazing moment that we will never forget.”
The Harmony senior said that the COVID-19 pandemic has really changed how she sees things now.
“Yes, the pandemic has made me appreciate every small moment of basketball,” she said. “After half of my junior year was taken away, I learned to enjoy every practice and game because it could be gone in a second.”
Outside of sports, Westover is involved in the student council and National Honor Society. She also enjoys photography.
She said that her role model is her mom, Jen, who is also an assistant coach for the girls basketball team.
“She pushes herself in everything she does,” Westover said. “She has worked so hard to get where she is and pushes me to do the same.”
After graduation, Westover plans to join the Air Force Reserves and attend the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and major in pre-law.