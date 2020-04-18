WESTOVER — After playing basketball in seventh grade, Makayla Price didn’t pick a ball up again until 10th grade.
The Lady Owl was one of just two seniors on the team this year, and she said the sport helped shape her to the person she is today.
“Basketball is my favorite sport, mainly because I enjoy it and it has helped me grow so much more as a person,” Price said. “To me, it’s more than a hobby and more of a passion. I use it as a way to push myself to do better, whether I’m playing with teammates or by myself, I strive to be a model to others.”
The daughter of Clint Price and Elicia Waugaman says the sport has brought a lot to her life as well.
“It gives me peace of mind and it brought a lot of joy to my life,” she said. “It’s intense and challenging to your mind and your abilities. I especially cannot forget the friendships formed during my time on our team, including the coaches.”
Price who has two older sisters, KyLeigh Price and Savannah Waugaman, said her favorite game happened during her junior year.
“I had just become partially settled in and comfortable with the game and I scored 13 points for our junior varsity team,” she said. “It showed me how much I truly improved and I began to believe in my ability. Although I’ve never scored much for varsity, some of the most enjoyable moments of my basketball career took place playing on the junior varsity team.”
She said balancing her school studies with sports can be hard, especially with Harmony’s non-league travel schedule.
“It can be difficult sometimes during the season because you can be coming home late from a far away game, but I’ve always been able to get my work done,” Price said.
The Harmony senior is a member of the Cherry Tree BLAST group and Mahaffey dinner staff as a volunteer with both groups. At school, she is a member of Remembering Adam and Spanish Club.
In her spare time, she enjoys painting, drawing and baking.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic has made many seniors, including herself, feel helpless at times.
“I think it’s difficult for all seniors across the country and the world that are feeling helpless and emotional as their last opportunities to live out their high school careers and experiences are in jeopardy,” she said. “But I hope that we can all go back to that soon and will still be able to experience those things.”
Price said she would like to continue playing basketball in college, but it is unlikely. She is headed to Penn Highlands Community College in Ebensburg and hopes to transfer after two years to get a degree in psychology.