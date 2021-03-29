WESTOVER — It’s not easy being the little sister.
But for Harmony’s Traci Hauser, she says she has looked up to her older sisters Tarra and Tori as role models ever since she can remember.
“I’ve always looked up to them growing up,” she said. “Even though we fight, 3 seconds later we become best friends again.”
Hauser, who also has a younger brother Trevor, followed in her sisters’ path at Harmony, playing both basketball and softball.
The Harmony senior has played softball since she was five and basketball since third grade. She has four letters in basketball and three in softball.
The youngest girl of Donald and Beth Hauser says that it’s softball that has her heart.
“Softball is my favorite sport because I have been playing it the longest, and I like the pressure that it puts on me,” Hauser said. “I have also met some of my best friends through softball, and my softball team is like another family.”
She said it’s those friendships the things she likes most about sports.
“What I like best about sports is the memories that I make with my teammates/coaches and the friendships that come with it,” she said.
Hauser said one of her favorite games was a basketball game against Northern Cambria.
“My favorite basketball game would be when we played Northern Cambria, and won in OT,” she said. “I also had 30 points that game.”
“My favorite memories for basketball would be the team dinners that our basketball coaches put together, having our coaches’ daughters (Kylie and Quinn) and Kirsten come hangout with us at practice, and making TikToks before games and after practices.
“My favorite memories for softball would be the unlimited amount of gum/sunflower seeds our coach brings us, having fun in the dugout and at practice, and our favorite drill to do at practice, we call it “guts”.”
Hauser said the pandemic has caused her to stop and look at the way she sees things.
“The pandemic has made me realize that I need to enjoy every moment that is left of high school and sports because it could be gone in a second,” she said.
Outside of sports, Hauser is involved in the National Honor Society, Student Council, Yearbook, junior prom committee.
She is also a member of the Central PA Wolfpack, a travel softball team.
Outside of her activities, Hauser said she likes hanging out with her friends, shopping and being with her family.
After graduation, Hauser plans to attend Mount Aloysius College and major in occupational therapy. She will also continue her softball career.
“My greatest accomplishment is committing to Mount Aloysius for softball, I have always wanted to play at the collegiate level,” she said.