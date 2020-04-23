WESTOVER — Harmony’s Tori Hauser is a defensive wizard in both of her sports.
She’s the team’s leading rebounder in basketbal, and she’s a talented catcher/center fielder in softball.
Hauser, the daughter of Don and Beth Hauser, has three siblings — older sister Tarra, younger sister Traci and younger brother Trevor.
Both sisters play or played basketball and softball at the school.
Hauser started playing both sports in elementary school. She is a four-time letterwinner in basketball and a two-time letterwinner in softball.
She said she couldn’t pick a favorite sport.
“I don’t have a favorite sport,” she said. “I enjoy playing both equally.”
Sports have given her many things, but she says she enjoys playing them because of her friends.
“I like making memories with teammates and the friendships that come with it,” she said.
Hauser said it has been hard at times keeping up with her homework during long trips.
“It can be difficult at times, but I’ve learned what works best for me in terms of getting my work done while playing these sports,” she said. “Plus, my teachers are great with helping me whenever I need it.”
Hauser is sad to have lost the rest of her season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m really disappointed that I won’t be able to play my senior season in softball and have the memories that come along with it,” she said.
Hauser is also involved in Student Council, yearbook, the school’s newspaper, National Honor Society and she is the secretary of the senior class.
She plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the fall where she will major in nursing with the goal of becoming an RN.